Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates – The New York Times

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister, said Thursday that he had ordered that about $35 million in tax revenue that Israel collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority be diverted to the families of Israeli victims of terrorism.

Mr. Smotrich called decision to divert funds “justice,” in a social media post, and said the amount was based on court rulings granting compensation to relatives of terrorism victims. “The Palestinian Authority encourages and supports terrorism by paying terrorists’ families, prisoners, and released prisoners,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, two laws allowing victims of terrorism and hostilities to claim Palestinian funds came into effect, enabling the action Smotrich took on Thursday.

The move further endangers the already troubled West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which is in dire economic straits, and could inflame tensions in a territory that has seen a sharp rise in conflict and a decline in the quality of life of the Palestinians since October 1. 7 The Hamas-led attack on Israel triggered a war in the Gaza Strip.

Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, called Smotrich’s decision “extraordinarily wrong” and said the Biden administration had made it clear to the Israeli government that “these funds belong to the Palestinian people.” Smotrich’s order “risks destabilizing the West Bank and further damaging Israel’s own security,” Miller said at a news conference in Washington.

Under decades-old agreements, Israel collects customs and import taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. Those revenues make up the bulk of the Palestinian budget, especially as international aid has declined.

Smotrich, who has called the Palestinian Authority an “enemy,” has withheld funds from the authority, using his power over his wallet to worsen the economic situation in a region that was already financially depressed.

Before October 7, around 150,000 Palestinians living in the West Bank worked in Israel every day, but after the war began, Israel imposed a blanket ban on employing them, leading to a sharp rise in unemployment in the West Bank. Some Israeli companies have qualified for an exemptionBut the ban has caused a labor shortage in Israel and exacerbated the Palestinians’ economic struggle.

Experts have warned that without funds to pay its security forces and other government workers, the Palestinian Authority’s economic problems could lead to greater instability in the West Bank and in Israel.

In May, Smotrich said he would withhold tax revenue from the authority after Ireland, Norway and Spain decided to recognize a Palestinian state and after the International Court of Justice said it would seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on the war against Hamas in Gaza. Smotrich accused the Palestinians of using “political terrorism” against Israel in the international community.

The Finance Minister has also threatened to withdraw at the end of June the compensation granted to Israeli banks that transfer money to financial institutions in the West Bank, a protection that guarantees that Israeli banks will not be sanctioned for links to terrorism. This is expected to cool deposits of funds into Palestinian accounts, including those of Israeli companies working with the Palestinian Authority, and could further destabilize the authority and the West Bank.

Mohammad Mustafa, the newly inaugurated prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, warned last month that the dire fiscal situation was contributing to a “very serious moment” in the West Bank.

Mustafa met with European Union officials on Thursday for the sixth EU-Palestinian Investment Platform. He said that the tax revenue withholding for Israel was a major challenge and he asked European allies for help with the matter, according to Palestinian media.

