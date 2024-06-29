How Julian Assange lit the fuse of the digital world

On the morning of April 5, 2010, a tall, thin man with a shock of silver hair approached a lectern at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. He had been operating an obscure news website from Iceland for four years, trying and failing to find a scoop that would set the world on fire. Many of the 40 or so journalists (myself included) in attendance had barely heard of him.
Still, it was hard to ignore his speech. Three days earlier, we had received an email promising a “never-before-seen secret video” with “dramatic evidence and new facts.”
But even this bit of exaggeration might have understated what happened after the man, Julian Assange, pressed play. The nature of proof — the volume and granularity of digital evidence, along with the avenues through which it comes to light — was about to change.
Previously, information leaked to the public from within was largely limited by the limitations of paper. In 1969, it took Daniel Ellsberg an entire night to surreptitiously photocopy a secret study of the Vietnam War that would later become known as the Pentagon Papers.
Now, thousands of those documents—along with images, videos, spreadsheets, emails, source code, and chat logs—could be loaded onto a USB stick and transmitted around the world in a matter of seconds. If someone with enough access or a hacker with enough talent was found, any security system could be breached. The sources could be hidden. The only thing missing was an intermediary: an editor who could find leaks, publish the material, and then bear the consequences once published.
Assange’s video had an incendiary title: “Collateral Murder.” It began with a still photo of a son holding a photograph of his dead father, a Reuters news agency driver, followed by leaked footage of a 2007 airstrike showing a US helicopter shooting and killing a Reuters photographer and driver on a street from Baghdad.
The slurred voice of a US soldier was heard using an expletive to refer to a man hundreds of metres below – one of the Reuters employees killed in the attack. The video appeared to contradict the account of a Pentagon spokesman, who had claimed that the airstrike was part of “combat operations against a hostile force”. Within hours, the story had been picked up by Al Jazeera, MSNBC and The New York Times.
What followed was a chain of momentous revelations, some published by Assange’s site, WikiLeaks, and others by other means. And it continues to this day: a set of State Department cables published by WikiLeaks in collaboration with The Times (2010–11), Edward Snowden’s revelations of the National Security Agency (2013), the Sony Pictures hack (2014), the Drone Papers (2015), the Panama Papers (2016), hacked Democratic National Committee emails (2016), details of US offensive cyber programs (2017), Hunter Biden’s laptop (2020) and the Facebook Archives (2021), to name a few.
Looking back, it’s easy to see Assange as the father of the digital leak revolution. At the time, he was something closer to a talented promoter, one who managed to position himself at the center of several currents that began to converge at the turn of the millennium.
“In the late 1990s and early 2000s, people were hacking into systems and taking documents, but those hackers were not ideologically inclined to hack and leak,” said Gabriella Coleman, a professor of anthropology at Harvard, whose new book, “Weapons of the Geek” will include two chapters on the history of piracy and leaks.
Assange was the first to figure out how to bring his fruits to the vast audiences reached by traditional media. Even as his legal saga draws to a close with his guilty plea and return to Australia, it is clear that his broader legacy — the volatile fusion of illicit methods of hacking and leaking with the reach and credibility of established American publishers — is still unfolding.
On Wednesday, Assange pleaded guilty to conspiring with one of his sources, Chelsea Manning, to obtain and publish government secrets in violation of the Espionage Act. Ben Wizner, who directs the free speech, privacy and technology project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the conviction could have far-reaching consequences.
“This was the first time in modern American history that we saw the publication of truthful information being criminalized,” Wizner said. “The fact that it hadn’t happened before was not necessarily due to law, but probably due to custom. That custom depended on a relationship between the media and the government, on an understanding that while they might have different ideas about what the public interest was, they both had a fundamentally American idea of what the public interest was. Then WikiLeaks came along. Its view is that American imperialism is the greatest threat to world peace. It’s a view of the public interest that is radically different from that of the American state, and that puts pressure on the old consensus.”
At a rudimentary level, Assange’s activities largely resembled those of traditional media outlets: he gathered and published authentic, newsworthy information. However, her goals were different.
Rather than claim neutrality or objectivity, Assange presented himself as a warrior, sworn to the cause of radical transparency. He refused to accept that even democratic governments required a degree of secrecy to function. Instead, he sought, in his words, to “change the behaviour of the regime” by making secrecy itself unsustainable. In its place would emerge the “will of the people for truth, for love and for self-realisation”.
It was a utopian vision, more of an excuse than an argument. One of the contradictions of the criminal proceedings against Assange is the extent to which his freedom depended on precisely the kind of secret diplomatic dealings that he had spent years trying to ridicule and expose.
As director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, James R. Clapper Jr. faced the consequences of many hacking and leak episodes. In an email interview, he rejected the idea that Assange’s revelations had changed anyone’s opinion about the morality of the American intelligence apparatus. Instead, he said, WikiLeaks simply served to reinforce the preexisting opinions of the faction that already believed that American spy agencies were “evil.”
“I don’t think it moved the needle one way or the other,” he said.
Still, Coleman said, the story of the leaks is still being written, in part by organizations like Distributed secret denial and Xnet leaksLike WikiLeaks, these sites solicit and publish vast amounts of digital information, but have higher standards when it comes to censoring information and verifying sources.
As for Assange, he was “engaging in a very bold experiment,” Coleman said. “Experiments will surely have successes and failures. But it needed someone to be bold and try.”