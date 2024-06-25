ICC issues arrest warrants for two high-profile Russian security figures

The International Criminal Court said on Tuesday that it had issued arrest warrants for two high-profile Russian security figures accused of war crimes in Ukraine: Sergei K. Shoigu, a former defense minister, and Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, the most top official of the country. high-ranking military officer.

In a statement, the court said the two men were “allegedly responsible” for directing attacks against civilian objects, causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian property, and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts. The orders were issued on Monday.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects are responsible for the missile attacks carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electrical infrastructure” between October 2022 and March 2023, the statement said. “During this period, the Russian armed forces carried out a large number of attacks against numerous electrical power plants and substations in multiple locations in Ukraine.”

Last year, the court issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir V. Putin and another Russian official, saying they bore individual criminal responsibility for the kidnapping and deportation of Ukrainian children following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In March , issued arrest warrants for two senior Russian commanders, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity.