How a small circle of advisors helped Prod Macron call early elections in France

His prime minister was one of the last to find out. So secret and limited to a small group of advisors was President Emmanuel Macron’s shocking decision to dissolve Parliament and call French legislative elections.
Gabriel Attal, 35, was one of my favorites, his child prodigy., when Macron appointed him prime minister in January. Yet just months after entrusting Attal with the task of revitalizing his government, Macron scorned him as he considered one of the most important decisions of his presidency: whether to call elections at the same time that the anti-immigrant National Rally party had emerged. .
Macron’s style has always been intensely top-down, but this time he has toyed with the possibility of ushering in what was previously unthinkable: the form of a far-right government. The small group that made the decision was so insular that even many of his ministers and supporters were stunned by his willingness to take such a risk.
TO Photography posted by Macron’s official Instagram photographer captured the dismay when, on June 9, Macron informed his government of his decision. Mr. Attal, with his arms crossed, seems expressionless. Gérald Darmanin, the veteran interior minister who has since announced that he will likely leave the government, looks incredulous and has his hands clasped in front of his face.
Macron, who calls himself an “incorrigible optimist,” insists he had to call elections, which would leave him president but could force him to share power with his sworn opponents during his final three years in office. His favorite word is “clarification” which, according to him, only a national vote can offer. After his party was defeated by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in the European Parliament elections, to have carried on as if nothing had happened would have been to show contempt for democracy, he told reporters.
Still, nothing forced him to hold early elections, a few weeks before the Paris Olympics, that could bring the nationalist right to power.
“He has played Russian roulette with France,” said Célia Belin, senior policy researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Paris. “It’s almost unforgivable.”
Certainly, something has changed. Macron, who took the country by storm seven years ago when he emerged from nowhere to bury the old alignments of French politics and become president at the age of 39, seems increasingly isolated now in his bold (some say arrogant) certainties. ), surrounded by an ever-shrinking circle of acolytes.
“’I take you, I drop you’: that’s Macron and that’s what he did to Attal,” said Marisol Touraine, a former health and social affairs minister who has been Attal’s political guru. “He consumes people.”
The chatter in Paris is full of expressions like “wild gamble,” “lost touch with reality” and “blinding ego,” as people struggle to understand why their president decided to risk so much.
The reality of France today is that the National Rally, having softened its image but retained its fundamental belief that immigrants represent a dilution of Frenchness, has proven to be the party most adept at harnessing widespread fears, resentments and anger. against an elevated president.
Macron, twice elected and never defeated on the national stage, still believes he will succeed, and of course it is still conceivable that he could. He believes that, faced with the extreme right with its threat to some of the fundamental values of the Republic and an extreme left whose anti-Semitic outbursts have scandalized many people, the French will once again opt for the common sense of “la Macronie”, the pragmatic politics center-right.
Around him, officials who insisted on anonymity, in line with French political practice, said the notion that Macron had become unpopular was a myth. They cited as evidence his appearance this month on the streets of Bayeux, a city in Normandy, where some 3,000 people came to greet him, far more than the 800 expected.
“A lot of people may not like Macron, but they respect him,” one official said.
Audacity was needed to change a country that resists any dilution of its social model. Over seven years, Macron has slashed unemployment, made France attractive to rapidly growing foreign investment, fostered a thriving tech startup sector, fought hard to persuade the French that an age retirement age of 62 is no longer reasonable and has led the country during the Covid-19 crisis.
What Macron has failed to do, however, is shake off an image of arrogance shaped by elite schooling and alienation from the concerns of French people struggling to survive the month in places far from the knowledge economy of big cities. .
This failure is now accompanied by the beginning of an end-de-regime rush for exits because Macron is term-limited and must leave office in 2027.
The result is quite clear. The latest Ifop-Fiducial poll this week gave Macron’s party and its allies just 21 percent of the vote in the two-round elections on June 30 and July 7. The National Rally had a comfortable lead with 36 percent, and the New Popular Front, a group of parties ranging from the socialists to the far left, with 28.5 percent.
The perceived animosity toward him is so acute that many centrist candidates have insisted they do not want Macron’s image associated with their campaigns.
In many ways, the way Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly and call elections appears as Exhibit A of his highly centralised style of government. Even by the standards of the Fifth Republic, conceived in 1958 to give the presidency enormous powers, Macron has ruled in his own head and by his own edict.
“He never conceded even an ounce of his power to be exercised collectively,” said Hakim El Karoui, a private consultant who works on the immigration issues that have been at the center of the National Rally’s rise.
Even Macron’s own government has worn out. A group of just four people, including a former journalist, Bruno Roger-Petit, who advises Macron on French national memory, came up with the idea of a dissolution on the night of the European Parliament elections, according to an account at Le Monde This has since been widely confirmed.
This led Bruno Le Maire, economy minister, to describe Macron’s advisers as “lice” in a television interview last week. Le Maire has had to fight hard to stabilize the French economy since early elections were called. Unpredictability is not what investors like, and France’s debt had already skyrocketed due to support for workers and businesses during Covid lockdowns.
Macron’s former prime minister, Édouard Philippe, widely considered a likely presidential candidate in 2027, declared this month that “it was the president who wiped out the presidential majority.” He added: “We are moving on to something else, and something else cannot be the same as before.”
That seems almost certain. The National Rally is likely to be the largest party in the new National Assembly, although it may not achieve an absolute majority. Macron’s party is also likely to come in third, behind Le Pen’s party and the New Popular Front, which represents the left.
This would be, then, the “clarification”, but it implies redoubled turbidity.
If the National Rally wins an absolute majority, Macron may have to appoint Jordan Bardella, 28, Le Pen’s popular protégé, as prime minister. Bardella would then be able to choose his cabinet. France has known “cohabitations” before, but never between two men of such diametrically opposed convictions.
Even if the National Rally does not win a majority, Macron will face a deeply divided Parliament, more ungovernable and less favorable to him than the one he decided to dissolve, with the possibility of political chaos for several months. He has denied that he will resign under such circumstances.
Macron remains unwavering in his conviction that he will be vindicated. “I don’t have a defeatist spirit,” he recently declared.
Anne Hidalgo, the socialist mayor of Paris, was not convinced. She accused Macron of ruining the Olympics. “Why ruin this beautiful moment with an election called in the blink of an eye without consulting anyone?” she asked.
On June 18, Macron attended a gathering to commemorate Charles de Gaulle’s famous broadcast from London on that day in 1940, calling for resistance to the Nazi occupation of France. The occupation would soon give rise to the French collaborationist Vichy government, a disturbing memory at this time for many who fear the far right.
When a boy in the crowd asked him about Attal, Macron said: “He could be my little brother.” Shortly afterward, Attal, 35, who agreed to lead the centrist campaign in the election, appeared at the same location and learned of the exchange.
Clearly confused or incredulous, the prime minister replied: “He said what?”
At the very least, Macron’s decision on early elections has made his compatriots dizzy: To what end is the most frequently asked question in France today?
Ségolène Le Stradic and Catalina Porter contributed reporting in Paris.