The 22-year-old rapper is so popular (he recently played three sold-out concerts at Hungary’s largest stadium) that even Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a boring defender of traditional values ​​who is not known for being in tune with youth or your culture, He claims he is a fan.

Mr Orban has said that he particularly likes the song “Rampapapam”, a reggae-flavored ode to the pleasures of cannabis. It’s a surprising choice given the prime minister’s conservative views and one that raised questions about whether he actually heard it or just saw it. your video showing the musician playing soccer, the leader’s favorite sport.

But Attila Bauko, a Hungarian superstar better known as Azahriah, has gained so many passionate fans in Hungary that Orban, who has been in power for 14 years, appears to want some of the rapper’s energy and stardust.

“As they see that a lot of people like me, it seems like they want to be friendly,” Azahriah said in an interview backstage before a concert last month at the Puskas Arena, a sports stadium in Budapest, which attracted nearly 50,000 people per each. of the three nights he performed.