Iran’s onerous hijab law for women now a campaign issue

Iranian officials insisted for decades that the law requiring women to cover their hair and dress modestly was sacrosanct and not even worth discussing. They dismissed the struggle of women who defied the law as a symptom of Western meddling.

Now, as Iran holds a presidential election this week, the issue of mandatory hijab, as the hair covering is known, has become a hot campaign issue. And the six candidates, five of them conservatives, have sought to distance themselves from law enforcement methods, which include violence, arrests and monetary fines.

“Elections aside, politics aside, under no circumstances should we treat Iranian women with such cruelty,” Mustafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative presidential candidate and a cleric with senior intelligence positions, said in a roundtable on state television. last week. He has also said that government officials should be punished for the hijab law because it was their duty to educate women about why they should wear the hijab, not violently impose it.

The hijab has long been a symbol of religious identity, but it has also been a political tool in Iran. And women have resisted the law, in different ways, since it came into effect after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.