In Greece, another tourist was found dead in the middle of a scorching heat wave

Greek authorities said Monday that the body of a missing German man was recovered near a gorge on the island of Crete, the latest in a series of fatal incidents involving tourists undertaking demanding hikes in the scorching heat.
According to Greek authorities, at least 10 tourists have gone missing or been found dead this year in similar circumstances. The country has experienced back-to-back heat waves earlier than usual this year, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas for several days in a row.
The 67-year-old man’s body was found in “rough and inaccessible terrain” near the Tripiti Gorge in southwestern Crete, the fire service said in a statement. He was first detected by a drone on Sunday night. On Monday morning, firefighters sent a helicopter, although it took several hours for rescuers to reach the body.
As of Monday, the man’s name and cause of death had not been released.
According to police spokesperson Constantina Dimoglidou, the man contacted his wife early Sunday afternoon and told her that he had run out of water and was feeling unwell. He didn’t know his location, but authorities tracked his cell phone signal.
The Tripiti Gorge is a challenging hike typically undertaken by experienced hikers, Dimoglidou said.
Monday’s discovery was the latest in a series of tourist deaths in the past month.
An 80-year-old Belgian man, a Dutch man and a French woman, both in their 70s, died while on separate hiking trips on the island of Crete.
Another Dutch hiker, aged 74, was found dead on the Greek island of Samos.
On June 9, the remains of a well-known British medical journalist and documentary filmmaker named Michael Mosley were found on the island of Symi, after he disappeared during a walk in extreme heat.
At least three more tourists remain missing after taking excursions, including Albert Calibet, 59, with dual American and French nationality, missing on the Aegean island of Amorgos since June 11. two French women, aged 73 and 64, disappeared on June 14 on the island of Sikinos.
Any hope of rescuing the missing hikers after so many days is diminishing, Dimogliou said, while the prospect of even locating their remains becomes increasingly uncertain with each passing day as decomposition accelerates in the intense heat.
Hikers getting lost are not new, Dimoglidou said, but they don’t often turn up dead in ravines. “This year it seems that more people were disoriented by the intense heat,” the police spokeswoman said.
On days when extreme heat is forecast, Greek authorities generally warn older citizens and those with health problems to stay home. However, those are guidelines and there are generally no prohibitions on hiking or entering historic sites.
However, due to extreme heat, Greek authorities closed many schools in Athens. earlier this month and restricted visiting hours at several ancient sites, including the Acropolis.
The search for the missing hikers is underway as Greek firefighters also struggle to put out forest fires in several parts of the country. Days of sweltering temperatures, dry brush and Strong winds have created tinder conditions, fueling fires on the Greek islands and the mainland.