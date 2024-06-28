Iran prepares to hold vote to elect president

After a testy campaign that included fierce attacks on the government by virtually all candidates over economic issues, Internet restrictions and a harsh enforcement of the hijab law on women, Iran will hold elections on Friday to choose a president.

The vote comes at a perilous time for the country, with the incoming president facing a cascade of challenges including internal discontent and divisions, a failing economy and a volatile region that has brought Iran to the brink of war twice this year.

With the race coming down to a three-way battle between two conservative candidates and a reformist, many analysts predict that neither will achieve the necessary 50 percent of the vote, requiring a July 5 runoff between the candidate reformist and the main conservative. .

That outcome could be avoided if one of the leading conservative candidates drops out of the race, but in a bitter public dispute, neither General Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a pragmatic technocrat, nor hard-liner Saeed Jalili have budged.