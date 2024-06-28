Iran’s presidential candidates: Who are they?

A heart surgeon, a former Tehran mayor and a cleric implicated in the execution of political prisoners are among six candidates approved by officials to run in Iran’s election on Friday to replace the president who died in a helicopter crash last month.
The candidates have renounced Iran’s imposition of the hijab, discussed US sanctions that have contributed to the country’s faltering economy and openly criticized the government during a series of debates, a rare move in Iranian politics. Still, voter apathy in the country is high and divisions among conservative leaders make predicting the outcome difficult.
Although Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has ultimate authority over key state matters, the president sets domestic policy and can influence foreign policy.
Iran’s Guardian Council, a committee of 12 jurists and clerics, narrowed the initial list of 80 presidential candidates to six, disqualifying seven women, a former president and many other government officials. Four candidates remain in the race.
Two of the candidates, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani, dropped out of the race to consolidate the conservative vote. If no candidate obtains a majority on Friday, a second round between the two winners will be held on July 5.
The latest polls, released by the conservative government-run Imam Sadiq University, earlier this week showed Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian leading with about 24.4 percent of the vote, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf with 23.4 percent and Saeed Jalili with 21.5 percent. The other candidates each received less than 5 percent of the vote, and nearly a fifth of voters were undecided.
Here’s what you need to know about the four presidential candidates still in the race.
Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf
Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf is the current speaker of Parliament and former mayor of Iran’s capital, Tehran. The retired pilot and commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has repeatedly run for president without success.
He is also known for his role in the violent government crackdown on students, first in 1999 and then in 2003, when he served as the country’s police chief and reportedly ordered authorities to fire live bullets at students.
Mr. Ghalibaf faced accusations of financial corruption during his tenure as mayor of Tehran and of moral hypocrisy over his family’s lavish spending abroad, accusations he has denied.
The conservative politician, close to Khamenei, has reportedly campaigned on a promise to reduce government inefficiency and has criticized the government for losing money by ineffectively managing oil sanctions.
Mehrzad Boroujerdi, an Iran expert and dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Education at Missouri University of Science and Technology, said Ghalibaf has tried to characterize himself as the “establishment candidate,” siding with the elite during debates, positioning himself as the only one with the experience and ability to lead.
Masoud Pezeshkian
The only reformist candidate on the ballot, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, is a heart surgeon and Iran-Iraq war veteran who served in parliament and was Iran’s health minister. After his wife and son died in a car accident, he raised his other children as a single father and never remarried. This and his identity as an Azeri, one of Iran’s ethnic minorities, have endeared him to many voters.
Reformist candidates were largely disqualified from the 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections in March. Experts say Dr. Pezeshkian was likely included to boost voter turnout among reformist party voters and Iranians who boycotted the March parliamentary elections. The government sees high voter turnout as crucial to the perceived legitimacy of the elections.
Dr. Pezeshkian was endorsed by former President Mohammad Khatami and has expressed openness to nuclear negotiations with the West, framing the debate as an economic issue.
Saeed Jalili
Saeed Jalili is an ultra-conservative former nuclear negotiator nicknamed “the living martyr” after losing a leg in the Iran-Iraq war. He leads the far-right Paydari party and represents the country’s hardest-line ideological positions on domestic and foreign policy.
Jalili said he believes Iran does not need to negotiate with the United States to achieve economic success. Although he is probably the closest candidate to Khamenei, he presents to the public a “totally unrealistic” assessment of Iran’s economic capabilities, Boroujerdi said.
“He is totally opposed not only to any nuclear agreement, but to any kind of opening in the West,” Boroujerdi said.
Mostafa Pourmohammadi
Mostafa Pourmohammadi is the only cleric running in these elections. A former director of counterintelligence, he was a member of the committee that oversaw the execution of thousands of political prisoners in Evin prison in 1988. He has minimized his role in the executions.
Frankly and eloquently, he said during a debate that Iran’s biggest problem was that the government lost the support of the people and cannot generate turnout in elections.
Pourmohammadi has criticized Iran’s support for Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying his country is not getting enough benefits from providing weapons to the Kremlin.
He has also invoked former President Donald J. Trump in his campaign. “Wait and see what will happen when Trump comes,” he said during a recent televised debate. “We have to prepare for negotiations.”
In one of Pourmohammadi’s campaign posters, he and Trump are face to face, staring each other down. “The person who can take on Trump is me,” it reads.