How to like yourself more

When someone first recommended I try this, I thought it sounded very selfish, maybe a little pathetic. Was my self-esteem so low that I needed to shower myself with praise? (Turns out some days, I actually do.) But over time I realized that what seemed easy at first was actually revolutionary.

I had tried practicing gratitude before and found it quite effective. You take a few minutes to write down the things you’re grateful for: the kindness of a stranger, the way your child looks at you while you read a bedtime story, the smell of honeysuckle when you ride your bike past that tree. You remind yourself how lucky you are, that even though you may have been worrying, regretting or despairing, all of these good things, people and possibilities are part of your story too.

With gratitude, you think about things outside of yourself. You remember that you are not alone, that there is more going on in your life than you can imagine, and this gives you perspective. An appreciation practice involves thinking about yourself, but it is not the opposite of gratitude; It is a refraction of it. It’s expressing gratitude toward oneself, something that at first seems conceited, but has ultimately, to me, come to seem quite the opposite.

Left to its own devices, my mind would take stock of the day like a detective, looking for things I did wrong, could have done better, or left undone entirely. With an appreciation practice, I start with, “What did I do well today?” These are the behaviors and moments we tend not to dwell on because they tend to be the least stressful parts of the day. They’re not the kind of headline stories you’d think to tell someone when they asked how your day was. They’re not funny or annoying. They’re not really good cocktail party material.

But the cumulative effect of remembering these situations, day after day, is that you start to see patterns in your behavior, to notice the positive effect you’re having on those around you. And when you see that, you start to like yourself more. And who couldn’t stand to like themselves more?