Hamas does not know how many Gaza hostages are still alive, a spokesman says.

Hamas does not know how many of the approximately 120 hostages Israel says remain in Gaza are still alive, a spokesman for the militant group said. said in an interview which aired on Thursday.

The return of hostages taken in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks is a central part of the latest ceasefire proposal that could end the war in Gaza. American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been working to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas over the plan. Israel has said that at least a third of the remaining hostages have been killed.

Asked by a CNN journalist in Beirut how many of the hostages held by Hamas and other groups were still alive, spokesman Osama Hamdan said neither he nor anyone else in the militant organization’s leadership knew.

“I have no idea about that; Nobody has any idea about this,” she said. It was unclear when the interview took place.

The fate of the hostages has become a political issue in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced growing criticism over his handling of the war in Gaza, which he has vowed to continue until Hamas is destroyed. Netanyahu also faces international calls from his allies to protect Palestinian civilians, provide more aid and rescue remaining hostages.

Last Saturday, Israel rescued four hostages after eight months of captivity in a mission in central Gaza that left dozens of Palestinians dead. In November, during the war’s only ceasefire, Palestinian groups freed 105 hostages.

Under the terms of the latest ceasefire proposal, the hostages would be released in three phases, with women and elderly people being released first. Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza and Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

During the second phase, all Israeli hostages still alive would be released. In the final phase, the remains of the deceased hostages would be exchanged.

The lack of clarity over the fate of the hostages could complicate already difficult negotiations.

Asked why Hamas had not yet accepted the proposal, which is backed by the United States and the United Nations, Hamdan said it was a “positive step” but that they would need to “see the facts on the ground” about what that Israel did. he was getting engaged. He said Israel would have to make clear that it would withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip and allow Palestinians to determine their own future.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Wednesday that some of the changes suggested by Hamas in a counterproposal presented Tuesday were unacceptable, suggesting the sides were still far apart.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said on Thursday that the Biden administration was working with other mediators to “close the remaining gaps” and reach a truce agreement.