Iran’s presidential candidates: Who are they?

A heart surgeon, a former Tehran mayor and a cleric implicated in the execution of political prisoners are among six candidates approved by officials to run in Iran’s election on Friday to replace the president who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The candidates have renounced Iran’s imposition of the hijab, discussed US sanctions that have contributed to the country’s faltering economy and openly criticized the government during a series of debates, a rare move in Iranian politics. Still, voter apathy in the country is high and divisions among conservative leaders make predicting the outcome difficult.

Although Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has ultimate authority over key state matters, the president sets domestic policy and can influence foreign policy.

Iran’s Guardian Council, a committee of 12 jurists and clerics, narrowed the initial list of 80 presidential candidates to six, disqualifying seven women, a former president and many other government officials. Four candidates remain in the race.