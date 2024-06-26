If you give a frog a sauna, it could fight off a deadly fungus

For decades, a deadly fungal disease has been stalking the world’s amphibians, wiping out frogs, toads and salamanders from the mountain lakes of the United States to the rainforests of Australia. The disease, known as chytridiomycosis or chytrid, has wiped out at least 90 amphibian species and contributed to the decline of hundreds more, according to one estimate.
“Chytrid is this unprecedented wildlife pandemic,” said Anthony Waddle, a conservation biologist at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. “We are watching species and populations disappear.”
But, like many formidable enemies, chytrid has an Achilles heel. The main culprit fungus, known as Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis or Bd, thrives in cold climates and cannot withstand heat.
Now, a new study provides evidence that conservationists could keep the fungus at bay by giving frogs a warm place to spend the winter. Researchers found that a simple pile of bricks heated by the sun attracts the green and gold bell frog, a vulnerable Australian species. These thermal shelters increase the frogs’ body temperature, helping them fight off fungal infections and perhaps preparing them for long-term survival.
“If we give frogs the ability to clear their infections with heat, they will,” said Dr. Waddle, first author of the new paper, published Wednesday in Nature. “And they will probably resist in the future.”
The green and gold bell frog, which used to be common in southeastern Australia, has disappeared from much of the landscape and is now listed as endangered in the state of New South Wales.
In Sydney, where some of the remaining bell frogs reside, chytrid typically appears in winter and early spring, when daytime temperatures can reach a high of 60 degrees. In the first of several experiments documented in the new paper, Dr. Waddle and his colleagues found that frogs preferred warmer climates when they were available. When placed in habitats with a temperature gradient, the frogs gravitated toward areas that were 84 degrees Fahrenheit, on average, warmer than ideal for Bd.
In a second experiment, the researchers placed fungal-infected frogs in various climates. Some frogs spent weeks in relatively cold weather, in habitats set at 66 degrees. Those frogs harbored high levels of the fungus for weeks. In the months that followed, more than half of them died, Dr. Waddle said.
But the researchers found that frogs housed in warmer environments, or given access to a wide range of temperatures, recovered quickly from their infections.
Frogs that recovered from chytrid with the help of this type of “heat treatment” were also less susceptible to the disease in the future. When they were exposed to Bd again six weeks later, without the benefit of a warm habitat, 86 percent of them survived, compared to 22 percent of frogs that had not been previously infected.
Finally, the researchers tested these findings in large outdoor enclosures that more closely resembled real-world conditions. The scientists stacked a few bricks full of holes in each enclosure, covering each pile with a small greenhouse. The greenhouses were exposed to the sun in half of the enclosures and to the shade in the rest.
Then, they released a variety of frogs into each enclosure. Some of the frogs had never been exposed to Bd before, while others were actively infected with the fungus or had previously survived an infection.
Both shaded and unshaded shelters attracted frogs, which nestled in holes inside the bricks. But the scientists found that frogs that had access to the sun-warmed bricks maintained body temperatures about six degrees higher than frogs in shaded shelters. That temperature increase was enough to reduce the amount of fungus the frogs were harboring. “Just a difference of a few degrees can tip the balance in favor of the frogs,” Dr. Waddle said.
The researchers found that frogs that had survived previous encounters with chytrid also had relatively mild infections, even when they were not given access to sun-warmed shelters.
The results suggest that thermal shelters could act as a kind of “crude immunization,” Dr. Waddle said, helping the frogs survive their first bout with Bd and leaving them less susceptible in the future. “Then you’re seeding the population with resistant frogs that would reduce the population level of chytrid.”
The strategy won’t work for all threatened amphibians (not all seek heat, for example), but it could be a low-cost intervention that benefits many, said Dr. Waddle, who hopes to test the approach with other frog species.
Meanwhile, it has set up shelters in Sydney Olympic Park, which is home to a wild population of frogs. She is also recruiting the public and encouraging local residents to “build a frog sauna,” she said. “We’re trying to get people to put them in their backyards.“