In Greece, another tourist was found dead in the middle of a scorching heat wave

Greek authorities said Monday that the body of a missing German man was recovered near a gorge on the island of Crete, the latest in a series of fatal incidents involving tourists undertaking demanding hikes in the scorching heat.

According to Greek authorities, at least 10 tourists have gone missing or been found dead this year in similar circumstances. The country has experienced back-to-back heat waves earlier than usual this year, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas for several days in a row.

The 67-year-old man’s body was found in “rough and inaccessible terrain” near the Tripiti Gorge in southwestern Crete, the fire service said in a statement. He was first detected by a drone on Sunday night. On Monday morning, firefighters sent a helicopter, although it took several hours for rescuers to reach the body.

As of Monday, the man’s name and cause of death had not been released.

According to police spokesperson Constantina Dimoglidou, the man contacted his wife early Sunday afternoon and told her that he had run out of water and was feeling unwell. He didn’t know his location, but authorities tracked his cell phone signal.