ICC condemns senior jihadist police leader for atrocities in Timbuktu

International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday convicted a Malian jihadist of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during nine months of occupation by terrorist groups of the ancient city of Timbuktu.
The three-member panel said the man, Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz, a former police leader, had played an important role within the Islamist police in organizing a repression structure designed to impose an extreme form of Sharia on a more tolerant way. of Islam, traditional in Timbuktu, an intellectual and cultural center.
Presiding judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua said Mr Al Hassan “has been found guilty by a majority decision of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including torture, cruel treatment and outrages on personal dignity” for flogging. public.
Mr Al Hassan, 46, was also found guilty of religious persecution and participating in sham trials in an Islamist court.
Prosecutors had insisted that he was complicit in crimes against women, who were raped and turned into sexual slaves after having to marry jihadist fighters. But the judges said that while several women had testified that they had been raped by members of the jihadist police while under arrest, accused of wearing inappropriate clothing or having sexual relations outside of marriage, and other women were forced into marriage, Mr. Al Hassan had not been involved nor are they criminally responsible in such cases.
Mr. Al Hassan was also acquitted of charges that he participated in the destruction of mausoleums of locally revered Muslim saints. The jihadists described his worship as heretical.
His sentence is expected to be handed down soon, according to the court.
Al Hassan pleaded not guilty to all charges, but did not deny being a member of Ansar Dine, a jihadist group that had joined forces with AQIM, an al Qaeda affiliate operating in the Sahara.
Wednesday’s ruling came almost a week after the court, based in The Hague, revealed an arrest warrant for Ansar Dine founder and leader Iyad Ag Ghaly, also known as Abou Fadl, whose whereabouts are uncertain.
Most people in Mali were unaware of the trial, said El Hadj Djitteye, an analyst who was in Timbuktu during the occupation and later founded the Timbuktu Center for Strategic Studies in the Sahel, a research center.
On the contrary, he said, Ag Ghaly is one of Mali’s best-known jihadists, and any trial against him would be closely watched. That could dramatically change the current, widespread perception in the West African country about the International Criminal Court: that it is irrelevant to Mali’s current problems.
The jihadist occupation of Timbuktu became notorious at the time because the desert city had long been a Muslim pilgrimage site and a place known for its revered mosques and collections of ancient manuscripts. French and Malian troops retook control and expelled the jihadists in early 2013.
A veteran Mauritanian filmmaker, Abderrahmane Sissako, later depicted the ordeal faced by the local population in the acclaimed 2014 film “Timbuktu.”
In a previous case, in 2016, the court handed down a nine-year sentence to another jihadist who had shown remorse and pleaded guilty to ordering and participating in the attacks on Timbuktu’s holy sites.
The damaged mausoleums have since been restored with the help of foreign donors.
But many of the abuses against women and men cited in the Al Hassan trial resemble actions still taking place elsewhere in Mali and in neighboring countries.
Groups aligned with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have unleashed more violence in the country and other parts of West Africa over the past decade, making the region known as the Sahel, a vast area south of the Sahara, a center of terrorist activity.
In 2012, jihadist groups such as Ansar Dine controlled only parts of northern Mali. Now, militants affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have expanded into the center and south of the country, as well as into areas of neighboring Niger and more than half of Burkina Faso.
Over the years, the groups have carried out waves of attacks on villages, ships and convoys, killing tens of thousands of civilians and displacing millions more, according to research institutes follow-up the conflict and United Nations figures.
“Jihadists have become deeply entrenched in the local landscape,” said Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim, deputy director of the Sahel project at the International Crisis Group, based in Dakar, Senegal. That, he added, “has made it much more difficult to remove them.”
The current conflict gripping Mali began when a loose coalition of Tuareg rebel groups and Islamist militants took control of large areas in the country’s north in 2012. The militants eventually imposed their rule on several towns and cities in the area, including Timbuktu. , Gao and Kidal.
The French troops who expelled Ansar Dine from Timbuktu left Mali in 2022 after a decade-long mission that many experts consider a failure. A United Nations peacekeeping operation also left Mali late last year amid deteriorating relations with the country’s military rulers, who seized power in a coup in 2020 and have allied themselves with Russia.
In addition to attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the Qaeda affiliate Ansar Dine is a part of has carried out attacks in other West African countries, including Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast.
