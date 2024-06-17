Israel halts daytime offensive in part of Gaza, raising hopes for more aid

The Israeli military said on Monday it had suspended operations during daylight hours in parts of the southern Gaza Strip, as a new policy announced the previous day appeared to take hold, along with cautious hopes that it would allow more food and supplies to arrive. other goods. desperate civilians.
Aid workers said they hoped the daily pause in the Israeli offensive would make it less dangerous to deliver vital supplies to areas in central and southern Gaza from Kerem Shalom, a key border crossing between Israel and Gaza, removing one of the many obstacles to their beleaguered population. operations.
But aid agencies warned that further restrictions on movement, as well as lawlessness in the territory, would still make it difficult to meet the dire needs of Gazans struggling to survive after eight months of war.
With stocks in southern Gaza dwindling, “maybe for a couple of weeks they will have enough food, but if we can’t access it and sustain it, then it will be a big problem,” said Carl Skau, deputy director of the World Food Programme. an arm of the United Nations that distributes food in Gaza. Food supplies in southern Gaza were “more stabilized a month ago, but now we are really worried,” said Skau, who visited Gaza last week.
The change in Israeli operations came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the war cabinet he had formed after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, an Israeli official said on Monday, highlighting tensions within his government over the future of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. .
The official characterized Netanyahu’s decision as a largely symbolic move after two of the five war cabinet members, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned last week amid disagreements over the direction of the war. The men, both former military chiefs, are leading members of the centrist opposition in Parliament to the right-wing government.
His departure left Netanyahu more isolated, listening to a narrower range of voices, without the air of cross-party unity that the war cabinet had at least suggested. “What you have now is more of an echo chamber,” said Mitchell Barak, an Israeli pollster and analyst who worked as Netanyahu’s aide in the 1990s.
The dissolution of the war cabinet “centralizes its power and solidifies it and makes any mutiny much more difficult,” Barak said.
It also makes moot the question of whether Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, and Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance, will join the war cabinet. Eisenkot had already complained that Ben-Gvir’s influence had loomed over war cabinet discussions, even though he was not a member.
After Gantz resigned, Ben-Gvir pushed for a position in the war cabinet, writing on social media that it was time to make bold decisions, achieve true deterrence, and provide true security for southern residents. , the north and all of Israel.”
For now, major decisions about the war in Gaza – such as whether to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas – will continue to rest with a broader Israeli security cabinet, which includes Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. Both have strongly argued that Israel’s military offensive in Gaza must continue until Hamas is destroyed.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and close Netanyahu advisers such as Ron Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States who served as a non-voting member of the war cabinet, will also continue to shape war policy.
The Israeli military’s pause in daytime operations in parts of southern Gaza was announced on Sunday, after aid groups asked the army to facilitate operations around the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza. It does not apply to areas of central Gaza where many Palestinians have fled the fighting in Rafah.
“What we had asked for were windows to access Kerem Shalom without having to coordinate so closely with the IDF, to be able to come and go, and trucks come and go, more freely,” said Scott Anderson, the Gaza congressman. director of UNRWA, the main United Nations agency for the Palestinians, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.
Israel has argued that there are no limits on the amount of aid it allows into Gaza. He regularly blames disorganized aid groups – as well as theft by Hamas – for his failure to move food from Israeli to Palestinian control.
“We believe their main problem is logistical and they are not doing enough to overcome those logistical problems,” said Shimon Freedman, spokesman for COGAT, the branch of the Israeli Defense Ministry that coordinates with aid groups.
Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court accused Israeli leaders of restricting aid deliveries and called for their arrest on charges including using starvation as a weapon of war.
When Israel invaded Rafah in early May, it hampered aid groups’ ability to distribute supplies from Israel and led to the closure of the only aid route between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah.
The closure of the Rafah crossing and the fighting around it forced aid groups and commercial vendors to send more convoys through Israel, where trucks enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.
Once the food is inside Gaza, humanitarian organizations transfer it to their own vehicles and distribute it. Those groups say Israel does too little to ensure the safety of those delivering aid, citing attacks on convoys and aid workers, including Israeli airstrikes.
Gaza has become the deadliest place in the world for aid workers, the United Nations said on Monday, with at least 250 dead since the war began in October, including nearly 200 employees of the main UN agency operating there. UNRWA.
The Israeli military said on Monday it had killed more than 500 fighters in Rafah since the offensive began in early May, severely reducing the capacity of two of the four Hamas battalions in the city. The two remaining battalions were operating at a “medium level,” the military said.
Israeli strikes have also damaged supply routes in Gaza, blocking the passage of convoys, and crowds of desperate Gazans often intercept trucks in search of food. Cash shortages have prevented many civilians from purchasing food brought to Gaza by commercial convoys.
And as summer approaches, there is a growing need for more clean water, said Anderson, deputy director of UNRWA in Gaza.
In recent weeks, Israel has allowed aid groups greater access to northern Gaza, where fears of famine were once greatest, opening more access points to the north. Aid groups say sanitation and healthcare remain woefully inadequate in northern Gaza, even as food supplies have improved.
“We were driving through rivers of sewage everywhere,” said Mr. Skau, the WFP official.
As Israel continues its operations in Gaza, it also continues to exchange fire with militants from Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed militia that operates in southern Lebanon and has been attacking areas in northern Israel in support of Hamas for months.
In recent days, attacks by both Israel and Hezbollah have intensified, raising fears they could spark another full-blown war.
On Monday, a White House official, Amos J. Hochstein, met in Israel with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders as the Biden administration seeks to avoid a broader conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Hochstein will also meet with officials in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, according to White House national security spokesman John F. Kirby. “We don’t want to see an escalation,” Kirby told reporters in Washington. “We don’t want to see a second front.”