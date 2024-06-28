Iran prepares to hold vote to elect president

After a testy campaign that included fierce attacks on the government by virtually all candidates over economic issues, Internet restrictions and a harsh enforcement of the hijab law on women, Iran will hold elections on Friday to choose a president.
The vote comes at a perilous time for the country, with the incoming president facing a cascade of challenges including internal discontent and divisions, a failing economy and a volatile region that has brought Iran to the brink of war twice this year.
With the race coming down to a three-way battle between two conservative candidates and a reformist, many analysts predict that neither will achieve the necessary 50 percent of the vote, requiring a July 5 runoff between the candidate reformist and the main conservative. .
That outcome could be avoided if one of the leading conservative candidates drops out of the race, but in a bitter public dispute, neither General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a pragmatic technocrat, nor hard-liner Saeed Jalili have budged.
Polls open at 8 a.m. local time on Friday across the country, with closing times typically extending well into the night. But Iranian elections are tightly controlled, with a committee of appointed clerics and jurists vetting all candidates and intimidation of opposition voices in the media. As a result, many Iranians are expected to stay away from voting, either in protest or because they do not believe meaningful change can be achieved through the ballot box.
Four young women studying psychology at the University of Tehran who were shopping for makeup at the Tajrish bazaar in northern Iran on Wednesday gave a taste of that discontent. Although they were upset about conditions in Iran, they said, they did not plan to vote.
“We can’t do anything about the situation; We have no hope except in ourselves,” said Sohgand, 19, who asked not to be identified for fear of the authorities. “But we want to stay in Iran to improve conditions for our children.”
She was dressed in well-cut black trousers and a fitted jacket, and had left her brown hair uncovered. But she also wore a scarf over her shoulders in case an official told her to put it on. As for the rules requiring women to wear the hijab, she added simply: “We hate it.”
In an attempt to counter such attitudes, Iran’s top officials, from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to top commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, have characterized the vote as an act of defiance against Iran’s enemies and a validation of the government of the Islamic Republic.
“High turnout is a very sensitive issue for us,” said General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard, in a speech this week. “This strengthens Iran’s strength in the world.”
The government predicts a turnout of around 50 percent, higher than the most recent presidential and parliamentary elections, but much lower than the previous presidential elections, in which more than 70 percent of the electorate participated.
Since Khamenei makes all major state decisions in Iran, particularly in foreign and nuclear policy, the choice of who votes has more to do with the country’s overall political atmosphere than with any individual candidate.
Now that two of the original six candidates have dropped out, voters will have to choose between Jalili, with his uncompromising views on domestic and foreign policy; Ghalibaf, the speaker of parliament; the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, a cardiologist and former health minister whose candidacy is something of an unpredictable one; and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative cleric who held senior positions in the intelligence service and who polls show is likely to win less than 1% of the vote.
The final days of the campaign have revealed tensions between the leading conservative candidates, Ghalibaf and Jalili, over who should drop out to consolidate the conservative vote and, they hope, avoid a runoff.
Little of that was in evidence at a rally Wednesday at a sports stadium in Ghalibaf’s hometown of Mashhad, where he waved to a crowd of supporters holding the Iranian flag and chanting his name, videos from the event showed. “A strong Iran needs a powerful president; a strong Iran needs a president who works tirelessly,” said a cleric who introduced him.
But things were not going so well for Jalili, who spoke at a rally in the same city that evening. With earlier negotiations to consolidate the vote having failed, Quds Force Commander-in-Chief Gen. Ismail Ghaani flew to Mashhad on Wednesday night to force the two men into an emergency meeting, according to Iranian press reports and two officials familiar with the details of the meeting who asked not to be identified in order to speak openly about the event.
General Ghaani said he wanted Jalili to step down, given the escalating tensions in the region, with the Gaza war and a possible looming conflict between Hezbollah and Israel that could involve Iran. In light of those issues, he said Ghalibaf, with his military experience and pragmatic outlook, was best suited to lead the government, Iranians familiar with the meeting said.
In a notable public dispute, in which campaign officials from both sides attacked each other on social media, neither man relented.
The latest poll by Iranian state television, released on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning, showed Pezeshkian leading with 23.5 percent, Ghalibaf with 16.9 percent and Jalili with 16.3 percent, with 28.5 percent undecided and the rest split among the candidates, including those who had dropped out.
The televised debates, in which candidates were surprisingly candid in criticizing the status quo, showed that the economy, plagued by U.S. sanctions, corruption and mismanagement, ranked as a top priority for voters and candidates, analysts said.
They say there is no way to fix the economy without addressing foreign policy, including the confrontation with the United States over the nuclear program and concerns about Iran’s military involvement in the region through its network of militant groups.
“Rather than radical change, the elections could produce smaller, albeit significant, shifts,” said Vali Nasr, a professor of international affairs and Middle East studies at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington. “Voices in power that want a different direction could push the Islamic Republic to backtrack on some of its positions.”
Nasr pointed to negotiations between Iran and world powers under centrist President Hassan Rouhani that led to the signing of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald J. Trump walked away from in 2018 by imposing harsh sanctions on Iran targeting its oil revenues and international banking transfers.
Although apathy remains high in most urban areas, voters in provinces with significant ethnic populations of Azeri Turks and Kurds were expected to turn out in larger numbers to vote for Dr. Pezeshkian. He himself is an Azeri Turk and served as a member of Parliament for the city of Tabriz, a major economic center in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan. Dr. Pezeshkian has given campaign speeches in his native Turkish and Kurdish.
At a rally in Tabriz on Wednesday, the doctor received a folk hero’s welcome, with crowds filling a stadium and singing a Turkish nationalist song, according to videos and news reports. Ethnic and religious minorities are rarely represented in Iran’s top offices, so the candidacy of one of them for president has generated interest and enthusiasm regionally, Azerbaijani activists say.
“People want Azerbaijan to return to the highest decision-making positions in the country,” said Yashar Hakakpour, an Iranian-Azerbaijani human rights activist who is in exile in Canada. “Our assessment is that many Azeris will vote for him.”
Mr. Hakakpour said that while he and many other activists would not vote and did not consider Iran’s elections to be free or fair, he said the people who voted for Dr. Pezeshkian expected small improvements in their lives and in their regions, as greater investments; reverse the drying up of Lake Urmia, once a major body of water; and, most importantly, a greater sense of inclusion.