Heavy rains hit southern China, killing at least 9 people

Heavy rains hit southern China over the weekend and on Tuesday, causing landslides and the collapse of roads and homes as rivers overflowed their banks.

Landslides and flash floods killed at least nine people in Fujian province and neighboring Guangdong, China’s most populous province. Dozens of people remained trapped or missing as of Tuesday.

Days of heavy rain forced thousands of people to evacuate and left more than 100,000 homes without power as the region was flooded.

As of Monday, at least 17 rivers had exceeded warning levels in Guangdong, according to local media. The province has a population of around 127 million people.