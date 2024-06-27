Iranians say: “We have been moving backwards”

Downtown Tehran is ablaze this week with posters and billboards for all six candidates in Friday’s presidential election, and the streets are packed with buses ferrying supporters to campaign rallies, but enthusiasm is hard to find even for vote, much less for any individual candidate.
Iranians will go to the polls in a special election to choose the successor of former president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter accident in May.
The elections come at a critical time for the Iranian leadership. The economy has been weakened by years of sanctions and, under Raisi’s ultra-conservative leadership, personal freedoms and expressions of dissent have been increasingly repressed. However, the government is keen to persuade more Iranians to go to the polls in large numbers, because voter turnout is seen as a measure of its support and legitimacy.
It may be a challenge, after years of boycott and voter apathy, and judging from a small sample of interviews in recent days. Conversations with more than a dozen government workers, students, businesspeople and other ordinary men and women revealed a degree of weariness, even skepticism, despite the risks of speaking freely in Iran.
Even those who say they will vote – though they rarely want to say who – say they have little faith that their lives will change in ways that matter to them.
“We have been going backwards and we are crying inside; “I can’t afford to buy the machines I need for my job,” said Ibrahim, 53, an industrial engineer who owns a cement company in the northern city of Tabriz and who, like most Iranians interviewed in the days before the elections, he was reluctant. give his full name for fear of reprisals from the authorities.
Iran’s economy has struggled in recent years, partly as a result of sanctions imposed by the United States after the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal, but also due to economic mismanagement by the country’s clerical and military rulers. Iranians are also irritated by restrictions on their personal lives, particularly the requirement that women wear the hijab, which sparked mass protests in 2022.
They’ve heard presidential candidates’ promises of change from time to time, and they’re hearing them again at the top of their lungs in this election. But in the past, at best, they have won some relaxations of laws on personal freedoms under moderate presidents like Hassan Rouhani or the reformist Mohammad Khatami, only to face a crackdown under their conservative successors, like Raisi.
And they know that the final say on all matters in Iran rests with the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and that they have no influence over his decisions.
Since the uprisings of 2009 and 2010 over what many considered a rigged election, and those that were violently repressed with executions and imprisonments in 2022 over the hijab, protests have taken different forms. One of them is to boycott the polls completely to show that the people reject any candidate that the government, which vets all candidates, allows to run.
That discontent with Iran’s current leaders manifests itself in many conversations with ordinary Iranians, although older ones like Ibrahim draw some satisfaction from their experiences in the early years after the 1979 Iranian revolution.
Ibrahim had stopped with his family to visit the shrine built south of Tehran in honor of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the ideological architect of the revolution, the seminal event of the last 50 years here and which still shapes internal and external affairs. from Iran.
The enormous golden mausoleum, with its mosaic-covered domes and towering golden minarets visible from miles away, stands in striking contrast to the diminished circumstances that so many Iranians say they feel today, and although I visited on a religious holiday, the vast complex and its numerous parking lots were almost empty.
“I have seen two generations (I was seven years old when the revolution came), the generation of the revolution and the next generation,” he said.
“After the revolution we saw more sacrifices, and everyone thought they were brothers and sisters, and there was this philosophy of martyrdom, that everyone was willing to give their lives for the country,” he said, referring to the Iran-Iraq conflict. which ended in 1988 at the cost of hundreds of thousands of Iranian lives, although the real number is unknown.
But now, if there is another war, “I don’t think they will fight for the country.”
His children, he said, wanted to leave Iran to study. Her daughter, Faezeh, 21, who speaks English, was blunt: she wants to study artificial intelligence and engineering, and said she wouldn’t be able to get the education she needs or get a well-paying job after graduating if she quit. was in Iran.
“I don’t think I have a good future here,” he said, adding that he wants to attend the University of Texas at Austin or Dallas. “We have a lot of resources and a lot of wealth in this country, oil and gas, but that doesn’t affect our lives.”
“We need more individual freedoms,” he added. Under Raisi’s government, Iran intensified censorship and has prevented encryption of messaging apps. Many websites are blocked in Iran and can only be accessed using a virtual private network, or VPN.
“I’m taking a course on artificial intelligence on Coursera and for that I need a VPN,” he said. “It has nothing to do with politics. Why does the government care?”
But will he vote in the elections? She shrugged and shook her head.
Many young people expressed similar sentiments. In northern Tehran’s Tajrish bazaar, where many women leave their scarves around their shoulders and only occasionally cover their heads, a brother and sister (he recently earned a pharmacy degree and she plans to get one) were window-shopping together. . They were reluctant to talk about the elections.
“You know, we don’t even want to talk about politics,” said Pedran, 25, the pharmacist, who said he would not vote “because we know that all the political people will disappoint us.”
Would I leave Iran? “Maybe so, but honestly it’s hard and our family is here.”
Those who feel most committed to voting are those who participated in the 1979 revolution, or at least have a memory of it from childhood, and who often worked for a long time in the government. They also often fought in the Iran-Iraq war and feel deeply connected to the country’s revolutionary identity.
Hossein Nasim, 56, who runs a small carpet shop in the Tajrish Bazaar, says he is excited about voting on Friday. He spent seven years as a prisoner in Iraq during the war (he became a soldier at age 17) and has one demand for the next president: keep Iran out of war.
“Keep us away from any kind of invasion,” he said, adding that the leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are “peace-loving people” who are trying to avoid conflict. He said Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who led Iran’s powerful Quds Force, responsible for Iran’s foreign defense, and who the United States killed in a drone strike in Iraq in 2020, was the kind of leader “who could organize very good people.”
General Suleimani, whom the United States described as a terrorist, was responsible for establishing Iranian-backed armed groups throughout the Middle East that have helped achieve Nasim’s goal of keeping war away from Iran. These groups – Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas in Gaza, and various militias in Syria and Iraq – give Iran plausible deniability as they carry out attacks against Iran’s enemies, including Israel and the United States.
Masumeh, 27, an accountant dressed conservatively in a black chador who had gone with her 6-year-old son to pray at the shrine, seemed to be seeking the same sense of mission as both Nasim and Ibrahim, the industrial engineer. from Tabriz, she was inspired by the early days of the revolution.
Speaking of Ayatollah Khomeini, he said: “I am too young to remember the revolution, but I know that many young people followed him and he strengthened Islam in Iran.”
“This revolution was like a miracle for Iran. “She made Iran exceptional and we must follow her path,” she stated.