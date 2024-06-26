Iran’s presidential candidates agree on one thing: Trump will come

Throughout Iran’s presidential campaign, in debates, rallies and speeches, a singular presence has hovered: Donald J. Trump.
By all six candidates’ accounts, the former president’s victory in the 2024 White House race is a foregone conclusion. The urgent question facing Iranian voters when they go to the polls on Friday, they say, is who is best suited to deal with him.
They almost never mention President Biden and never mention the numerous polls that suggest the US election will be extremely close. Instead, Trump’s name is invoked again and again.
“Wait and see what will happen when Trump comes,” said one candidate, cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi, during a recent televised debate. “We have to prepare for negotiations.” Another candidate, Alireza Zakani, mayor of Tehran, accused his debate rivals of having “Trump phobia,” insisting that only he could govern him.
In one of Pourmohammadi’s campaign posters, he and Trump are face to face, staring at each other. “The person who can confront Trump is me,” he says.
Iranians have every reason to be wary of another Trump presidency. It was Trump who unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s deal with world powers over its nuclear program, even though UN nuclear inspectors had repeatedly confirmed that Iran was living up to its commitments. Biden has made efforts to revive the agreement since taking office, without success.
Trump also imposed tough economic sanctions targeting Iran’s oil revenues and international banking transactions, and those sanctions have remained in place under the Biden administration. Those measures, as well as corruption and economic mismanagement by leaders, have tanked Iran’s economy, causing the currency to fall and triggering inflation.
Analysts say the shadow cast by Trump shows how central foreign policy is to the election, with all six candidates (five conservatives and one reformist) acknowledging that any hope for economic relief is inseparable from Tehran’s relations with the world.
“The possible return of the Trump administration has become a specter in the presidential debates,” said Vali Nasr, a former Obama administration official and professor at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.
“Hardliners argue that their toughness will tame Trump, and moderate and reformist candidates believe Trump will react to hardliners with even more pressure on Iran, implying that they are better positioned to change the conversation.” with the United States,” he said.
In Iran’s political circles, concern about Trump’s return predates this special presidential election, which is being held to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. The Foreign Ministry created an informal working group in the spring to begin preparing for Trump’s return, two Iranian officials said.
Iran negotiated indirectly several times this year and most recently with the United States through Oman and Qatar for a prisoner swap to ease regional tensions, and engaged in indirect negotiations to return to the nuclear deal with the Trump and Biden administrations.
The officials, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said that if Trump were elected, Iran would continue indirect negotiations but would not meet with him directly. They said they discussed whether waiting to make a deal with Trump would make more sense than making a deal with Biden now, only to have a Republican, whether Trump or some other Republican president in the future, rip it up.
Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the conservative speaker of the Iranian parliament, considered the favorite in the presidential race, put it this way: “When we face an enemy like Trump who does not behave with integrity, we have to be calculating. in our behavior.” Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has said restoring the nuclear deal and sanctions relief are among his top priorities. He said that if the president does not make timely decisions “he would have to sell Iran to Trump or create tensions in the country.”
Trump repeatedly said during his presidency that his maximum pressure policy on Iran was aimed at cornering the country into making concessions on its nuclear program, and that he was not seeking regime change. He defended his policy last week in a virtual interview with the All In podcast.
“I would have made a fair deal with Iran; “I was going to get along well with Iran,” Trump said in the interview. He said his main goal was to deny Iran nuclear weapons. “I had them at a point where they could have been negotiated,” he added, in a statement questioned by analysts. “A kid could have made a deal with them.”
In Iran’s theocratic system, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all important state matters, including negotiations with the United States and nuclear policy. But the Iranian president does set the domestic agenda and has some influence on foreign policy.
There is concern among Iranian voters about Trump, said a campaign staffer for the reformist candidate, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly. The staffer said by phone from Tehran that voters had contacted Pezeshkian’s campaign via social media asking what the candidate’s plans were to counter Trump.
Dr. Pezeshkian has made former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the chief nuclear negotiator who helped seal the 2015 deal, the face of his foreign policy. But Dr. Pezeshkian’s advisers said his choice for foreign minister would be Abbas Araghchi, who was Zarif’s deputy and a member of the team that negotiated the nuclear pact in 2015.
During a televised roundtable, Zarif told one of Dr. Pezeshkian’s conservative rivals that Iran had been able to increase its oil sales to pre-sanctions levels of two million barrels a day because Biden had “loosened the screws, ” and added: “Wait for Trump to come back and we’ll see what he’ll do.”
At a rally in Tehran on Monday, Saeed Jalili, an ultraconservative candidate who also participated in the nuclear talks, addressed Mr. Trump with a well-known quote from Qassim Suleimani, the top general whose assassination in 2020 was ordered by Mr. Trump.
“Mr. Trump, player, we are the ones who can deal with you,” Jalili said, provoking the crowd with wild cheers and applause.
Leily Nikounazar contributed with reports.