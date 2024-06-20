How architecture became one of Ukraine’s essential defenses

When the German army finally swept into central Ukraine in September 1941, posting ordinances around kyiv to announce a new occupation authority, they had only a few days of calm. Less than a week after the occupation began, an explosion occurred at a children’s toy store on Khreshchatyk Street, the capital’s largest commercial boulevard, kyiv’s equivalent of Fifth Avenue or the Champs-Elysees. Soon the town hall and the headquarters of the Communist Party collapsed. The fires spread from Khreshchatyk to the old houses and apartment blocks of the city center: the Soviets were dynamiting kyiv, reducing their own city to ungovernable rubble, in a ferocious response that would be commemorated very differently in Russia and Ukraine. .
Walk through the center of kyiv today, around Khreshchatyk, past the grand Independence Square and the luxurious Tsum department store, and you can read the history of post-war and post-independence Ukraine in the later architecture.
The marble of the Stalinist skyscrapers, the concrete of the cheap housing blocks of Khrushchevka, the glass and chrome of the oligarchs’ new towers: within each of these materials is a record of destruction and reconstruction, of the past wars and, now, the present one. . In the third year of this momentous war (which has destroyed some 210,000 buildings, according to a recent New York Times investigation), Russian forces continue to attack civilian homes in violation of international law. When the city is a battlefield, architecture becomes an act of defense and defiance.
There is a very lively and very welcome exhibition in New York right now that maps Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as well as a war on the built environment, and the ways in which architects, designers and ad hoc collectives are fighting back with bricks and mortar. “Building hope: Ukraine” on view at the Center for Architecture in midtown Manhattan, brings together models, maquettes, and videos documenting more than a dozen grassroots initiatives in contemporary housing and infrastructure in Ukraine. There’s assembleable furniture for displaced people’s camps in the west, student-designed play areas that can be built quickly in the east, and throughout, a dual focus on design as both an emergency measure and a long-term national project.
The Ukrainian government and military have already begun major reconstruction projects. Bucha and Irpin, the devastated suburbs of kyiv, have become major construction sites. Architect Norman Foster has been hired for a new masterplan for Kharkiv, whose extraordinary density of modern architecture faces near-daily bombardment. But this exhibition maintains its focus on informal, bottom-up efforts in Ukrainian architecture. It showcases the work of architects at home and abroad, but also some of Ukraine’s biggest artists, not to mention the ravers and DJs from kyiv’s world-leading electronic music scene, who have been helping in the rebuilding efforts while the discs spin.
Vladimir V. Putin launched a full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, but Russia has in fact been at war with the country since 2014, when it responded to Ukraine’s democratic, pro-European Maidan revolution by occupying Crimea and invading the easternmost part of the country. regions. That lower-intensity war meant that Ukrainian architects and urban planners had experience with displacement and destruction when, two years ago, millions of citizens began fleeing from east to west.
In Lviv, the Ukrainian company Drozdov & Partners and volunteer students of the Kharkiv School of Architecture He quickly erected cardboard dividing units for hundreds of dispossessed people, adapting and redistributing a system first developed by the Japanese architect Shigeru Ban. An NGO, MetaLab, designed a cohousing project for those who had lost their homes in the war. Called co-hats, A play on the Ukrainian words for “love” and “houses,” it includes a modular, quick-to-assemble wooden bed of the same name that can now be found in empty government buildings and pop-up shelters.
In Lviv and other cities in western Ukraine, his home is relatively safe. In kyiv and eastern cities, it also has to serve as an emergency shelter. Every Ukrainian now knows the two-wall rule: when the air alert sounds and you cannot get to a safer place, you must move inside your apartment, so that if an outer wall is hit by a projectile, the inner one is hit. can stop fragments. (The bathroom is usually your best option.) Windows are covered with tape, as graphic designer Aliona Solomadina has evoked in the view of the Architecture Center on LaGuardia Place, but that may not be enough. The shock wave from an exploding projectile can shatter windows more than 300 meters away, and thanks to Russia’s ruthless attacks on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, winter can come straight into the interior.
Windows is the most vulnerable component of the architecture, as well as one of the most expensive. Before the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians sourced theirs from now-closed factories in Donbas or from Russian exporters. Today, thousands of used or reused PVC windows are being funneled from Warsaw to kyiv and then to the most threatened regions, a project of the Poland-based BRDA foundation that has enabled numerous internally displaced Ukrainians to rebuild and return. to their homes. As this exhibition relates, before the 2014 Maidan revolution, collective architecture in Ukraine had a bad reputation: it sounded Soviet and had no place in the turbo-capitalist Ukraine of the 1990s and 2000s. Today, amid existential threats to the fabric social and architectural, the common good has returned.
You have a roof over your head, you have mastered the art of sleeping in the bathtub during raids, but there will always be other houses in your dreams: your dreams and, also, your nightmares. In 2022, the artist collective Prykarpattian Theater gathered more than a dozen displaced Ukrainians and asked them to bring their memories to the homes they had been forced to leave. Porches, gables, a simple concrete garage: these were the building blocks of an independent Ukraine they had left behind. Together, the artists and refugees produced small, tender, fragile models of these bygone houses, which now fill the central gallery of the Architecture Center, one of many new Ukrainian artistic efforts that have reimagined culture as an archival practice against oblivion.
“We talk about the cities we live in – / that went / into the night like ships on the winter sea…”, start a poem from the Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan. kyiv and Kharkiv, Odessa and Dnipro, have sailed before us into the black waters of this century, and one of the values of this exhibition is how it demonstrates that the war in Ukraine – an imperial war, a cultural war – is not taking place. ”. there,” at a certain safe distance from our freedoms and our bank accounts. The war long ago spread beyond Ukraine’s borders, into the economies of Europe and the political campaigns of the United States. It won’t end soon and will reshape our own cities before it does.
Building hope: Ukraine
Through September 3 at the Center for Architecture, 536 LaGuardia Place, Manhattan; 212-683-0023, centerforarchitecture.org.