Is Hamas bound by international law? What to know.

Since the October 7 attacks, every legal expert I have consulted has shared one conclusion: Hamas’ attacks on civilians that day, including murder, torture, and hostage-taking, were war crimes. And since there are still many hostages being held, this crime continues.

Tom Dannenbaum, a professor at Tufts University, told me a few days after the attack that there was “no doubt” that the Hamas attack had involved multiple war crimes. “Those are not difficult situations,” he said.

Since then, the evidence has continued to accumulate. Last month, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Announced which was seeking arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the October 7 attack on Israel, as well as the hostage taking that followed. He also sought warrants for two Israeli officials. All of the subjects of the warrant requests have denied the allegations against them.

Last week, a UN commission concluded that there was credible evidence that members of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes on October 7, including killing civilians, torturing and taking hostages. The commission also found evidence of Israeli war crimes, including the use of civilian starvation as a weapon of war.