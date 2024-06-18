Heavy rains hit southern China, killing at least 9 people

Heavy rains hit southern China over the weekend and on Tuesday, causing landslides and the collapse of roads and homes as rivers overflowed their banks.
Landslides and flash floods killed at least nine people in Fujian province and neighboring Guangdong, China’s most populous province. Dozens of people remained trapped or missing as of Tuesday.
Days of heavy rain forced thousands of people to evacuate and left more than 100,000 homes without power as the region was flooded.
As of Monday, at least 17 rivers had exceeded warning levels in Guangdong, according to local media. The province has a population of around 127 million people.
Video footage showed bridges collapsing into rushing rivers and debris floating through city streets after hundreds of buildings collapsed.
As officials and rescuers tried to control the deluge in southern China, authorities faced the opposite problem in the north, which has been hit by high temperatures and little or no rainfall. The heat caused warnings about damage to crops in agricultural areas in different parts of the country. China’s Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday it had allocated $61 million to help with replanting, irrigation and fertilization in areas affected by recent heat and lack of rain.
Last week, officials in central China’s Henan province increased the number of water flowing from a local reservoir to alleviate drought.
On Tuesday afternoon, China’s top leader Xi Jinping took note of the victims and said flood prevention and control efforts will become increasingly difficult as China enters its annual flood season, according to the state media.
Authorities warned that the bad weather would continue. On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration issued warnings for storms and landslides in southern provinces that have already been hit by heavy rain. He also warned that temperatures in northern areas could exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
In April, nearly 20,000 people were evacuated from northern Guangdong when nine rivers were reported to be at risk of overflowing.
Last year, unusually heavy rain disrupted the summer wheat harvest in Henan. Just weeks later, nearly a million people were forced to evacuate neighboring Hebei and adjacent villages around Beijing as the heaviest rains in more than a century hit northern China, angering residents whose homes and farms They were flooded when officials diverted waters to prevent flooding. capital.