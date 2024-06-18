In Ukraine, the reduction of press freedom causes growing concern

A Ukrainian journalist who revealed that a state news agency attempted to ban interviews with opposition politicians said he received a draft notice the next day.
Ukraine’s national spy agency spied on staff members of an investigative outlet through peepholes in their hotel rooms.
The public broadcaster has denounced what it sees as political pressure over its reporting.
Journalists and groups that monitor press freedom are raising the alarm about what they say are growing restrictions and pressures on the media in Ukraine under President Volodymyr Zelensky that go far beyond the country’s wartime needs.
“It’s really disturbing,” said Oksana Romanyuk, director of the Mass Information Institute, a nonprofit that monitors press freedom. That is particularly true, she said, in a war in which Ukraine is “fighting for democracy against the values of dictatorship embodied by Russia.”
Before the Russian invasion of February 2022, and since its independence in 1991, Ukraine had a long history of tolerating a pluralistic media environment, with multiple television channels aligned with opposition and pro-government parties, and independent media outlets. Maintaining that culture has been one of the challenges of the war.
Ukrainian journalists largely accepted wartime rules prohibiting publication of troop movements or positions, locations of Russian missile strikes, and accounts of military casualties, considering measures necessary for national security.
They have also acknowledged some self-censorship, curbing critical coverage of the government to avoid undermining morale or preventing reports of corruption from deterring foreign partners from approving aid.
“Self-censorship in Ukraine is a feature of wartime,” said Serhii Sydorenko, editor of European Truth, an independent online news outlet. The situation was “not a problem” and was inevitable during the war, he added, noting that he hoped to return to normal when the fighting finally stopped.
Zelensky has not publicly called for pressure on journalists and condemned the case in which journalists were spied on at the hotel.
Journalists and media groups say a series of recent cases have pointed to an increasingly restrictive journalistic environment. Ambassadors from the Group of 7, which comprises many of kyiv’s key military allies, issued a joint statement in January supporting press freedom in Ukraine.
“Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of a successful democracy,” the statement said.
Analysts say the government’s efforts to control the media appear aimed at hindering positive coverage of the opposition and suppressing negative coverage of the government and military.
Reporters at the state news agency Ukrinform, which is supposed to be nonpartisan, received from its management late last year a list of opposition figures and local elected officials labeled “undesirables” for quoting them in articles.
The New York Times reviewed instructions given to Ukrinform journalists, which blacklisted elected officials and civil society activists, including some military veterans.
Acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karadeev, who oversees the state news agency, told Ukrainian media this month that he was not aware of such a list. Zelensky’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Ukrainian authorities have also had sometimes tense relations with Western news organizations, including The Times. Military press passes have been revoked for journalists at several outlets after critical reporting and amid disputes over rules for covering military operations, although credentials were later restored.
In Ukraine, behind-the-scenes political interference has a dark history due to abuses committed by previous governments.
A recent example of what journalists see as interference occurred in the Chernihiv region, north of kyiv, where the elected municipal council was in a dispute over municipal spending with a Zelensky-appointed governor. The state news agency’s guide said that subpoenaing a council member, who was the acting mayor, about the budget would be “undesirable.”
“The desirable president was appointed by Zelensky, the undesirable president was elected,” said Yuriy Stryhun, an Ukrinform reporter in Chernihiv.
There is no indication that the journalists followed the instructions, and some have openly said they ignored them.
“If we appoint desirable and undesirable speakers, it is a big step backwards for democracy,” Stryhun said, adding that he had quoted the official in his articles.
In the city of Odessa, journalists were instructed to quote only people designated by the president in some cases. In Lviv, journalists were asked to avoid quoting the elected mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, a prominent politician seen as a possible future presidential candidate.
A day after Stryhun, 57, appeared on public broadcaster Suspilne to discuss reporting instructions on May 30, he received a notification to renew his registration for conscription, he said. He had no evidence, he said, that the notice was related to his appearance, but he considered the timing “suspicious.”
Maryna Synhaivska, former deputy editor of Ukrinform, resigned this year over political meddling, citing guidelines on interviewing opposition members distributed to journalists.
“It is not democratic to dictate to the media what to publish and who to talk to,” he said.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a former military spokesman appointed to head Ukrinform, declined to comment on the guide, which was distributed under a predecessor. He said he intended to run the agency “in accordance with the law and the principles of free speech.”
Ukraine’s raucous and competitive pre-war television news landscape was consolidated by Zelensky’s government into a single state-controlled broadcast after Russia’s invasion. The government presented the agreement, known as Telethon, as necessary to transmit reliable news during the war.
But it excluded opposition channels and published reports so consistently optimistic even as fighting stalled that most Ukrainians now say they don’t trust them.
Detector Media, a Ukrainian media watchdog, said in a recent analysis that from January to April of this year, none of the channels that produced the program, except Suspilne, which is no longer participating, had invited members of the opposition European Solidarity party to air. The party is led by Petro O. Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine and political enemy of Zelensky.
TO US State Department Report He said the program had “allowed an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news” in Ukraine.
Svitlana Ostapa, chairwoman of Suspilne’s public supervisory board, and Mykola Chernotytskyi, the broadcaster’s chief executive, said in interviews that the decision to abandon Telemarathon had been motivated in part by concerns about pressure from the authorities.
Detector Media estimated that from January to April, members of Zelensky’s Servant of the People political party made up about 70 percent of Telemarathon’s political guests, while they hold just over half of the seats in Parliament. Without Suspilne, that proportion would have risen to more than 80 percent, the group said.
In January, it emerged that Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency, the SBU, had secretly filmed journalists attending the Christmas party of an investigative news site, Bihus, drilling peepholes into the coat racks of the hotel rooms where they were staying
SBU Director General Vasyl Malyuk acknowledged and condemned the surveillance. And Zelensky fired an agency official who had overseen domestic and foreign media monitoring.
Despite the pressure, Ukrainian journalists have obtained scoops, including reports on issues such as corruption, which have led to resignations and arrests.
The efforts the government has made to stifle critical reporting, said Sevhil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda, a national media outlet, are a measure of the influence and vitality of the Ukrainian media during the war.
“The only way people can make things better is through journalism,” he said. “That’s why some people in the government do everything they can to control it.”