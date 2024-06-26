Iran’s presidential candidates agree on one thing: Trump will come

Throughout Iran’s presidential campaign, in debates, rallies and speeches, a singular presence has hovered: Donald J. Trump.

By all six candidates’ accounts, the former president’s victory in the 2024 White House race is a foregone conclusion. The urgent question facing Iranian voters when they go to the polls on Friday, they say, is who is best suited to deal with him.

They almost never mention President Biden and never mention the numerous polls that suggest the US election will be extremely close. Instead, Trump’s name is invoked again and again.

“Wait and see what will happen when Trump comes,” said one candidate, cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi, during a recent televised debate. “We have to prepare for negotiations.” Another candidate, Alireza Zakani, mayor of Tehran, accused his debate rivals of having “Trump phobia,” insisting that only he could govern him.