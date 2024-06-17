Israel halts daytime offensive in part of Gaza, raising hopes for more aid

The Israeli military said on Monday it had suspended operations during daylight hours in parts of the southern Gaza Strip, as a new policy announced the previous day appeared to take hold, along with cautious hopes that it would allow more food and supplies to arrive. other goods. desperate civilians.

Aid workers said they hoped the daily pause in the Israeli offensive would make it less dangerous to deliver vital supplies to areas in central and southern Gaza from Kerem Shalom, a key border crossing between Israel and Gaza, removing one of the many obstacles to their beleaguered population. operations.

But aid agencies warned that further restrictions on movement, as well as lawlessness in the territory, would still make it difficult to meet the dire needs of Gazans struggling to survive after eight months of war.

With stocks in southern Gaza dwindling, “maybe for a couple of weeks they will have enough food, but if we can’t access it and sustain it, then it will be a big problem,” said Carl Skau, deputy director of the World Food Programme. an arm of the United Nations that distributes food in Gaza. Food supplies in southern Gaza were “more stabilized a month ago, but now we are really worried,” said Skau, who visited Gaza last week.