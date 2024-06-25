Gaza attack kills sister of Hamas political leader Haniyeh

An attack in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed a sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, and her family, the armed group and a Gaza rescue official said.

Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh’s sister, Zaher Haniyeh, in a statement. The Israeli military said it was aware of the reports but could not “currently confirm” that it had attacked the Haniyeh family home.

Haniyeh, who heads Hamas’s political bureau from exile in Qatar, is a former political leader of the group that rules the Gaza Strip and which launched the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense, said emergency rescue teams had removed the bodies of Haniyeh’s sister, her husband and their eight children from their home in the Shati neighborhood of northern Gaza, which was demolished during the attack.