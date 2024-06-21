How the British Labor Party became electable again

Two weeks before an election that is expected to catapult him to 10 Downing Street, British Labor Party leader Keir Starmer is tiptoeing on the campaign trail, the latest practitioner of the “Ming vase strategy.”
The phrase, which refers to a politician cautiously avoiding slips to protect a lead in the polls, is attributed to Roy Jenkins, a freer British politician, who compared it to a previous Labor candidate, Tony Blair, on the eve of his landslide victory in 1997, with a man “carrying a priceless Ming vase on a highly polished floor.”
In truth, Starmer has been holding the vase for much longer than this six-week campaign. He has maintained his party’s double-digit lead in the polls for more than 18 months, methodically repositioning the Labor Party as a credible centre-left alternative to the divided, erratic and sometimes extremist Conservatives.
It is the culmination of an extraordinary four-year project, in which Starmer, 61, purged his left-wing predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, and his loyalists; he pursued the anti-Semitism that had contaminated the party’s ranks; and brought his economic and national security policies closer to the center.
“When he first became leader in 2020, he set out to remove all the negative aspects that were preventing people from voting for the Labor Party in 2019,” said Steven Fielding, emeritus professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. As a result, he “has been able to broaden the voting pool.”
Robert Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said: “Four years ago, Keir Starmer was basically offering Corbynism with a human face, and he abandoned all that. He moved downtown because the incentives moved there and the audience moved there.”
It is tempting to compare Starmer’s reconstruction of the Labor Party with that of Blair in the 1990s. Both pulled their party out of the political wilderness by rebranding it as pro-business, more focused on economic opportunity than on tax-and-spend liberalism or socialist-style wealth redistribution.
Blair’s New Labor loosened ties between the party and unions, just as Starmer rejected Corbyn’s promise to renationalise Britain’s energy grid (although Labor plans to create a new publicly owned company, Great British Energy, to stimulate investment in clean energy).
Still, analysts say there are deep differences between New Labor of 1997 and the Labor Party of today. Blair campaigned as an apostle of the global economy, someone who believed the government should not intervene in markets. Starmer takes a much more activist approach, arguing that a strong state role is essential to providing economic security for the working class.
Security is a mantra that runs through Labour’s messages, from the economy to immigration and national security. That reflects Starmer’s vision of a world that has become more economically turbulent since the 2009 financial crisis and more geopolitically dangerous since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The very foundation of any good government is economic security, border security and national security,” Starmer said in his first major campaign speech last month in the coastal town of Lancing. “This is the foundation, the foundation on which our manifesto and our first steps will be built.”
The contrast between Starmer and Blair, Professor Fielding said, is similar to that between former President Bill Clinton, who preached the virtues of free trade and the global economy, and President Biden, who has eschewed trade deals in favor of vast new investments in US infrastructure.
“Blair was really a globalizing liberal: free trade, economic growth, dynamism is good, disruption is good,” Professor Ford said. “Starmer’s worldview is very different: he believes that change must be managed and controlled.”
Starmer, like Biden, will inherit an economy that is still recovering from the effects of the Covid pandemic. Britain’s growth has lagged behind that of the United States, and its public services, particularly its revered National Health Service, are strained after years of fiscal austerity under Conservative-led governments.
A Labor government will operate under tight financial constraints, which has raised questions about whether Starmer will have to raise taxes to pay for promised investments in the NHS and other public services. He has issued a blanket promise not to raise taxes on “workers.”
But Labor is expected to raise taxes on some attractive targets for a center-left party: oil and gas companies, private equity firms and wealthy foreigners living in Britain. Labor will also scrap a tax break for private schools, which it says it will use to pay for 6,500 additional state school teachers.
Labour’s promise to be fiscally prudent is personified by Rachel Reeves, who would be chancellor of the exchequer in the new government. Reeves, a former Bank of England banker and economist, confirmed last February that the party would scale back its ambitious climate policy, which is projected to cost £28 billion ($35 billion) a year, until Britain’s finances stabilize. .
That reversal was calculated to protect Labor from accusations that it would run a tax-and-spend government, although Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still accuses it of planning to raise household taxes, a claim Labor disputes.
Mrs. Reeves is part of an inner circle around Mr. Starmer that reflects his moderate instincts. Some of them refused to serve under Corbyn, even though, as Starmer’s opponents point out, he was on his predecessor’s team.
“These people are signaling to more centrist voters that this is a Labor Party that you can feel relatively comfortable with,” said Jill Rutter, senior researcher at the U.K. research group Changing Europe.
Starmer has also shown no interest in relitigating the bitter Brexit debate. He has ruled out returning to the European Union, although he has opened the door to a closer trade relationship with Brussels. The Conservatives seized on that issue in 2019 by promising to “get Brexit done.”
Also on foreign policy, Starmer has worked to inoculate the Labor Party from accusations of a lack of patriotism that dogged it under Corbyn, who once said he hoped the Nato alliance would dissolve. Starmer has promised to increase military spending and maintain Britain’s strong support for Ukraine.
He has also closely respected the Conservative government’s support for Israel in the war in Gaza. This is in line with his campaign to rid the Labor Party of anti-Semitism, although he has alienated some Muslim supporters, and is emerging as one of the party’s only obstacles in the July 4 election.
“It’s the only part of your shop that has a leak,” Professor Ford said.
Of all the reasons Labor looks more electable, analysts said, the biggest could simply be the collapse of its opponents, not just the Conservatives but also the Scottish National Party, which has been discredited by a financial scandal involving to their former leaders. Few analysts would have predicted, after the Labor Party’s crushing defeat in 2019, that it would be at the pinnacle of national power today.
“Keir Starmer has been very lucky,” Rutter said. “He has managed to rehabilitate the Labor Party at the same time as his opponents have significantly lowered his offer to voters.”