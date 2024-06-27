Almost 20 years ago, a young and wry human rights lawyer, Keir Starmer, he told a documentary filmmaker that he had found it “strange” to receive the title of Queen’s Counsel, “since he used to propose the abolition of the monarchy.”
Starmer, now leader of the British Labor Party, has long repudiated his anti-monarchy statements as youthful indiscretions. In 2014, she knelt before Charles, then Prince of Wales, who touched her shoulder with a sword and bestowed upon her a knighthood.
If Sir Keir Starmer is swept into 10 Downing Street in next week’s general election, as polls suggest, he may end up politically more in sync with Charles than with the last two Conservative prime ministers, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, whose terms have overlapped with the king’s reign.
Experts say Starmer is likely to find common ground with a king who holds long-standing, often fervent, views on such issues, on issues such as climate change, housing, immigration and Britain’s relations with the European Union, but which the Constitution prohibits from assuming any role in politics.
“A Labor government under Keir Starmer will be more attuned to the plight of people as a social issue,” said Ed Owens, a historian who studies the royal family. “These types of issues have long been on the king’s radar. “There is a consensus in terms of the social issues at stake.”
If elected Prime Minister, Starmer would hold the position a weekly meeting with Charles, the contents of which would remain strictly between them. But people who know Buckingham Palace and Downing Street said they could foresee a fruitful relationship between the 75-year-old monarch and the 61-year-old lawyer, who was knighted for his services to criminal justice as director of public prosecutions.
Beyond Starmer’s progressive politics, academics said Charles would appreciate the stability a Labour government could restore after the divisions, political turmoil and revolving door of leaders that followed Brexit. After all, in less than two years on the throne, Charles could soon be his third prime minister.
“The monarchy seeks to be a unifying force that keeps the country together, so it favors consensus rather than division,” said Vernon Bogdanor, a professor at Kings College London and an authority on constitutional monarchy. “This is how the king sees his role.”
But Professor Bogdanor added: “While his mother represented the war generation, the king is more representative of the 1960s generation.”
As sovereign, Charles does not vote. But in his decades as heir, he spoke openly about issues that mattered to him, such as Ecological agriculture and architecture. From time to time, his opinions on more politically charged topics were filtered.
In 2022, Charles was reported having criticized The Conservative government’s plan to send some asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda is “appalling”. His comments, made in a private meeting, appeared in The Times of London and The Daily Mail weeks before he represented Queen Elizabeth II at a meeting of Commonwealth countries in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.
Clarence House, where Charles then had his office, declined to comment on the reports, but did not deny them.
That prompted Boris Johnson, who was then prime minister and proposed the Rwanda plan, to complain to Charles, according to Johnson’s communications chief at the time, Guto Harri. In the email, described Mr. Johnson “confront the prince and confront him about what he, as unelected royalty, had said about the actions of a democratically elected government.”
Charles didn’t say anything about Rwanda after that. In April, after Parliament passed a revised version of the legislation under Sunak, the king gave it his royal assent, as is his duty, signing it into law. But Starmer has promised that a Labor government will scrap the plan, calling it costly and unviable.
Climate policy is another area where the king could find a Labour government more aligned with his views. Truss asked Charles not to attend a UN climate change conference in Egypt in 2022, depriving him of a platform to speak on perhaps his most cherished issue. Sunak later backtracked on some of Britain’s emissions-cutting targets, citing their burdensome cost during a cost-of-living crisis.
The Labor Party, by contrast, announced a green investment plan worth 28 billion pounds, or about $35 billion, a year, although it has since suspended spending targets until public finances improve. From great britain.
“It sounds like a new Labour government and Charles would be up to the task on these issues,” said historian Owens. “But Labour has a lot of fine words about the importance of a green agenda. Can they match those fine words with action?”
Starmer’s devotion to the law could also spare the king the kind of dilemma his mother faced in 2019. Johnson asked him to suspend or prorogue Parliament at a time when lawmakers were maneuvering to delay his plan to remove Britain of the European Union.
The queen agreed, but the British Supreme Court later ruled that the decision was illegal. Critics attacked Johnson for putting Elizabeth in an untenable position, as she could not challenge an elected government. Truss raised similar governance issues when she proposed sweeping unfunded tax cuts in 2022, triggering a backlash in financial markets that sank her tenure as prime minister.
“These prime ministers were able to ignore the rules,” Owens said. “In general, the monarchy does not like too much attention paid to the Constitution.”
Contradictory as it may seem, historians say that Elizabeth had more cordial relations with Labor prime ministers than with Conservative ones. She was seen as particularly comfortable with Harold Wilson, a down-to-earth Yorkshireman, while his exchanges with Margaret Thatcher, a Conservative icon, were said to be occasionally prickly.
Undoubtedly, the early Labor Party had an anti-monarchical tendency. Its first parliamentary leader, Keir Hardie (Starmer has the same name) once wrote: “Despotism and monarchy are compatible; democracy and monarchy are an unthinkable connection.”
Conservative political operatives dusted off the video of a young Starmer and put it in adverts suggesting Labor hated the monarchy. But even before Starmer came to power, the Labor Party had become a reliable constitutional party. And analysts say residual anti-monarchy sentiments were likely swept away by his purge of the party’s hard left after becoming leader in 2020.
At the 2022 Labor party conference, following the Queen’s death, the national anthem was played for the first time. Starmer, the man who once spoke of abolishing the monarchy, raised his voice and sang “God Save the King.”