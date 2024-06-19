GOP spending chief Tom Cole prevails against right-wing rival

Rep. Tom Cole, a veteran Oklahoma Republican and chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday fended off a primary challenge from a well-funded right-wing businessman, putting him on track to win a 12th term.
Cole, who was first elected to Congress in 2002, has long been a fixture of Oklahoma politics and an influential behind-the-scenes legislative voice in Congress. The Associated Press called the race less than an hour after polls closed with Cole leading by an overwhelming margin.
Cole rose to the helm of the influential Appropriations panel in April, taking a coveted post on Capitol Hill that put him in charge of allocating federal spending. The committee’s top members can allocate federal funds not only to the entire government, but also to their own districts.
But as the Republican Party has shifted to the right in recent years and become increasingly doctrinaire about cutting federal spending, the Appropriations gavel has become a political liability for Republicans. Cole’s opponent, Paul Bondar, a conservative businessman who opposes the spending, attempted to weaponize the congressman’s 15-year tenure on the committee against him. Bondar argued that Cole’s time on Capitol Hill had left him out of touch with his district and attacked his voting record as insufficiently conservative.
“Tom Cole voted with the Democrats for billions in new deficit spending,” a narrator said in a television ad. “Paul Bondar opposes new federal spending”.
From the beginning, Bondar committed to investing large amounts of his personal wealth in the race. With more than $8 million spent as of the end of last week, it became one of the most expensive House primaries this year and the most competitive primary challenge Cole had faced in years.
“It’s like an old-fashioned bar fight,” Mr. Cole said. said roll call. “The guy who wins a bar fight is not the one with the most money; He is the boy who has the most friends. And I have many friends in that district.”
Mr. Cole’s predecessor on the committee, Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, also faced a well-funded primary challenge when she led the panel, and she was also able to use her stature in the district to easily defeat him.
In the end, Cole’s status as a political veteran in the district, as well as Bondar’s own political weaknesses (chief among them his recent move to the state from Texas) allowed him to prevail. A hesitant interview Mr. Bondar gave to a local television reporter in which he confessed to having called from Texas was widely circulated in the district.
“I can’t find my way around the district without a map,” Cole said of his opponent in an interview earlier this month. “It’s not that it’s an unknown. “My family has lived in this district for 175 years on my mother’s side and 140 on my father’s side.”