How Venezuela’s leader could stay in power no matter what voters want

Venezuela’s authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro, faces a decisive moment that will determine the fate of his government and the direction of his troubled country.

On July 28, the leader of the nation that holds the world’s largest oil reserves — yet has seen millions of residents flee amid a crushing economic crisis — will face his toughest election challenge since taking office. position in 2013.

Center show that his main opponent, a discreet former diplomat named Edmundo González, is far ahead.

González has the backing of a fierce opposition leader, María Corina Machado, who has captivated voters as she crisscrosses the country, campaigning for him on the promise of restoring democracy and reuniting families separated by migration.