Gaza is the deadliest place in the world for aid workers, says UN

Gaza has become the most dangerous place in the world for humanitarian workers, the United Nations said on Monday.

At least 250 aid workers have been killed since the war began on Oct. 7, the U.N. said, and on Monday the U.N. said nearly 200 of them worked for UNRWA, its main agency for Palestinian refugees, making it even more difficult. the job. of organizations already struggling to deliver aid in the enclave.

Aid groups have said most of the danger comes from Israeli bombing and airstrikes, which have devastated Gaza during eight months of war and killed more than 37,000 Gazans, according to local health authorities. Israel launched its retaliation campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped about 240, according to Israeli officials.

The danger faced by aid workers in Gaza has disrupted or obstructed the distribution of desperately needed aid in a place where aid groups have warned hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions.