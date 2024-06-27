Gaza residents describe life on the brink of famine

While warning of a high risk of famine, Tuesday’s report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, known as IPC, noted that the amount of food arriving in northern Gaza had increased in recent months. The change coincides with the Israeli reopening of border crossings, under intense international pressure, to allow in more aid.

The CPI’s famine designation depends on a combination of factors, including the percentages of households facing extreme food shortages, children suffering from acute malnutrition, and deaths from starvation or malnutrition.

But many people may die before all the criteria are met.

Since the IPC standards were developed in 2004, they have been used to identify only two famines: in Somalia in 2011 and in South Sudan in 2017. In Somalia, more than 100,000 people died before the famine was officially declared.

As of Sunday, Gaza health authorities reported, 34 people had died from malnutrition, most of them children.

“Before there were some simple things available,” said Abu Jaljum, “but now there is hardly anything.”

Although fighting in Gaza is now largely concentrated in the south, food shortages have been reported across the enclave.

In Khan Younis, the southern Gaza city where Nizar Hammad, 30, has taken shelter with his family in a tent, finding food can be less difficult than cooking it.

“The biggest suffering is preparing the food itself, because you don’t have gas to cook,” he said.

Firewood is difficult to find and expensive. But Hammad said that bread, flour, pasta, rice and lentils were available in his area and were relatively affordable, and that he could buy two bags of flour for about $2.60. Chicken, beef, fruits and vegetables were another matter.

“The problem now is lack of cash, work and income,” Hammad said.

In the north, bread has become more available as some bakeries in Gaza City reopen their doors, al-Sapti said. His family has been eating mostly bread with the za’atar herb mixture. “The reopening of the bakeries has helped us a lot,” he said.

But al-Sapti worries that bakeries will soon run out of fuel.

“I really hope they stay open,” he said.