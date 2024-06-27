Iranians say: “We have been moving backwards”

Downtown Tehran is ablaze this week with posters and billboards for all six candidates in Friday’s presidential election, and the streets are packed with buses ferrying supporters to campaign rallies, but enthusiasm is hard to find even for vote, much less for any individual candidate.

Iranians will go to the polls in a special election to choose the successor of former president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter accident in May.

The elections come at a critical time for the Iranian leadership. The economy has been weakened by years of sanctions and, under Raisi’s ultra-conservative leadership, personal freedoms and expressions of dissent have been increasingly repressed. However, the government is keen to persuade more Iranians to go to the polls in large numbers, because voter turnout is seen as a measure of its support and legitimacy.

It may be a challenge, after years of boycott and voter apathy, and judging from a small sample of interviews in recent days. Conversations with more than a dozen government workers, students, businesspeople and other ordinary men and women revealed a degree of weariness, even skepticism, despite the risks of speaking freely in Iran.