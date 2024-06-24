Iran’s onerous hijab law for women now a campaign issue

Iranian officials insisted for decades that the law requiring women to cover their hair and dress modestly was sacrosanct and not even worth discussing. They dismissed the struggle of women who defied the law as a symptom of Western meddling.
Now, as Iran holds a presidential election this week, the issue of mandatory hijab, as the hair covering is known, has become a hot campaign issue. And the six candidates, five of them conservatives, have sought to distance themselves from law enforcement methods, which include violence, arrests and monetary fines.
“Elections aside, politics aside, under no circumstances should we treat Iranian women with such cruelty,” Mustafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative presidential candidate and a cleric with senior intelligence positions, said in a roundtable on state television. last week. He has also said that government officials should be punished for the hijab law because it was their duty to educate women about why they should wear the hijab, not violently impose it.
The hijab has long been a symbol of religious identity, but it has also been a political tool in Iran. And women have resisted the law, in different ways, since it came into effect after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The law is unlikely to be repealed and it is not yet clear whether a new president will be able to soften its application. Different administrations have adopted more flexible or stricter approaches to the hijab. Ebrahim Raisi, the president whose death in a helicopter crash in May sparked emergency elections, had imposed some of the harshest measures against women.
Still, some women’s rights activists and analysts in Iran say that forcing the issue to the table during the elections is itself an achievement. It shows that the “Women, Life, Freedom” civil disobedience movement, which began almost two years ago, has become too big to ignore.
Women and girls walk the streets, eat in restaurants, go to work, and travel on public transportation wearing dresses, short tops, and skirts, and leaving their hair uncovered. In doing so, they take great risks, as the morality police lurk around corners to arrest women who defy the rules.
Fatemeh Hassani, 42, a sociologist from Tehran, said in a telephone interview that the fact that the hijab and the moral police had become an electoral issue showed that women, through their determination and resistance, had been ” effective in influencing and forcing the country’s internal policies. that the government recognizes their demands for more rights.”
Women make up about half of Iran’s 61 million eligible voters. Although voter apathy is high among government critics, opposition to the hijab law and morality police is no longer limited to them. It has transcended gender, religious and class lines, and now some of the loudest complaints come from religious and conservative people, the backbone of the government’s constituents.
During a live televised debate Friday on social issues, women and the hijab dominated the four-hour event. The issue has also come up in campaign videos that appear to be aimed at female voters and at rallies in cities across the country.
In Isfahan, video From a rally in favor of a candidate, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, an 18-year-old girl, with her long black hair falling over her shoulders, could be seen taking the microphone. He said he represented the young generation and first-time voters, the generation standing up for their demands, and asked: “Do they have the power to stand up to the morality police, the hijab monitors and the autonomous security forces?”
Pezeshkian is the only candidate from the reformist faction, which favors greater social openness and a commitment to the West. He has been the loudest voice against mandatory hijab and the morality police, and the only candidate who has clearly said that he opposes telling anyone how to dress.
“We will not be able to force women to wear the hijab,” she said during Friday’s debate. “Will arrests, confrontations and disgraceful behavior solve this problem?”
Not all female voters are convinced that change is coming. Even with the candidates’ convictions, the moral police still patrol the streets around Tehran and other big cities daily with police vans and cars. Sometimes they stop the women and give them a verbal warning, and other times they arrest them. Several Videos on social media have shown it. women beaten and dragged into vans.
“I don’t believe them. The president has no authority on this issue because it is a red line for the Islamic Republic,” Sephideh, a 32-year-old teacher from Tehran, said in a telephone interview, asking that her last name not be published to avoid possible retaliation. “But in previous elections the hijab issue was abandoned and now everyone is talking about it,” she added, concluding that the women’s struggle “will win.”
Iranian women who do not believe in wearing the hijab have been fighting the law for as long as it has existed, since after the Islamic revolution of 1979. Back then, the clerics who overthrew the monarchy imposed Islamic sharia in all aspects of life. social life, from feminine dress to gender mixing and alcohol consumption.
The Women, Life, Freedom movement began in 2022 after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the moral police, who had detained her on charges of violating the hijab law. Outraged women and girls led nationwide protests, burning their veils, dancing in the streets and shouting for women to be free. The uprising spread and demands were made for the end of clerical rule. In the end, the government crushed the protests with violence.
In December, Iran announced that it had abolished the morality police, but then put them back on the streets in April, after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, said that observing the hijab law was a moral obligation and policy.
Iran’s parliament has been working on legislation that would impose punitive damages on women who disobey the rules, including denying them social services, imposing travel bans and allowing the judiciary to withdraw funds from their bank accounts.
Pourmohammadi, the cleric candidate, said during a debate that if elected he would repeal the legislation. General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the conservative front-runner and current speaker of parliament, said in the debate that the legislation still needed work and that “nothing can be achieved with violence, tension and without respect; all this is doomed. “
In recent months, facial recognition software, both on traffic surveillance cameras and drones, has been used to identify hijab violators, who are then sent a text message with a summons to appear in court , according to three women interviewed who had received said messages and a Amnesty International Report.
Nahid, 62, a Tehran resident who did not want her last name published for fear of reprisals, said that when she was summoned the judge showed him a photograph of her near a shopping center, with her blonde hair uncovered, and that was fined.
Another woman, Minoo, 52, who wears a hijab, said in an interview that her car had been impounded for two weeks because traffic cameras caught her 20-year-old daughter driving without wearing one. She said the police had also made her pay the parking fee for the confiscated car.
Law enforcement has It provoked widespread condemnation abroad from right-wing groups and Western countries.
In October, a teenage girl on her way to school collapsed on the subway, after reports of an argument with a hijab-wearing police officer, and died in hospital.
Fahimeh, a 41-year-old fashion blogger, said in an interview in Tehran that whoever becomes the next president will have nothing to do with the fight for more rights. “We women do not wait for your permission to take off our hijab; Right now many do not wear hijab anymore.”
Narges Mohammadi, the Nobel laureate who is Iran’s most prominent women’s rights activist and currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, issued a statement on Saturday describing the elections as a farce.
“How can you, while you wield a sword, a gallows, weapons and prisons against the people with one hand, with the other place a ballot box before the same people, and with deceit and falsehood call them to the polls?” Mrs. Mohammadi said.