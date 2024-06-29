How Julian Assange lit the fuse of the digital world

On the morning of April 5, 2010, a tall, thin man with a shock of silver hair approached a lectern at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. He had been operating an obscure news website from Iceland for four years, trying and failing to find a scoop that would set the world on fire. Many of the 40 or so journalists (myself included) in attendance had barely heard of him.

Still, it was hard to ignore his speech. Three days earlier, we had received an email promising a “never-before-seen secret video” with “dramatic evidence and new facts.”

But even this bit of exaggeration might have understated what happened after the man, Julian Assange, pressed play. The nature of proof — the volume and granularity of digital evidence, along with the avenues through which it comes to light — was about to change.

Previously, information leaked to the public from within was largely limited by the limitations of paper. In 1969, it took Daniel Ellsberg an entire night to surreptitiously photocopy a secret study of the Vietnam War that would later become known as the Pentagon Papers.