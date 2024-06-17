Gaza is the deadliest place in the world for aid workers, says UN

Gaza has become the most dangerous place in the world for humanitarian workers, the United Nations said on Monday.
At least 250 aid workers have been killed since the war began on Oct. 7, the U.N. said, and on Monday the U.N. said nearly 200 of them worked for UNRWA, its main agency for Palestinian refugees, making it even more difficult. the job. of organizations already struggling to deliver aid in the enclave.
Aid groups have said most of the danger comes from Israeli bombing and airstrikes, which have devastated Gaza during eight months of war and killed more than 37,000 Gazans, according to local health authorities. Israel launched its retaliation campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped about 240, according to Israeli officials.
The danger faced by aid workers in Gaza has disrupted or obstructed the distribution of desperately needed aid in a place where aid groups have warned hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions.
It was unclear how many aid workers have been killed by Israel’s offensive while delivering humanitarian aid, although at least some of the 193 UNRWA employees were, said Inas Hamdan, acting UNRWA public information officer for Gaza.
“The airstrikes and shelling never stop,” Hamdan said. He added: “For the humanitarian response to be effective, stable conditions are needed.”
He International crisis group, a think tank, said in early May that the Aid Worker Security Database (an open source for tracking attacks on aid workers around the world) had documented 234 deaths stemming from 308 incidents targeting aid workers in Loop. This is the largest number of incidents recorded in a single year of conflict since 1997, the group said.
But beyond Israel’s bombing, the crisis group said, the death rate of aid workers in Gaza was also due to an ineffective system for ensuring the safe movement of aid workers through communication and coordination with the Israeli military.
Questions asked to COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that implements government policy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, about the system, known as deconfliction, were not immediately answered.
Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor whose work with aid groups has taken her to many conflict zones, spent two weeks in late March volunteering at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir El Balah for Medical Aid for Palestine, mainly treating airstrike victims. . She said deconfliction involved notifying the warring parties that aid workers were arriving and where they were going, so the warring parties could avoid attacking them.
In Gaza, he said, the deconfliction process was “a farce” and aid workers were attacked when there were no military targets nearby.
“Nothing compares to what I experienced in Gaza, the drone and the actual bombing was constant, so you always felt like there was a chance that you or the building you were in could be attacked at any moment,” said the Dr. Haj-Hassan. .
And he added: “We have no guarantee of security.”
In April, seven World Central Kitchen workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike, even after the aid group said it had coordinated its convoy movements with the Israeli military.
The military later said in a statement that the “serious error” was due to a series of errors, including “misidentification, errors in decision-making and an attack contrary to Standard Operating Procedures.”
Israel’s own account of the attack raised questions about the military’s ability to identify civilians and its procedures to protect them, as well as whether it has been complying with international law, legal experts told The New York Times after the attack.