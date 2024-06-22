Hezbollah has threatened Cyprus. This is why.

Cyprus found itself in the global spotlight this week when Hezbollah’s leader threatened to attack the small island nation if it supported Israel in potential war efforts.

Amid intensifying violence between the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese militia and the Israeli army on the Israel-Lebanon border, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Wednesday that the armed group would punish Cyprus if it allowed Israel use its airports and bases to attack Lebanon, saying it would be “part of the war.”

Nasrallah’s warning came as world leaders struggled to contain the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah despite apparent efforts by both sides to prevent the cycle of attacks and counterattacks from escalating into a full-blown war.

Here’s a closer look at how Cyprus has been dragged into this situation.

What is the relationship between Cyprus and Israel?

Cyprus and Israel have Economic, political and strategic links.. Their armies have held joint exercises and exchanged visits, and the two countries have a defense cooperation program, according to the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus. Cyprus has similar relations with many other nations, including Britain, Egypt, France and, in particular, Lebanon.

Cyprus also has a “defense attaché” in Israel – and about two dozen other nations – as part of what it calls “active defense diplomacy.”

There is an additional cooperation agreement between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, which Cyprus says aims to “strengthen peace, stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

How did Cyprus respond to the Hezbollah threat?

President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday that his country “was not involved in the war conflicts in any way.” He added that Cyprus maintained communication channels with the governments of Lebanon and Iran and stressed the importance of diplomacy.

Cyprus has helped facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, and the US military has used the island nation to transport aid to the war-torn territory.

In his statement, Christodoulides emphasized that Cyprus was “part of the solution,” an apparent reference to the country’s efforts to help bring aid to Gaza.

How did the world react?

Lebanese government officials attempted allay worries from their Cypriot counterparts on Thursday, assuring them of Lebanon’s commitment to peace. While Hezbollah is a formidable political force in Lebanon, its parliamentary bloc lost its majority in the 2022 national elections and its positions do not always represent the government’s official position.

Other allies of Cyprus also condemned Hezbollah’s threat.

Peter Stano, spokesman for the European Union, of which Cyprus is a member, on Thursday expressed support for Cyprussaying that “any threat against one of our member states is a threat against the European Union.”

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called Nasrallah’s comments “extremely unproductive.”

“Our preference would be for Hezbollah to seek a diplomatic solution,” he added at a news conference on Thursday.