Iran presidential election 2024: What you need to know

Who are the candidates?

All but one are politically conservative and all support clerical government. Iranian conservatives are also deeply distrustful of Western values ​​and morality, while reformers favor greater flexibility in prescribing social behavior and greater engagement with Western countries.

Among the conservatives is General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, current speaker of Parliament, former mayor of Iran’s capital Tehran, former commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps and twice unsuccessful presidential candidate. Ghalibaf, who is reputed to be close to Khamenei, has faced accusations of corruption and ideological hypocrisy, which he denies.

The other conservatives are Alireza Zakani, current mayor of Tehran; Saeed Jalili, former chief nuclear negotiator and ultra-conservative; Mostafa Pourmohammadi, cleric and former counterintelligence director; and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, one of Raisi’s vice presidents.

In an unusual move, Conservative candidates have campaigned by publicly criticizing the government over the country’s economic woes, foreign policy mistakes and domestic turmoil in an effort to win support from an electorate increasingly dissatisfied and alienated by the leadership. clerical of the nation.