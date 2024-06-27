Israel orders more evacuations in Gaza as army battles Hamas in Shajaiye

Early in the war against Hamas, as Israeli forces advanced from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south, a neighborhood in Gaza City called Shajaiye loomed large in the battle. In December, nine soldiers were killed there in what Israel’s military called one of the deadliest days of the war for its forces.

Later, when Shajaiye was devastated and Gaza City appeared pacified, soldiers pressed on and eventually took the fight to Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, described as Hamas’s last major stronghold. In turn, Palestinian civilians who had fled the fighting in Gaza City began to return.

On Thursday they fled again.

Israel ordered the evacuation of people from parts of eastern Gaza City as Palestinian officials and residents reported heavy shelling and multiple casualties. Residents in the area described a frantic effort to get out as explosions rang out around them. Palestinian officials said the strikes had hit Shajaiye.

“We heard explosions everywhere,” said Mohammad al-Bahrawi, 65, who had returned with his family to their home in Shajaiye months ago. He said “a torrent” of people came running out.

“I couldn’t even believe that so many people were still in Shajaiye,” Mr. al-Bahrawi said.

The Israeli military said it could not immediately comment on the attacks. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the army was carrying out a ground operation to root out Hamas based on intelligence that the armed group had begun to retake control of the neighborhood.

The operation, if confirmed, would be part of a broader pattern of a war in which Israel has struggled to achieve its stated goal: eliminating Hamas, which organized and led the October 7 attacks on Israeli territory that sparked the war. in Gaza. .

Israeli forces have repeatedly found themselves returning to parts of Gaza they had previously abandoned, especially in the north, as Hamas regroups amid the anarchy of the nine-month war. Fighting has flared even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of a new, less intense phase.

Within Israel and globally, frustration is growing over what critics say is Netanyahu’s failure to present a plan for how Gaza should be governed should Hamas be defeated.

Daniel Byman, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, said the key to defeating a counterinsurgency was known by the abbreviation “clear, hold, build.”

The Israelis “have thought about the first day — killing the bad guys — but they haven’t focused on the next steps,” Byman said. “That was inexcusable even in October and November. Now there are fewer and fewer excuses.”

Gaza health authorities said Thursday that 15 people had been killed and dozens wounded in Shajaiye. The Civil Defense, the Palestinian emergency service, said five homes had been hit in Shajaiye and another neighborhood, and that a search was underway for missing people. The number of casualties could not be independently verified.