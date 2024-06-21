Israel says it attacked a missile launch site in a “humanitarian zone” of Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Friday it had attacked a missile launch site belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group that had been embedded in a shelter for displaced people in a “humanitarian zone” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The claim could not be independently verified, but armed groups have used Gazans as human shields by holding weapons and launching rockets from civilian areas. Local residents could not immediately be reached.

The military said Friday that before the attack “several measures were taken to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians.”

Israel maintains it is careful to avoid killing civilians, even as it faces Hamas’s tactic of operating in civilian centers. Gaza authorities dispute that claim and the death toll in the enclave has skyrocketed. Health authorities say more than 37,000 people have been killed in the Israeli military operation. They have not differentiated between combatants and civilians.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in May after an Israeli airstrike hit a makeshift camp in southern Gaza. Israel said it had destroyed a rocket launcher used by Hamas in an attack in central Israel hours earlier, which was not near the camp. A few hours later, Israel attacked again, dropping two 250-pound bombs on temporary structures in the camp, sending shrapnel in all directions and starting a fire.