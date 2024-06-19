In North Macedonia, disputes over history extend to statues

The center of Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, a Balkan country born just 33 years ago as an independent State, is flooded with history.

A statue of Alexander the Great looms over the central square. One of his father, Philip II of Macedonia, rises above a nearby square on a large pedestal. The city is also filled with tributes in bronze, stone and plaster to generations of other heroes of what the country considers its glorious and very long history.

The problem, however, is that most of the history on display is claimed by other countries. Modern-day North Macedonia, born from the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, has no real connection to Alexander the Great, who lived 2,000 years ago in what is now Greece, and many of the other historical figures honored with statues are Bulgarian.

Slavica Babamova, director of the national archaeological museum, has spent her career unearthing and displaying ancient artifacts and has no problem focusing on the past. But she said she was disturbed by the large number of statues erected by her country in an effort to build a state and a national identity.