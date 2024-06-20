Is Hamas bound by international law? What to know.

Since the October 7 attacks, every legal expert I have consulted has shared one conclusion: Hamas’ attacks on civilians that day, including murder, torture, and hostage-taking, were war crimes. And since there are still many hostages being held, this crime continues.
Tom Dannenbaum, a professor at Tufts University, told me a few days after the attack that there was “no doubt” that the Hamas attack had involved multiple war crimes. “Those are not difficult situations,” he said.
Since then, the evidence has continued to accumulate. Last month, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Announced which was seeking arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the October 7 attack on Israel, as well as the hostage taking that followed. He also sought warrants for two Israeli officials. All of the subjects of the warrant requests have denied the allegations against them.
Last week, a UN commission concluded that there was credible evidence that members of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes on October 7, including killing civilians, torturing and taking hostages. The commission also found evidence of Israeli war crimes, including the use of civilian starvation as a weapon of war.
There are many misconceptions about Hamas’ obligations under international law, so I thought I’d use today’s column to explain those rules, how they apply to Hamas, and the surprising incentives they could create. Hamas declined to comment for this article, but in past statements The group has claimed that its fighters have a “religious and moral commitment” to prevent harm to civilians.
A quick note: I am not going to write about Israel’s alleged war crimes in this post. However, I have already written about several of those topics, including the use of hunger as a weapon of war and the legal questions raised by the Israeli army’s attack on the World Central Kitchen aid convoy.
Hamas is not a state. Do you still have to follow international law?
Hamas is an armed Islamist group that was founded in 1987 and has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. He won legislative elections in Gaza in 2006 and has held power there since 2007 without holding further elections. But it is not a state government: even countries that have recognized the Palestinian state do not recognize Hamas as their government.
There are two main things you need to know to understand Hamas’ obligations under international law. The first is that although it is not a state government, it is still subject to the laws of war.
“The applicability of the law is triggered by the existence of an armed conflict,” said Janina Dill, co-director of the Oxford Institute of Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict. Once the conflict begins, any organized armed group that participates is subject to international humanitarian law.
The second point is that these laws are universal, not reciprocal. Violations committed by one of the parties to a conflict do not modify the obligations of the other. On the contrary, no military cause is so just that it allows its proponents to violate international humanitarian law to achieve it.
“The law of armed conflict has a very clear position,” said Marko Milanovic, a professor of public international law at the University of Reading in England, “which is that all parties have the same obligations regardless of how just their overall cause is.” . and regardless of any legitimacy or alleged illegitimacy of that entity.”
Furthermore, all persons are subject to international criminal law regardless of whether they are affiliated with a government or a non-state armed group.
Such equitable application may seem outrageous to people who believe that one party to a conflict has a just cause. After the ICC prosecutor announced that he was seeking injunctions for the leaders of Hamas and Israel, both Israel and Hamas issued angry statements about being placed in the same category as their opponents in the war.
But the central goal of those laws is to protect civilians, who are entitled to the same protections regardless of whether they are threatened by a state army or a non-state armed group. Therefore, there is no number of Palestinians detained by Israel that would make it legal for Hamas to take Israelis hostage, just as there is no number of Israelis killed on October 7 that would make it legal for Israel to kill Palestinian civilians. indiscriminate or disproportionate.
If there are no police to enforce international law, does it still matter?
When I write about these topics, I often receive messages from people who want to know why they should take international law seriously, given that there is no international equivalent of the FBI to arrest wrongdoers or enforce court sentences.
I can understand that sentiment: given the broad consensus that Hamas committed war crimes, the international legal system’s inability to immediately address those acts may make it appear to be an ineffective or even useless institution, particularly in comparison to national legal systems. When a murder is committed in a country with a functioning justice system, we hope that the perpetrator will be brought to justice (although of course that often does not happen) and we know who has the power to do so. The lack of law enforcement authority in the international system can be jarring.
But international law depends more on diplomacy and negotiation than on its vertical application. If States do not voluntarily execute arrest warrants or abide by the rulings of international courts, there is no central authority to compel them to comply.
That does not mean that international law is useless. At a basic level, the rules governing conflict can act as a deterrent, creating standards of legitimacy that can become a source of external and internal pressures on armed groups.
Dill, who researches compliance with international law, has found that when members of the military receive legal training, they often internalize those standards as a measure of their own professionalism. He said that American service members, for example, often told him that they saw themselves as “professionals” who fought according to the law, which they believed distinguished them from their opponents, whom they described as terrorists and murderers.
And Tanisha Fazal, a political scientist at the University of Minnesota, has found that armed groups attempting to establish new independent states often complied with international humanitarian law as a way “to demonstrate their ability and willingness to be good citizens of the international community to which they seek admission.”
When it comes to Hamas and the current conflict, it’s fair to say those incentives don’t seem to be working.
The creation of a Palestinian state is one of Hamas’s objectives. But the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, is treated as the representative of the Palestinians on the international stage, making this a crowded field in which to compete. Hamas, as a designated terrorist organization, can see little prospect of international acceptance.
The group also does not appear to believe that support from ordinary Palestinians depends on demonstrating compliance with international law. His fighters filmed themselves carrying out the October 7 attacks and Hamas released some of the footage publicly, suggesting that he may have anticipated winning legitimacy as a result of violence.
But while many Palestinians took to the streets as the attacks unfolded on October 7 to celebrate what they saw as a humiliation for an occupier, the boost to Hamas’s popularity appears to have proven temporary. Today, many in Gaza hold the group responsible for starting a war that has caused catastrophic damage to civilians.
Will Hamas ever be held accountable?
TO recent article in The Wall Street Journal suggested that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, made what he called a “brutal calculation” that civilian deaths in Gaza would help the group by increasing pressure on Israel. The article cited correspondence from Sinwar, including a message in which he allegedly described civilian losses as “necessary sacrifices.”
The New York Times has not seen these messages nor been able to independently confirm them. But if Hamas were deliberately putting civilians in danger, for example by hiding its fighters inside crowded refugee camps, schools or hospitals (as some evidence suggests), it would be violating international law, which prohibits the use of human shieldsor the placement of military installations in densely populated areas. civil areas.
That said, even if one side uses human shields, this does not exempt the other from its obligations: civilians still have the right to protection even if one of the parties to the conflict has already endangered them by breaking the law.
For now, the gap between apparent evidence of war crimes committed by Hamas and its leaders’ accountability in a court of law may seem incredibly wide. But that may not always be the case.
The ICC has a recorded audio to prosecute members of non-state armed groups and their arrest warrants do not expire. Even if the war ends, the potential criminal liability of Hamas leaders will not.