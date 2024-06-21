Gaza authorities say 25 dead in Israeli attack in Mawasi

Gaza health officials said 25 people were killed and 50 wounded on Friday when an Israeli military strike hit tents housing displaced people in Al-Mawasi, a coastal community in the southern Gaza Strip, near the city of Rafah.

The report could not be independently verified and the Israeli military said that “the incident is under review.”

Al-Mawasi contains an area where the Israeli military has told people fleeing the fighting in Rafah to go for their safety, although those areas have also been attacked during the war. Accounts from Gaza officials did not make clear whether the attack occurred within the area.

The Israeli military said its initial investigation showed “no indication” of an attack within the most secure zone. He did not say whether he had attacked elsewhere in Al-Mawasi, but photos and videos emerging from the scene made it clear that there had been an attack.

Dr. Marwan Al-Homs, coordinator of a Red Cross field hospital in Al-Mawasi, said most of the victims brought to the hospital were women and children, as well as some young men.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its volunteers counted 18 dead and 35 wounded in the attack. Gaza health officials later gave higher numbers: 25 dead and 50 wounded.

It is unclear what the target of the attack was. Hamas and allied groups at war with Israel routinely operate among the civilian population. Israel says civilians suffer casualties as a result when it targets militants; Palestinians accuse Israel of attacking indiscriminately, or even targeting non-combatants.

Rafah, which borders Egypt, has been the focal point of the Israeli military campaign since early May. About a million displaced people from other parts of Gaza crowded into Rafah at the beginning of the war and then fled again when the Israeli offensive there began. Many of them went to Al-Mawasi, where aid groups say housing, sanitation, water and food are woefully inadequate.

In the past, the Al-Mawasi area has also been the target of Israeli attacks, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians sheltering in tent camps.