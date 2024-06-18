In Ukraine, the reduction of press freedom causes growing concern

A Ukrainian journalist who revealed that a state news agency attempted to ban interviews with opposition politicians said he received a draft notice the next day.

Ukraine’s national spy agency spied on staff members of an investigative outlet through peepholes in their hotel rooms.

The public broadcaster has denounced what it sees as political pressure over its reporting.

Journalists and groups that monitor press freedom are raising the alarm about what they say are growing restrictions and pressures on the media in Ukraine under President Volodymyr Zelensky that go far beyond the country’s wartime needs.

“It’s really disturbing,” said Oksana Romanyuk, director of the Mass Information Institute, a nonprofit that monitors press freedom. That is particularly true, she said, in a war in which Ukraine is “fighting for democracy against the values ​​of dictatorship embodied by Russia.”