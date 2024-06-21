Iran presidential election 2024: What you need to know

Iran’s election for its next president will take place a year early, on June 28, after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash last month. The vote will usher the Islamic Republic toward new leadership amid internal discontent, voter apathy and regional unrest.
While the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has the final say in all state affairs, the Iranian president sets domestic policy and has some influence over foreign policy.
Why is this choice important?
The election gives Iranian leaders a chance to show they can handle a disaster like the unexpected death of a president without destabilizing the country, even as it grapples with domestic protests and tensions with the United States and Israel.
The election also allows leaders to remind people that while Iran is a theocracy, it also holds elections for government positions such as president, members of Parliament and councils.
That said, who can run for president is carefully controlled. And if, as expected, one of the more conservative candidates, close to the clerical leadership, wins, the government will most likely claim it as a victory for its brand of politics, despite the strong limitations imposed on competition.
Will the elections be free and fair?
The Iranian elections are not considered free or fair by Western standards or human rights organizations. Presidential candidates are rigorously vetted by the Guardian Council, a committee of 12 jurists and clerics.
For this election, the council narrowed a list of 80 candidates to six. Among those disqualified were seven women, a former president and many government officials, legislators and ministers.
Who are the candidates?
All but one are politically conservative and all support clerical government. Iranian conservatives are also deeply distrustful of Western values and morality, while reformers favor greater flexibility in prescribing social behavior and greater engagement with Western countries.
Among the conservatives is General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, current speaker of Parliament, former mayor of Iran’s capital Tehran, former commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps and twice unsuccessful presidential candidate. Ghalibaf, who is reputed to be close to Khamenei, has faced accusations of corruption and ideological hypocrisy, which he denies.
The other conservatives are Alireza Zakani, current mayor of Tehran; Saeed Jalili, former chief nuclear negotiator and ultra-conservative; Mostafa Pourmohammadi, cleric and former counterintelligence director; and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, one of Raisi’s vice presidents.
In an unusual move, Conservative candidates have campaigned by publicly criticizing the government over the country’s economic woes, foreign policy mistakes and domestic turmoil in an effort to win support from an electorate increasingly dissatisfied and alienated by the leadership. clerical of the nation.
The only reformist candidate is Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, who comes from the minority Azeri ethnic group. He trained as a cardiac surgeon and served in Parliament and as Health Minister. Experts say his inclusion is likely part of the government’s plan to increase voter turnout, which they see as a way to increase the legitimacy of the election and potentially get the reformist party back to the polls after boycotting parliamentary elections in March.
“They have bet, possibly wrongly, that this guy can generate a sufficient degree of interest from the disengaged public in the political process,” said Ray Takeyh, an Iran expert and fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
What are the main problems?
The economy, US-led sanctions and women’s rights are among the central issues of this election, as Iranians fight a government many consider inefficient and unable to implement meaningful changes.
The sanctions, although imperfect, have affected the Iranian economy. For experts, the economic difficulties are related to other grievances, including the public perception of a dissonance between a government that preaches holiness but brutalizes women.
“Corruption is very irritating among the public, but it seems to be more acceptable within the regime,” Takeyh said. “There is a disconnection. The public is in economic distress, suffering from inflation and unemployment. These guys are driving their BMWs. That is not a good look for a divine republic.”
When will the results be known?
The June 28 special presidential election falls within Iran’s constitutionally mandated 50-day period in which a new president must be elected after Raisi’s death.
Votes could be counted before June 30, but if no candidate wins a majority, the top two candidates will enter a runoff, which could extend the timeline.