How architecture became one of Ukraine’s essential defenses

When the German army finally swept into central Ukraine in September 1941, posting ordinances around kyiv to announce a new occupation authority, they had only a few days of calm. Less than a week after the occupation began, an explosion occurred at a children’s toy store on Khreshchatyk Street, the capital’s largest commercial boulevard, kyiv’s equivalent of Fifth Avenue or the Champs-Elysees. Soon the town hall and the headquarters of the Communist Party collapsed. The fires spread from Khreshchatyk to the old houses and apartment blocks of the city center: the Soviets were dynamiting kyiv, reducing their own city to ungovernable rubble, in a ferocious response that would be commemorated very differently in Russia and Ukraine. .

Walk through the center of kyiv today, around Khreshchatyk, past the grand Independence Square and the luxurious Tsum department store, and you can read the history of post-war and post-independence Ukraine in the later architecture.

The marble of the Stalinist skyscrapers, the concrete of the cheap housing blocks of Khrushchevka, the glass and chrome of the oligarchs’ new towers: within each of these materials is a record of destruction and reconstruction, of the past wars and, now, the present one. . In the third year of this momentous war (which has destroyed some 210,000 buildings, according to a recent New York Times investigation), Russian forces continue to attack civilian homes in violation of international law. When the city is a battlefield, architecture becomes an act of defense and defiance.