G7 leaders, widening the circle, focus attention on migration and the South

Leaders of the Group of 7 countries will share the stage on Friday with leaders from India, Brazil, Turkey and other non-Western countries, showing a changing global landscape on the second day of their summit meeting.
Among the thorny issues on the agenda is migration, which has helped fuel a recent resurgence of populism and far-right parties in Europe and the United States. The leaders will also discuss economic competition with China, security in the Indo-Pacific and relations between the West and countries known collectively as the Global South, which broadly includes Latin America, Africa and much of the Middle East and Asia. .
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, host of the meeting, said the goal of her expanded guest list was to “strengthen dialogue with nations in the Global South.” She insisted that the Group of 7 “is not a closed fortress in itself,” but rather “an offering of values that we open to the world.”
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan also emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with partners beyond the group, particularly the Global South, as the world faces challenges such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, which threatens spread to Lebanon.
Much of the focus will be on leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a recognition that the West is less demographically and economically dominant in the world than in the past, and that is listening to demands more fairness and balance in important decisions.
Topics will include economic security, Africa, the southern Mediterranean and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.
How to control migration has worried the United States and Europe for years, compounded by the effects of climate change and war in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Ukraine. It is a particularly sensitive issue for Meloni, who has campaigned hard to combat what he has called “uncontrolled immigration” to Italy and other parts of Europe from Africa and the Middle East.
While Europe has taken in thousands of Ukrainians, especially women and children, fleeing the Russian invasion, Ukrainian officials have urged their European counterparts to help them repatriate men of fighting age.
But much of the day will be devoted to one-on-one meetings between leaders, including Pope Francis, who was invited to attend by Ms. Meloni. After delivering a speech, Francis will meet with President Biden, Modi, Lula, President William Ruto of Kenya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria.
Biden is expected to leave Italy in the afternoon, hours before the release of a final statement in the early afternoon. The other leaders will conclude the day with a concert and an informal dinner. On Saturday there will be more bilateral meetings and closing press conferences of the leaders.