Here’s why many fear more bloodshed in Darfur

Overshadowed by fighting in Ukraine and Gaza, Sudan’s brutal civil war has been raging for months across the western Darfur region, where atrocities were seared into the international conscience 20 years ago.

Now global attention is beginning to focus on the siege of a city in Darfur, where chaotic violence has stoked fears of another ethnic massacre, and even genocide.

This is what we know.

A risk of ethnic massacre

The battle for the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, may have made the war too big to ignore. The UN Security Council, in a nearly unanimous vote, demanded an end to the siege there.