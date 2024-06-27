Is King Charles III about to get a prime minister he likes?

Almost 20 years ago, a young and wry human rights lawyer, Keir Starmer, he told a documentary filmmaker that he had found it “strange” to receive the title of Queen’s Counsel, “since he used to propose the abolition of the monarchy.”

Starmer, now leader of the British Labor Party, has long repudiated his anti-monarchy statements as youthful indiscretions. In 2014, she knelt before Charles, then Prince of Wales, who touched her shoulder with a sword and bestowed upon her a knighthood.

If Sir Keir Starmer is swept into 10 Downing Street in next week’s general election, as polls suggest, he may end up politically more in sync with Charles than with the last two Conservative prime ministers, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, whose terms have overlapped with the king’s reign.

Experts say Starmer is likely to find common ground with a king who holds long-standing, often fervent, views on such issues, on issues such as climate change, housing, immigration and Britain’s relations with the European Union, but which the Constitution prohibits from assuming any role in politics.