Geneviève de Galard, the French ‘angel’ of Dien Bien Phu, dies at 99

For almost two months, in the hell of the besieged French military base of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam, Geneviève de Galard, a military nurse, tended to the wounded in a dark and dirty underground infirmary: men with holes in their backs and shots in their arms. The abdomen. Outside, shrapnel wounds everywhere.

When the fighting ended on May 7, 1954, after communist Viet Minh insurgents had taken more than 10,000 soldiers prisoner in one of the biggest military disasters in French history, Ms. de Galard continued changing the bandages. of the wounded. , refusing to leave her side. By then the legend of the “Angel of Dien Bien Phu” had been born, as the American press later baptized her.

Ms. de Galard died on May 30 in Paris at the age of 99. Her death was confirmed by the French Ministry of Defense. No other details were given.

The Battle of Dien Bien Phu ended nearly seven decades of French colonial rule, and for 70 years afterward, Mrs. de Galard, a modest aristocrat, asserted, every time she was asked, and the questions became less and less frequent as France sought to end that ignominious battle. episode behind this: that she had simply “I did my duty.”