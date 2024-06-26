If you give a frog a sauna, it could fight off a deadly fungus

For decades, a deadly fungal disease has been stalking the world’s amphibians, wiping out frogs, toads and salamanders from the mountain lakes of the United States to the rainforests of Australia. The disease, known as chytridiomycosis or chytrid, has wiped out at least 90 amphibian species and contributed to the decline of hundreds more, according to one estimate.

“Chytrid is this unprecedented wildlife pandemic,” said Anthony Waddle, a conservation biologist at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. “We are watching species and populations disappear.”

But, like many formidable enemies, chytrid has an Achilles heel. The main culprit fungus, known as Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis or Bd, thrives in cold climates and cannot withstand heat.

Now, a new study provides evidence that conservationists could keep the fungus at bay by giving frogs a warm place to spend the winter. Researchers found that a simple pile of bricks heated by the sun attracts the green and gold bell frog, a vulnerable Australian species. These thermal shelters increase the frogs’ body temperature, helping them fight off fungal infections and perhaps preparing them for long-term survival.