Heavy bombing on Gaza as Israel and Hezbollah carry out trade attacks

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike targeted and killed Taleb Abdallah, one of Hezbollah’s top commanders, prompting the group to step up its attacks against Israel in retaliation. It fired more than 200 rockets into Israel on Wednesday, according to the Israeli military, but they caused minimal damage.

The Israeli military said Thursday that its warplanes had attacked “Hezbollah military structures” overnight in Lebanese border villages.

Israeli officials have threatened stronger action against Hezbollah, and pressure to do so (from the political right and displaced civilians) has been increasing. But so far, both sides have stopped short of a full-fledged war.

The United States, France and other mediators, warning of the danger of a regional war, have tried to push for a diplomatic agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that could restore calm on both sides of the border. But analysts say the likelihood of a deal is low as long as Israel’s campaign in Gaza persists.

On Thursday, residents of southern Gaza reported intense shelling by the Israeli army.

Saeed Lulu, who was sheltering in the southern region of Al-Mawasi, parts of which Israel has designated as a “humanitarian zone” for civilians, said he heard attacks between midnight and 6 a.m. The attacks, he said, appeared to affect the southwest. edge of Al-Mawasi.

“We are very worried,” said Lulu, 37. “This is supposed to be a safe area and we have nowhere else to go if they attack here.”

Wafa, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency, reported that Israel had intensified missile and artillery attacks on Al-Mawasi, where many Gazans have gone to seek refuge, heeding Israeli warnings to flee nearby Rafah. , where hundreds of thousands had sought refuge earlier in the war.

The Israeli military denied Wafa’s report, saying it had not attacked the Al-Mawasi “humanitarian zone” and was continuing operations in Rafah, where its soldiers were engaged in “face-to-face encounters.” with Hamas militants.

Fighting in Rafah has been intermittent since early May, when Israeli soldiers began their advance toward the heart of the city in what Israel has called an essential step to defeat the remaining Hamas battalions and dismantle the group’s infrastructure.