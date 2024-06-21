How to transport a valuable giant work of art in Australia

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Register to receive it by email. This week’s issue is written by Julia Bergin, a reporter based in the Northern Territory.

A vehicle swerves from left to right across three lanes on the highway.

“You have 100 millimeters on your left side. Stay firm, go straight,” says your driver over the radio.

It is followed by two vehicles equipped with traffic signs on the roof warning of a “too large load ahead.” Then comes a two-car police escort and, finally, the centerpiece of the convoy: a huge truck that rolls along with a work of art weighing about 14 tons.

Covered with film and netting, and secured with a heavy frame, the massive metal sculpture is worth nearly $10 million. Earlier this week, their convoy of support vehicles stretched across the highway for just under a mile. To reach its destination, the entire device took five and a half days to travel from Brisbane to the country’s capital, Canberra. There, in the National Gallery of Australia, the piece, by an Australian artist named Lindy Lee and titled “Ouroboros,” will remain for a projected 500 years.

Perhaps, considering time and space, it is a short trip for a long stay. Perhaps for some it is not so special: all over the world, art is wrapped, packaged and stacked on various modes of transport to travel from point A to B. And yet, in Australia, the geographical vastness of the country and Its unique challenges produce experiences that few artists in the world would be familiar with.