Hezbollah leader threatens Cyprus and says he will fight without “limits” if Israel attacks

After days of intensified clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese militia, warned Wednesday that “there will be no place safe from our missiles and our drones” if an all-out war breaks out. He also threatened Cyprus if it allows Israel to use its airports and bases in a large-scale conflict.

“The enemy knows very well that we have prepared for the most difficult days and knows what he will face,” Nasrallah said. “If war is imposed, the resistance will fight without restrictions, rules or limits.”

President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus responded to the threat by saying that his country was “Absolutely not involved in any way,” according to comments posted on social networks.

In his first public statements amid the recent outbreak of violence along Lebanon’s border with Israel, Nasrallah said Hezbollah, which is closely allied with Iran, did not want a broader conflict, but stressed that the group was ready to war and had So far only used a fraction of its weapons. If necessary, Nasrallah said, Hezbollah could launch them against “a bank of targets” in precision strikes.

“The enemy knows he must wait for us on land, in the air and at sea,” he said.

Since Hezbollah began exchanging fire with Israeli forces following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, more than 100 civilians in Israel and Lebanon have been killed and more than 150,000 displaced from their homes. But cross-border fighting in recent weeks has been among the fiercest yet, raising fears of another front in the war as Israel presses ahead with its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Western diplomats have tried to lower the temperature, meeting with Lebanese and Israeli officials to avoid a full-blown war, but on Tuesday the Israeli military said it had approved operational plans for a possible offensive in Lebanon, without specifying when or if the plans. It would be used. Israel invaded Lebanon in 1978, 1982 and 2006, each time to push back militants attacking across the border.