Geneviève de Galard, the French ‘angel’ of Dien Bien Phu, dies at 99

For almost two months, in the hell of the besieged French military base of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam, Geneviève de Galard, a military nurse, tended to the wounded in a dark and dirty underground infirmary: men with holes in their backs and shots in their arms. The abdomen. Outside, shrapnel wounds everywhere.
When the fighting ended on May 7, 1954, after communist Viet Minh insurgents had taken more than 10,000 soldiers prisoner in one of the biggest military disasters in French history, Ms. de Galard continued changing the bandages. of the wounded. , refusing to leave her side. By then the legend of the “Angel of Dien Bien Phu” had been born, as the American press later baptized her.
Ms. de Galard died on May 30 in Paris at the age of 99. Her death was confirmed by the French Ministry of Defense. No other details were given.
The Battle of Dien Bien Phu ended nearly seven decades of French colonial rule, and for 70 years afterward, Mrs. de Galard, a modest aristocrat, asserted, every time she was asked, and the questions became less and less frequent as France sought to end that ignominious battle. episode behind this: that she had simply “I did my duty.”
But the French had turned to her gratefully. She was “a legend to erase the trauma of failure, the horror of a sacrifice,” as Le Monde put it. a profile of Mrs. de Galard in 2005. In 1954, after a cover story in Paris Match magazine, a heroic welcome in France and numerous medals and decorations, Americans received her with a standing ovation in Congress, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and a teletype parade on Broadway.
France’s ambassador to the United States, Henri Bonnet, was “ecstatic” about this rare piece of good publicity for a France in disarray, as journalist Ted Morgan wrote in “The Valley of Death” (2010): his story by Dien Bien Phu.
That spirit remained even after his death. In tribute to Mrs. de Galard, President Emmanuel Macron wrote: “For two months, the only nurse in that tropical hell where 15,000 men fought and died, challenged, day and night, the grotesque precariousness of sanitary conditions, operating, consoling, accompanying the dying. She did more than just heal bodies, she healed souls.”
However, those words, like a contemporary office in The New York Times of May 17, 1954, in which Mrs. de Galard was described as “the only woman” in Dien Bien Phu, perpetuates a myth. Mrs. de Galard was not the “only nurse” nor “the only woman” on the base, as some excavation which Le Monde journalist Benoît Hopquin demonstrated last year.
Dien Bien Phu, like other French military bases, housed not one but two “military field brothels”: army-maintained brothels that in this case housed dozens of Vietnamese and North African women. During the siege, under the hail of artillery, women “became assistant nurses,” wrote military doctor Jean-Marie Madelaine in a letter discovered by Le Monde, “volunteering for dangerous water transports, disposing of garbage.” . , the vomit, the excrement, the bandages dripping with blood and pus, giving water to those who could no longer use their arms, shaking hands with the dying. “They were admirable.”
The women’s traces have been erased by history and by a French military establishment that is not eager to remember them; women do not appear in a memory by Ms. Galard.
In a matter-of-fact tone, the memoir, translated into English as “The Angel of Dien Bien Phu,” relates that she was trapped with the others at the base, isolated 450 kilometers from Hanoi. In his own memoirs, Eisenhower considered the establishment of the base a strategic mistake by the French, which left him “horrified.”
“I just said, ‘My God, you don’t lock troops in a fortress, and all history shows they’re just going to cut them to pieces,’” he wrote.
That is precisely what happened. The Americans had largely financed the French war effort in Indochina, but did not intervene to save Dien Bien Phu.
In the months leading up to that final battle, General Vo Nguyen Giap’s Viet Minh forces had filled the surrounding hills with artillery. By March 30, 1954, with the base surrounded, the runway out of service, and the plane that had taken Mrs. de Galard there damaged, there was no escape.
Mrs. de Galard, who was 29 years old, was put “in charge of emergency care for the most seriously injured,” he wrote.
“I worked under the light of an electric lamp in the hallway, with one knee on the floor and the other on the edge of the stretcher,” he continued. “In this basement of suffering, every day he cared for the wounded, gave them injections, changed bandages and distributed medicine.”
The doctor in charge, Major Paul-Henri Grauwin, wrote in a memory: “While the projectiles were falling, I watched her and was amazed by her calm. She went from wounded man to wounded man without thinking about it. He had the gestures that were needed, the sweetness, the precision.”
The face and hands of one of the wounded “were wrapped up like those of a mummy,” Ms. de Galard recalled. “Soon the young blind man, whose morale was still excellent, began to make people around him laugh a little” by trying to play the harmonica.
On April 29, as the Viet Minh approached, she was summoned to the underground bunker of the commanding officer, General Christian de la Croix de Castries, who awarded Ms. de Galard the Legion of Honor, the highest civilian decoration of France. as shells exploded outside.
“She will always be, for the fighters of Dien Bien Phu,” the quote read, “the purest embodiment of the heroic virtues of the French nurse.”
Geneviève Marie Anne Marthe de Galard Terraube was born on April 13, 1925 in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, daughter of Henri Marie Oger de Galard Terraube, a reserve army officer and aristocrat from an old southwestern French family, and Germaine Suzanne Louise Marie de Roussel. of Preville. Her father died when she was 9 years old.
Geneviève attended schools in Paris and, during the early years of World War II, near her family’s ancestral estates around Toulouse.
After studying English at the Sorbonne during and after the war, Ms. de Galard received her nursing diploma in 1950. And, after a retreat at a Benedictine convent, she was admitted to the force’s flight nurse corps. French armed forces, in charge of caring for the wounded who had been evacuated from the battlefields by plane.
With the war in French Indochina raging since late 1946, she went there for the first time in 1953, attached to the Lanessan Hospital in Hanoi. By the time of the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, she had already undertaken numerous rescue missions there and elsewhere.
“I really wanted it to end differently,” said Le Figaro in 2014.
The Viet Minh liberated her on May 21, 1954, and she abandoned Dien Bien Phu on the 24th, unlike thousands of other French prisoners, many of whom died on death marches to prisoner-of-war camps. Later that year, France handed over North Vietnam to Ho Chi Minh’s communists, allowing for the fateful partition of the country that drew the United States into a war from which it had promised to stay out.
Mrs de Galard left the army in 1955 and the following year married Captain Jean de Heaulme de Boutsocq, a paratrooper who had been one of the first to greet her on her liberation.
Mrs. de Galard (her full married name was Geneviève de Heaulme de Boutsocq) is survived by her husband, who became a colonel; her children, François and Christophe; her daughter, Véronique de Heaulme de Boutsocq; and three grandchildren.
Madame de Galard followed her husband’s military postings, in Madagascar and elsewhere. Returning to Paris, she became municipal councilor of the 17th arrondissement, where she continued to live in the apartment she had inhabited as a child. She held that position for 18 years.
He told interviewers that his life had been deeply marked by his experience at Dien Bien Phu.
“My mere presence, as a woman, seemed to make this hell a little less inhumane,” she wrote. “In Dien Bien Phu, I was in a way a mother, a sister, a friend.”