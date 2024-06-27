How a small circle of advisors helped Prod Macron call early elections in France

His prime minister was one of the last to find out. So secret and limited to a small group of advisors was President Emmanuel Macron’s shocking decision to dissolve Parliament and call French legislative elections.

Gabriel Attal, 35, was one of my favorites, his child prodigy., when Macron appointed him prime minister in January. Yet just months after entrusting Attal with the task of revitalizing his government, Macron scorned him as he considered one of the most important decisions of his presidency: whether to call elections at the same time that the anti-immigrant National Rally party had emerged. .

Macron’s style has always been intensely top-down, but this time he has toyed with the possibility of ushering in what was previously unthinkable: the form of a far-right government. The small group that made the decision was so insular that even many of his ministers and supporters were stunned by his willingness to take such a risk.

TO Photography posted by Macron’s official Instagram photographer captured the dismay when, on June 9, Macron informed his government of his decision. Mr. Attal, with his arms crossed, seems expressionless. Gérald Darmanin, the veteran interior minister who has since announced that he will likely leave the government, looks incredulous and has his hands clasped in front of his face.