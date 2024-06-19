Here’s why many fear more bloodshed in Darfur

Overshadowed by fighting in Ukraine and Gaza, Sudan’s brutal civil war has been raging for months across the western Darfur region, where atrocities were seared into the international conscience 20 years ago.
Now global attention is beginning to focus on the siege of a city in Darfur, where chaotic violence has stoked fears of another ethnic massacre, and even genocide.
This is what we know.
A risk of ethnic massacre
The battle for the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, may have made the war too big to ignore. The UN Security Council, in a nearly unanimous vote, demanded an end to the siege there.
As hostile forces approach the city, one of the largest in Darfur, an analysis of satellite images and video by The New York Times has found that thousands of homes have been razed and tens of thousands of people have fled. forced to flee.
The fighters are part of a paramilitary group known as Rapid Support Forces. Given their history (they are successors to Janjaweed militias that once brutalized civilians) and accounts of a massacre in another city last fall, many fear the worst.
If the city falls, what had largely been a military confrontation could turn into ethnic slaughter like the violence that Darfur suffered in the early 2000s, when the Janjaweed, who are Arabs, attacked ethnic Africans. The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people died in the genocide.
“The current situation presents all the signs of the risk of genocide,” said Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the United Nations’ top official for the prevention of genocide.
The food is running out
The fighters, fighting a pitched civil war with Sudanese government soldiers, have taken control of the main road. This has greatly cut off food, and not just for El Fasher, a supply center for a region already struggling with famine. Recently, in a displaced persons camp, a child died of malnutrition every two hours, doctors said.
Medical care is also scarce and hospitals are forced to close to marauding fighters.
Paradises are rare
Fearing violence, many residents have walked up to 180 miles in search of safety.
But the road is full of dangers. Temperatures reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit or 49 Celsius. Many women claim to have been sexually assaulted along the way. And even when people reach their destinations, they often discover that food and medicine are in short supply there too.
Watching the arrivals is “really heartbreaking,” said a doctor in East Darfur.
The ICC is watching
The International Criminal Court, which brought charges against Sudanese officials after the genocide two decades ago, says it is watching closely to determine what is happening now.
The Hague-based court, established in 2002 under the Rome Statute, an international treaty ratified by 124 countries, has filed an appeal seeking evidence of atrocities.
Some of the Rapid Support Forces fighters are facilitating that job. Instead of trying to hide the destruction of homes and the mistreatment of civilians, they record it.
They then post the videos on social media.