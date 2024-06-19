In North Macedonia, disputes over history extend to statues

The center of Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, a Balkan country born just 33 years ago as an independent State, is flooded with history.
A statue of Alexander the Great looms over the central square. One of his father, Philip II of Macedonia, rises above a nearby square on a large pedestal. The city is also filled with tributes in bronze, stone and plaster to generations of other heroes of what the country considers its glorious and very long history.
The problem, however, is that most of the history on display is claimed by other countries. Modern-day North Macedonia, born from the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, has no real connection to Alexander the Great, who lived 2,000 years ago in what is now Greece, and many of the other historical figures honored with statues are Bulgarian.
Slavica Babamova, director of the national archaeological museum, has spent her career unearthing and displaying ancient artifacts and has no problem focusing on the past. But she said she was disturbed by the large number of statues erected by her country in an effort to build a state and a national identity.
“We have a very rich history of our own and many things to say. But I don’t see any need to push all this hype,” he said, pointing to the statue of Alexander the Great during an interview.
More important for North Macedonia and indisputably part of its history, he added, are the golden funerary mask and other impressive artifacts which predate Alexander and were found in an ancient necropolis near the village of Trebenishte in North Macedonia.
North Macedonia’s identity construction has long angered Greece, who claims ancient Macedonia as part of his own heritage and has a region named after him. Also angry is Bulgaria, another neighbor very possessive of some of the historical figures, notably a 10th-century Bulgarian ruler, whose statues now fill the center of Skopje.
Disputes over who owns the past have not only troubled academics, but have also had serious consequences, blocking North Macedonia’s entry into the European Union. They have also tarnished an ambitious nation-building project based on history that others insist belongs to them, notably Alexander the Great.
Alexander, a conquering hero whose empire stretched from the Balkans to India in the 4th century BC. C., was born in a city that is now in Greece. Historians generally agree that he did not live in the territory of what is now North Macedonia, nor did he speak its Slavic language. The Slavs arrived in the area hundreds of years later.
But part of the territory of North Macedonia was actually part of the ancient Kingdom of Macedonia and is dotted with archaeological sites containing artifacts from that era.
The problem, said Babamova, the museum’s director, is not that North Macedonia has no connection to the time of Alexander the Great, but that it has exaggerated its claims. This, she added, began after the breakup of Yugoslavia, when nationalists began looking for ways to strengthen their fragile new state.
“In the late ’90s, there was a kind of hysteria,” he said.
Greece, furious when its neighbor declared independence in 1991 using the name Macedonia, vowed to block its entry into NATO and the European Union.
As part of an agreement with Greece in 2018, it agreed to be called North Macedonia, a name the Greek government accepted as sufficiently distant from the ancient Kingdom of Macedonia and Alexander the Great.
Just as tempers cooled over Greece, Bulgaria raised its own historical grievances, with nationalists insisting that Macedonia was an artificial nation created by anti-Nazi communist supporters, who proclaimed a state in 1944 and spoke a Bulgarian dialect. Bulgaria, an ally of Nazi Germany during World War II, created obstacles to its entry into the European Union.
“We have the same problem with Bulgaria as Ukraine does with Russia. They say, ‘You don’t exist,'” said Nikola Minov, a history professor at St. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje.
Ukraine has struggled to assert a separate identity only vis-à-vis the Russian Empire. But the land now called North Macedonia has had to deal with the Roman Empire, of which it was a part for five centuries, the Ottoman Empire, which ruled these parts until the early 20th century, and the intermittent rule of other outside forces, including the Serbs and Bulgarians.
In search of a historical anchor with which to secure a new country whose only previous experience as an independent state lasted just 10 days in 1903, a decade ago the central government invested hundreds of millions of euros in a vast redevelopment project for Skopje.
He filled the city center with statues and converted drab government and commercial buildings into colonnaded palaces that resembled a kitschy Hollywood set for a film about antiquity.
The country’s restive ethnic Albanian minority also immersed itself in history by asserting its own separate identity, erecting a large statue in honor of Skanderbeg, an Albanian military commander who, in the 15th century, led a rebellion against the Ottoman Empire.
“I miss old Skopje,” said Babamov, the museum director, feeling nostalgic for what her city was like before the invasion of Greek-style statues and columns. “She has lost her soul.”
The columns are mostly hollow and some of the old ersatz facades are already starting to crumble. The prime minister who ordered the makeover, Nikola Gruevski, fled to Hungary in 2018 to escape a corruption conviction.
But his party, tinged with nationalism, has returned to power after winning the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 8.
Its current leadership appears to have cooled its ardor for Alexander the Great, but sees no reason to remove his statue or the others. “This is not a false story that we just made up,” insisted the party’s deputy leader, Timco Mucunski. “There are historians who say we have real connections” with ancient Macedonia.
Determined to hold on to that connection, the new government has angered Greece by signaling that it wants to remove the word “north” from the country’s name. At a swearing-in ceremony in May, the newly elected president referred to Macedonia simply, prompting a walkout from the Greek ambassador.
Mucunski, deputy leader of the new ruling party, said the 2018 deal with Greece that handed over Macedonia as the country’s name would be honored as “a political and legal reality”, but added: “Do we like it? No!”
Dalibor Jovanovski, a prominent Skopje historian, said he also did not like the name “North Macedonia,” but saw it as the unfortunate price that had to be paid to join the European Union.
“Everyone always thinks that history only belongs to them, that there is no shared history,” he said. “But in this part of the world everything is fluid. “Everything is mixed.”
Some Skopje residents say they don’t like the clutter of so many statues, but many take pride in what they see as tributes to a long and proud history. “The Greeks claim it,” said Ljupcho Efremov, passing Alexander the Great. “But he was Alexander of Macedonia, not Alexander of Greece.”
Bisera Kostadinov-Stojchevska, a former culture minister, said she had planned to clear the city of at least some of the statues by moving them to a park on the outskirts of the city. But she gave up after her staff, tasked with looking for violations of zoning laws, discovered that “unfortunately, everything was legal.”
She said she was especially eager to get rid of a large representation of Tsar Samuil, a 10th-century Bulgarian king. The statue, which faces Alexander, is not only ugly and obstructs the view, she said, but also “really bothers Bulgarians.” ”.
She is also not a big fan of Alexander the Great. “I don’t feel connected to him at all. Not linguistically, not culturally, not emotionally.”