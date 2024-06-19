GOP spending chief Tom Cole prevails against right-wing rival

Rep. Tom Cole, a veteran Oklahoma Republican and chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday fended off a primary challenge from a well-funded right-wing businessman, putting him on track to win a 12th term.

Cole, who was first elected to Congress in 2002, has long been a fixture of Oklahoma politics and an influential behind-the-scenes legislative voice in Congress. The Associated Press called the race less than an hour after polls closed with Cole leading by an overwhelming margin.

Cole rose to the helm of the influential Appropriations panel in April, taking a coveted post on Capitol Hill that put him in charge of allocating federal spending. The committee’s top members can allocate federal funds not only to the entire government, but also to their own districts.

But as the Republican Party has shifted to the right in recent years and become increasingly doctrinaire about cutting federal spending, the Appropriations gavel has become a political liability for Republicans. Cole’s opponent, Paul Bondar, a conservative businessman who opposes the spending, attempted to weaponize the congressman’s 15-year tenure on the committee against him. Bondar argued that Cole’s time on Capitol Hill had left him out of touch with his district and attacked his voting record as insufficiently conservative.