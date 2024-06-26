ICC condemns senior jihadist police leader for atrocities in Timbuktu

Prosecutors had insisted that he was complicit in crimes against women, who were raped and turned into sexual slaves after having to marry jihadist fighters. But the judges said that while several women had testified that they had been raped by members of the jihadist police while under arrest, accused of wearing inappropriate clothing or having sexual relations outside of marriage, and other women were forced into marriage, Mr. Al Hassan had not been involved nor are they criminally responsible in such cases.

Mr. Al Hassan was also acquitted of charges that he participated in the destruction of mausoleums of locally revered Muslim saints. The jihadists described his worship as heretical.

His sentence is expected to be handed down soon, according to the court.

Al Hassan pleaded not guilty to all charges, but did not deny being a member of Ansar Dine, a jihadist group that had joined forces with AQIM, an al Qaeda affiliate operating in the Sahara.

Wednesday’s ruling came almost a week after the court, based in The Hague, revealed an arrest warrant for Ansar Dine founder and leader Iyad Ag Ghaly, also known as Abou Fadl, whose whereabouts are uncertain.

Most people in Mali were unaware of the trial, said El Hadj Djitteye, an analyst who was in Timbuktu during the occupation and later founded the Timbuktu Center for Strategic Studies in the Sahel, a research center.