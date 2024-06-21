In Japan it is very difficult to get sterilized. These women demand change.

When Hisui Tatsuta was in high school, his mother used to joke that she couldn’t wait to see the faces of her future grandchildren. Tatsuta, now a 24-year-old model in Tokyo, recoiled at the assumption that she would one day give birth.

As his body began to develop feminine features, Tatsuta adopted extreme diet and exercise to prevent the changes. She began to consider herself as genderless. “Being seen as a womb that can give birth before being seen as a person, I didn’t like it,” she said. Ultimately, she wants to be sterilized to eliminate any chance of getting pregnant.

However, in Japan, women seeking sterilization procedures such as tubal ligations or hysterectomies must meet conditions that are among the most onerous in the world. They must already have children and demonstrate that pregnancy would endanger their health, and they must obtain the consent of their spouses. That makes these types of surgeries difficult to perform for many women, and almost impossible for single, childless women like Tatsuta.

Now, she and four other women are suing the Japanese government, arguing that a decades-old law known as the Maternal Protection Law violates their constitutional right to equality and self-determination and should be repealed.