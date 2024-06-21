How the British Labor Party became electable again

Two weeks before an election that is expected to catapult him to 10 Downing Street, British Labor Party leader Keir Starmer is tiptoeing on the campaign trail, the latest practitioner of the “Ming vase strategy.”

The phrase, which refers to a politician cautiously avoiding slips to protect a lead in the polls, is attributed to Roy Jenkins, a freer British politician, who compared it to a previous Labor candidate, Tony Blair, on the eve of his landslide victory in 1997, with a man “carrying a priceless Ming vase on a highly polished floor.”

In truth, Starmer has been holding the vase for much longer than this six-week campaign. He has maintained his party’s double-digit lead in the polls for more than 18 months, methodically repositioning the Labor Party as a credible centre-left alternative to the divided, erratic and sometimes extremist Conservatives.

It is the culmination of an extraordinary four-year project, in which Starmer, 61, purged his left-wing predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, and his loyalists; he pursued the anti-Semitism that had contaminated the party’s ranks; and brought his economic and national security policies closer to the center.