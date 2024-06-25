How Venezuela’s leader could stay in power no matter what voters want

Venezuela’s authoritarian president, Nicolás Maduro, faces a decisive moment that will determine the fate of his government and the direction of his troubled country.
On July 28, the leader of the nation that holds the world’s largest oil reserves — yet has seen millions of residents flee amid a crushing economic crisis — will face his toughest election challenge since taking office. position in 2013.
Center show that his main opponent, a discreet former diplomat named Edmundo González, is far ahead.
González has the backing of a fierce opposition leader, María Corina Machado, who has captivated voters as she crisscrosses the country, campaigning for him on the promise of restoring democracy and reuniting families separated by migration.
On the other side is Maduro, a skillful political operator who for years has overcome his unpopularity by tilting the polls in his favor. He could use the same tactics to get another victory.
However, there is a wild card: he could also lose, negotiate a peaceful exit and hand over power.
Few Venezuelans expect him to do that. Instead, political analysts, election experts, opposition figures and four former senior Maduro government officials interviewed by The New York Times believe, based on his past record, that he is likely considering multiple options to retain power.
Maduro’s government could disqualify González, or the parties he represents, they say, eliminating his only serious rival from the race.
Maduro could allow the vote to go ahead, but he would leverage years of experience rigging elections in his favor to suppress turnout, confuse voters and ultimately win.
But he could also cancel or postpone the vote, inventing a crisis (a latent border dispute with neighboring Guyana is one option) as an excuse.
Finally, Maduro could simply fix the vote count, analysts and political figures say.
That happened in 2017, when the country held a vote to select a new political body tasked with rewriting the Constitution. The company that provided the voting technology, Smartmatic, concluded that the result had been manipulated “without a doubt” and that the Maduro government reported at least a million more votes than had actually been cast. (Smartmatic cut ties with the country).
Zair Mundaray, a former prosecutor in the Maduro government who defected in 2017, said the country had reached a critical moment. Even Maduro’s followers, he added, “are clear that he is a minority.”
Whatever Maduro does, the elections will be closely watched by the US government, which has long tried to oust him from power, saying it wants to promote democracy in the region but also seeking a friendly partner in the oil business. .
In recent months, the Biden administration’s desire to improve economic conditions within Venezuela has intensified, as hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have headed north, creating a huge political challenge for President Biden ahead of his own re-election attempt.
Maduro has made clear that he has no intention of losing the election, accusing his opponents of plotting a “coup” against him and telling a crowd of supporters. at a campaign event that “we are going to win by knockout!” When that happens, he said, his opponents will surely call him a fraud.
Representatives from the Communications Ministry and the country’s electoral council did not respond to requests for comment.
Maduro, 61, came to power after the death of Hugo Chávez, the charismatic founder of Venezuela’s socialist project.
A former vice president, Chávez hand-picked him in 2013 as his successor. But many Venezuelans predicted that he would fail, saying he lacked the oratory skills, political astuteness, military ties, and public loyalty of his predecessor.
They were wrong.
Maduro has survived a prolonged economic crisis in which inflation skyrocketed year after year up to 65,000 percent; several rounds of nationwide protests; a series of coup and assassination attempts; and an effort in 2019 by a young legislator named Juan Guaidó to install a parallel government within the country.
He has managed to avoid challenges within the ranks of his own inner circle. And he has circumvented US sanctions by strengthening trade ties with Iran, Russia and China, and, According to the International Crisis Group, by allowing generals and other allies to enrich themselves through drug trafficking and illegal mining.
Despite its terrible poll numbers, “it has never been stronger,” said Michael Shifter, a veteran expert on Latin America. wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine last year.
But elections, held every six years, have become perhaps its biggest challenge.
The government is already trying to manipulate the vote in favor of the president.
The millions of Venezuelans who have fled to other countries (many of whom would likely vote against him) have faced enormous barriers to registering to vote. Venezuelan officials abroad, for example, have refused to accept certain common visas as proof of emigrants’ residency. according a coalition of watchdog groups.
Electoral experts and opposition activists say that between 3.5 and 5.5 million eligible Venezuelans now live outside the country, up to a quarter of the total electorate of 21 million people. But only 69,000 Venezuelans abroad have been able to register to vote.
Watchdog groups say denying such a large number of citizens the right to cast their vote constitutes widespread voter fraud.
Efforts are also underway to undermine voting within the country.
The Education Ministry said in April that it was changing the names of more than 6,000 schoolswhich are common voting locations, possibly complicating voters’ efforts to find their assigned voting locations.
Among the lesser-known parties in an already complicated vote (voters will choose from 38 boxes with the candidates’ faces) is one that uses a nearly identical name and similar colors to those of the larger opposition coalition backing González, which could dilute your vote.
Perhaps Maduro’s biggest electoral machination was using his control of the courts to prevent the country’s most popular opposition figure, Machado, from running in the first place. But even so he has mobilized his popularity to undertake the electoral campaign with González.
The Maduro government, according to the opposition, has attacked the campaign: 37 opposition activists have been detained or gone into hiding to avoid arrest since January, according to González.
Independent electoral monitoring will be minimal. After the government rescinded an offer from the European Union to observe the election, only a major independent organization will monitor the vote, the carter centerbased in Atlanta.
Luis Lander, director of the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory, an independent group, said in an interview that the election already qualified as one of the most flawed in the country in the last 25 years.
Maduro has increased salaries for public workers, announced new infrastructure projects and increased your presence on social networks. The economy has improved slightly. The president has also been campaigning, dance with voters across the country, presenting himself as the foolish grandfather of socialism and mocking those who doubted him.
Their persistent argument is that US sanctions are at the heart of Venezuela’s economic problems. The country’s socialist movement, despite economic difficulties, is still deeply rooted.
During his best years, he lifted millions out of poverty and has a powerful messaging arm, with many of whom will vote for the socialist cause, even if they find fault with Maduro.
“This is not about a man, but about a project,” said Giovanny Erazo, 42, at a recent get-out-the-vote event.
Others may vote for Maduro believing he will bring help to their families. Loyalists have been receiving boxes of food for a long time.
Even if Maduro sabotaged the vote, it’s unclear whether that would lead to the kind of unrest that could oust him from office.
At least 270 people have died in protests since 2013. according human rights organization Provea, leaving many afraid to take to the streets. Many frustrated with Maduro have already voted with their feet by fleeing the country.
If Maduro fails on July 28, he could work with González to negotiate a favorable exit, some analysts said. The president is wanted in the United States on drug trafficking charges and is being investigated by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. He would like to go to a country where he would be protected from prosecution.
But Manuel Christopher Figuera, former director of Venezuela’s national intelligence service, said this scenario was unlikely. “Maduro knows that if he hands over power, although he could negotiate his departure, the rest of this criminal gang will not be able to.”
Figuera fled to the United States in 2019, after joining a failed coup launched by a faction of the party of Guaidó, the lawmaker who led a parallel government.
Luisa Ortega, who served as the country’s attorney general during the Chávez and Maduro governments but fled in 2017 after criticizing the government, warned against “fatal triumphalism” among opposition people.
“An avalanche of votes against Maduro” could defeat him at the polls, he said. “And that won’t necessarily translate into a win for us.”
Isayen Herrera and María Victoria Fermín contributed reporting from Caracas, Venezuela, and Genevieve Glatsky from Bogotá, Colombia.