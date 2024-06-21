How to transport a valuable giant work of art in Australia

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register to receive it by email. This week’s issue is written by Julia Bergin, a reporter based in the Northern Territory.
A vehicle swerves from left to right across three lanes on the highway.
“You have 100 millimeters on your left side. Stay firm, go straight,” says your driver over the radio.
It is followed by two vehicles equipped with traffic signs on the roof warning of a “too large load ahead.” Then comes a two-car police escort and, finally, the centerpiece of the convoy: a huge truck that rolls along with a work of art weighing about 14 tons.
Covered with film and netting, and secured with a heavy frame, the massive metal sculpture is worth nearly $10 million. Earlier this week, their convoy of support vehicles stretched across the highway for just under a mile. To reach its destination, the entire device took five and a half days to travel from Brisbane to the country’s capital, Canberra. There, in the National Gallery of Australia, the piece, by an Australian artist named Lindy Lee and titled “Ouroboros,” will remain for a projected 500 years.
Perhaps, considering time and space, it is a short trip for a long stay. Perhaps for some it is not so special: all over the world, art is wrapped, packaged and stacked on various modes of transport to travel from point A to B. And yet, in Australia, the geographical vastness of the country and Its unique challenges produce experiences that few artists in the world would be familiar with.
Nick Mitzevich, director of the National Gallery of Australia, said it was not unusual for works of art to travel by boat, around the country, rather than by truck. This is because potholes, dust, extreme heat, mountainous terrain, and curvy roads can cause damage.
“It’s not necessarily the shortest route we’re looking for, but rather the route that will have the least impact on the artwork,” Mitzevich said, explaining why Lee’s highly polished stainless steel rendition of a giant snake eating its Queue took the “scenic trail”.
Driving directly from Brisbane to Canberra is about 735 miles, but the convoy carrying the sculpture traveled about 1,240. It passed through three different jurisdictions: Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, passing through dense city streets during the night and long open stretches of country roads during the day.
There were delays caused by fog, unexpected roadworks, oncoming traffic ignoring police checks, and moving road maintenance including sign removal and tree felling. Depending on hazards and conditions, vehicles moved at speeds of up to three miles per hour and up to 50.
Ms. Lee, the creator of “Ouroboros,” traveled with the convoy for the entire trip and said she was amazed by the drivers’ ability to navigate treacherous terrain and incredibly tight spaces.
“I scraped my little car backing out of a Westfield parking lot!” she said, referring to one of Australia’s major shopping centres. “And they were driving this huge vehicle literally an inch from the walls.”
He marveled at the skill and scale of a record-breaking operation – who knew it would be the largest item to be moved through central Canberra?
In typical Australian understatement, haulage manager Jon Kelly of Heavy Hauling Assets said the move itself was not difficult.
During the 25 years that Mr. Kelly has been in business, he and his team have transported items including offshore oil drilling equipment measuring 74 yards high and 38 yards wide, tunnel boring machines and cranes. Although moving a work of art was a first for him, Kelly said the same technical rules applied.
“From an execution standpoint, it was a solid 2 out of 10. But from an administrative standpoint, it was an 11.75 out of 10,” he said with a laugh, reeling off two years of approvals, permits, feasibility studies and testing. of competence needed to demonstrate that their company was up to the job.
“This is Canberra, this is a National Gallery and it’s about people and consortiums who are used to moving objects that are a tenth of the scale,” he added. “They come from very different walks of life than my world of transportation, and they’re a pretty nervous bunch.”
Although transportation is familiar in the art world, few artists have much to do with it. Typically, the works are finished and shipped to where they need to go, or assembled on site by an artist.
But for Lee and Kelly, a week on the road with Ouroboros soon bridged that divide and dispelled any clichéd assumptions they might have had about each other’s worlds.
“I honestly thought Lindy would come for the first few hours and then fade away and meet us in Canberra, but she held her own throughout the trip,” Mr Kelly said. “She didn’t leave my operators or the trucks during the entire trip.”
“I think,” he added, “she’s actually a converted mega trucker now.”
The trip was also a cultural experience for the wider community of truck drivers, who encountered the sculpture and its high-security entourage when it stopped at a heavy vehicle lay-by in a major country town.
Ms Lee said there was a lot of gawking, head scratching and questions about what the hell it was. But for her, explaining to viewers that her artwork was not an intergalactic import only furthered the purpose of the piece.
“My work revolves around connection,” Ms. Lee said.
“I’m changed from this, I really am, and it’s because of how wonderful they are.”
Now here are this week’s stories.
around the times
Are you enjoying our dispatches from the Australia office?
Tell us what you think at NYTAustralia@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Forward it to your friends (they could use a fresh perspective, right?) and let them know they can sign up here.