Israel and Hezbollah play a risky tit-for-tat, leaving the region on edge

As war rages in Gaza, another battle has unfolded in parallel along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon: a risky game of tit-for-tat that has intensified in recent weeks, with a much stronger enemy. .

In a measure of the danger of a full-scale war breaking out, President Biden sent one of his top advisers, Amos Hochstein, to Israel on Monday and Lebanon on Tuesday to press for a diplomatic solution.

Unlike Hamas, the Palestinian militia fighting Israel in Gaza, Hezbollah has troops who are battle-hardened fighters, and the group possesses long-range precision-guided missiles that can hit targets inside Israel.

Despite apparent efforts by both sides to prevent the cycle of attacks and counterattacks from leading to a full-blown war beyond the one ravaging Gaza, civilians in Israel and Lebanon have been killed, and more than 150,000 people have been killed. forced to leave their homes along the border.

But as fighting in recent days has intensified, so have fears that a miscalculation could lead the sides into deeper conflict. Hezbollah has said it will not negotiate a truce until Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza, which will likely continue for weeks or months.

A stronger and better armed militia

Israeli military officials had long anticipated that well-trained gunmen could one day cross their border, targeting cities and military bases, as Hamas did on October 7. But they tended to look north, fearing Hezbollah’s elite fighters rather than the relatively weaker Palestinian armed group.

In the wake of the Hamas-led attack, the Israeli military began sending forces in convoys and helicopters to cover its northern border, fearing that Hezbollah would take the opportunity to invade. The next day, Hezbollah began launching attacks against northern Israel in a show of solidarity, prompting Israel to retaliate in Lebanon.

Analysts say Hezbollah is much stronger now than it was in 2006, the last time the group fought a major war with Israel. That war, which lasted about five weeks, killed more than 1,000 Lebanese and more than 160 Israelis, and displaced more than a million people. But a war between the two sides today, they said, could devastate both Israel and Lebanon.

During the 2006 war, Hezbollah fired approximately 4,000 rockets, most toward northern Israel, over the course of five weeks, said Assaf Orion, a retired Israeli brigadier general. The group could now probably fire the same amount, including heavy missiles that cause serious damage, across Israel in just one day, he added.

Brig. Gen. Shlomo Brom, a former top Israeli military strategist, said the large amount of munitions in Hezbollah’s arsenal – particularly its cache of drones – could overwhelm Israel’s formidable air defenses in the event of a full-scale war. Hezbollah troops are also experienced fighters; many of them fought in the Syrian civil war on the side of the Assad regime, which is also backed by Iran.

“In a war without limits, there will be greater destruction both on the internal civilian front and inside Israel,” General Brom said. “They have the ability to target more or less anywhere in Israel and they will target civilian targets, just as we will target south Beirut,” he added, referring to districts of the capital that are known to be Hezbollah strongholds.

For Hezbollah, a major escalation is equally worrying. The Lebanese economy was collapsing even before the current crisis, and many Lebanese have little desire for a repeat of the 2006 war. Additionally, analysts say Iran, Hezbollah’s sponsor, may not be interested in an escalation and would prefer to deploy its power at a more opportune time.