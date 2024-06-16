Inside the Chechen units helping fight Russia’s war

June 16, 2024

A huge military transport plane roared to a landing on the tarmac of the main airfield in Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic in southeastern Russia, and a group of 120 volunteer fighters headed for Ukraine climbed aboard.

Dressed in camouflage, the new troops had just completed at least 10 days of training in Gudermes, near Grozny, at the Special Forces University, which accepts men from all over Russia for general military training.

Some of the students lacked combat experience. Others were veterans returning to Ukraine for their second or third tour, including former mercenaries from the Wagner militia, disbanded in 2023 after a brief mutiny against the Kremlin.