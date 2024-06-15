Hungarian rapper’s car has an unlikely new passenger

The 22-year-old rapper is so popular (he recently played three sold-out concerts at Hungary’s largest stadium) that even Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a boring defender of traditional values who is not known for being in tune with youth or your culture, He claims he is a fan.
Mr Orban has said that he particularly likes the song “Rampapapam”, a reggae-flavored ode to the pleasures of cannabis. It’s a surprising choice given the prime minister’s conservative views and one that raised questions about whether he actually heard it or just saw it. your video showing the musician playing soccer, the leader’s favorite sport.
But Attila Bauko, a Hungarian superstar better known as Azahriah, has gained so many passionate fans in Hungary that Orban, who has been in power for 14 years, appears to want some of the rapper’s energy and stardust.
“As they see that a lot of people like me, it seems like they want to be friendly,” Azahriah said in an interview backstage before a concert last month at the Puskas Arena, a sports stadium in Budapest, which attracted nearly 50,000 people per each. of the three nights he performed.
The official favor “should be flattering,” Azahriah said, “but it feels strange and uncomfortable” when so many of his young followers loathe the ruling Fidesz party.
When tickets to his recent concerts sold out within minutes of going on sale in October, Orban’s office put the singer’s image and a “sold out” sign on a TikTok video promoting one of the former’s speeches. Minister.
The video was later removed following a wave of online mockery. Azahriah sold 138,800 tickets online, while only a few thousand people turned out to hear Orban perform his greatest hits, a familiar litany of complaints against the European Union.
Azahriah first came to public attention a decade ago when, at age 12, he started a YouTube channel. He occasionally played the guitar, but mostly he just talked, attracting a young audience with tales of his troubles at school in Ujpalota, a lower-class district of Budapest dotted with communist-era concrete apartment blocks. .
His personal story resonated. His parents were divorced and he was raised primarily by his mother, a Hungarian army officer. His father moved to Germany to work as a mechanic, following a path followed by many Hungarians frustrated by his prospects at home.
He became an entertainment sensation after he began calling himself Azahriah, a biblical name that roughly means “helped by God,” and in 2020, he teamed up with Desh, an already established artist, to record his first success, “Meadow.” Her first album, “I’m Worse”, was a collection of songs mostly in English.
He later switched to Hungarian and Hunglish, a mixture of the two languages, with occasional fragments of Spanish and Romani.
His rapid rise to the top of the Hungarian charts. earlier this month he had four of the five most streamed songs on the Spotify chart in Hungary; has been so fast that psychologists, called by the media in Hungary to explain the phenomenon, speak of “mass psychosis.”
Gergely Toth, Azahriah’s manager, recalled that when he first signed Azahriah three years ago, he was a niche artist performing in concerts before 1,500 people.
“I’m in the middle of this whole thing, and even I find it difficult to explain what happened,” Mr. Toth said. “People cheer for him like he cheers for the Hungarian soccer team.”
Politics, however, have thwarted Azahriah’s chances of representing his country in Europe’s musical equivalent of the World Cup, the Eurovision Song Contest. Authorities alarmed by Eurovision’s reputation as Europe’s biggest festival gay eventin 2020 it ended Hungary’s participation in the annual competition.
“It would have been fantastic if I could have won Eurovision as a straight white man,” Azahriah said.
David Sajo, entertainment editor at Telex, a popular Hungarian online media outlet, said he himself was not a big fan, but praised Azahriah for broadening Hungary’s musical horizons through his mix of afrobeat, Caribbean ska, Latin music and other genres. “Pretty basic and generic in the West, but unique here.”
Sajo said Azahriah’s big break really came in 2022 with a scandal that could have ended many other careers. After a concert at a provincial pancake festival, a video appeared online showing the artist having sex backstage with a fan.
“Suddenly, his name was everywhere day after day, in every gossip magazine, in every major newspaper and on every Internet site,” Sajo said. “Before that, she was just another Generation Z celebrity. After that, she became a top superstar for the entire country.”
Azahriah said the episode was embarrassing, but acknowledged that it “expanded my popularity.”
Her most fervent fans are young women like Luca Szeles, 20, from a small town in northern Hungary and studying to be a kindergarten teacher. He bought tickets to all three recent concerts and slept on the sidewalk outside Puskas Arena to make sure he was at the front of the line to get into each one.
He said he identifies with Azahriah like no other artist, even Taylor Swift, who also likes him, because he sings about “real things from my own life,” such as his reference in one song to growing up in Ujpalota.
She said she had watched her YouTube channel for years, but got really hooked in 2021, when she launched “Mind1,“A sad song performed with Desh. She was going through a rough patch at home at the time, she recalled, and connected with the lyrics “every night you’re waiting to see what tomorrow will bring, but you know it’s going to be the same anyway.”
But among his fans there are also older people, like Julia Bakos, a 50-year-old economist, who recently attended a concert with her 10-year-old son. She said her musical tastes used to include Depeche Mode, an English band from the 1980s, and Hungaria, a communist-era group, but she fell in love with Azahriah because he “has something for everyone” and constantly switches between genres and languages.
And unlike many stars, he said, “he seems like a decent person” who tries to cross political and generational barriers.
During a recent concert, he told the audience that some fans would like him to talk more about politics, but he said that wasn’t his job.
His occasional political interventions have avoided personal insults and have mostly been motivated by his distaste for what he described as Hungary’s “warlike atmosphere” between bitterly antagonistic political camps.
“Musicians are not obliged to talk about politics,” he said. “If you don’t have anything to say, that’s okay. But in a free country, it’s not okay to stay silent because you’re worried about hurting your career. “We are not in Russia.”
In February, he joined a chorus of public outrage over the pardon of a man convicted of covering up pedophile abuse at a children’s home. Hungarian President Katalin Novak, a close ally of Orban, was forced to resign due to the furor.
“There are certain issues that go far beyond the moral level that I can accept,” he recalled.
Some of Orban’s loyalists attempted to discredit his intervention by reviving their own scandal and portraying him as a sexual abuser. But they quickly abandoned that effort, which had only bolstered public support for the musician.
“Azahriah is one of the few people in Hungary who cannot be destroyed by Fidesz,” said Sajo, the entertainment editor. “They know she’s too popular to mess with.”
Balazs Levai, a film producer who is making a film about the artist, said he had struggled to understand Azahriah’s appeal and decided that “he is like a boy from a Hungarian fairy tale: someone who comes from nothing to become a hero to us.” all.”