In Japan it is very difficult to get sterilized. These women demand change.

When Hisui Tatsuta was in high school, his mother used to joke that she couldn’t wait to see the faces of her future grandchildren. Tatsuta, now a 24-year-old model in Tokyo, recoiled at the assumption that she would one day give birth.
As his body began to develop feminine features, Tatsuta adopted extreme diet and exercise to prevent the changes. She began to consider herself as genderless. “Being seen as a womb that can give birth before being seen as a person, I didn’t like it,” she said. Ultimately, she wants to be sterilized to eliminate any chance of getting pregnant.
However, in Japan, women seeking sterilization procedures such as tubal ligations or hysterectomies must meet conditions that are among the most onerous in the world. They must already have children and demonstrate that pregnancy would endanger their health, and they must obtain the consent of their spouses. That makes these types of surgeries difficult to perform for many women, and almost impossible for single, childless women like Tatsuta.
Now, she and four other women are suing the Japanese government, arguing that a decades-old law known as the Maternal Protection Law violates their constitutional right to equality and self-determination and should be repealed.
During a hearing in Tokyo District Court last week, Michiko Kameishi, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, described the law as “excessive paternalism” and said it “takes for granted that we think of a woman’s body as a body intended for become a mother. “
Kameishi told a three-judge panel of two men and one woman that the conditions for voluntary sterilization were relics of a different era and that the plaintiffs wanted to take “an essential step toward living the life they had chosen.”
Japan lags behind other developed countries in reproductive rights beyond sterilization. Neither the contraceptive pill nor intrauterine devices are covered by national health insurance, and women seeking abortions must obtain consent from their partners. The most common contraceptive method in Japan is the condom, according to a survey by the Japan Family Planning Association. Less than 5 percent of women use birth control pills as their primary method of preventing pregnancy.
Experts say the plaintiffs in the sterilization case, who are also seeking compensation of 1 million yen (about $6,400) per person plus interest, face considerable obstacles. They are pushing for the right to be sterilized at the same time that the government is trying to increase the birth rate, which has fallen to historic lows.
“For women who can give birth to stop having children is considered a step backwards in society,” said Yoko Matsubara, a professor of bioethics at Ritsumeikan University. “Therefore, it may be difficult to gain support” for the lawsuit.
Last week, as the five plaintiffs sat in front of the courtroom in front of four male government representatives, Miri Sakai, 24, a graduate student in sociology, testified that she had no interest in having sexual or romantic relationships or in having children.
Although women have made some progress in the workplace in Japan, cultural expectations about their family duties are much the same as ever. “The lifestyle of not getting married or having children is still rejected in society,” Ms Sakai said.
“Is it natural to have children for the good of the country?” she asked. “Are women who do not give birth to their own children unnecessary to society?”
In Japan, sterilization is a particularly sensitive issue because of the government’s history of imposing procedures on people with psychiatric conditions or intellectual and physical disabilities.
Sterilizations were carried out for decades under a 1948 measure known as the Eugenic Protection Law. It was revised and renamed the Maternal Protection Act in 1996 to remove the eugenics clause, but lawmakers maintained strict requirements for women seeking abortions or sterilizations. Despite pressure from advocacy groups and women’s rights activists, the law has not changed since the 1996 revision.
In principle, the law also affects men seeking vasectomies. They must have the consent of their spouses, as well as prove that they are already parents and that their partners would be at medical risk due to pregnancy.
In practice, however, experts say there are many more clinics in Japan that offer vasectomies than sterilization procedures for women.
According to government data, doctors performed 5,130 sterilizations on both men and women in 2021, the latest year for which statistics are available. There are no breakdowns available between sexes.
In a statement, the Agency for Children and Families, which carries out regulations under the Maternal Protection Act, said it could not comment on the litigation.
Kazane Kajiya, 27, testified last week that her desire not to have children was “part of my innate values.”
“It is precisely because these feelings cannot be changed that I simply want to live, relieving as much as possible of the discomfort and psychological distress I feel about my body,” she said.
In an interview before the hearing, Ms Kajiya, a performer, said her aversion to having children was related to a broader feminist perspective. From a young age, she said, “I witnessed male dominance throughout the country and throughout society.”
At one point, Ms. Kajiya, who is married, considered whether she was actually a transgender man. But she decided that she was “completely okay with being a woman and I love it. “I just don’t like having the fertility that allows me to have babies with men.”
The entrenched rule of Japan’s right-wing Liberal Democratic Party, along with the country’s deeply held traditional family values, have impeded progress on reproductive rights, said Yukako Ohashi, a writer and member of the Women’s Network for Reproductive Freedom.
The name of the Maternal Protection Law is telling, Ohashi said in a video interview. “Women who will become mothers will be protected,” she said. “But women who are not mothers will not be respected. “This is Japanese society.”
Even in the United States, where any woman age 21 or older can legally request sterilization, some obstetricians and gynecologists advice their patients against the procedures, particularly when women have hasn’t had children yet.
Similarly, in Japan, the medical profession “is still very patriarchal in thinking,” said Lisa C. Ikemoto, a law professor at the University of California, Davis. Doctors “operate like a cartel to maintain certain social norms.”
Women themselves are often hesitant to counter social expectations due to strong pressure to conform.
“Many people feel that trying to change the status quo is selfish,” Tatsuta, a model and plaintiff, said shortly before last week’s hearing. But when it comes to fighting for the right to make decisions about one’s body, she said, “I want everyone to be angry.”