G7 leaders, widening the circle, focus attention on migration and the South

Leaders of the Group of 7 countries will share the stage on Friday with leaders from India, Brazil, Turkey and other non-Western countries, showing a changing global landscape on the second day of their summit meeting.

Among the thorny issues on the agenda is migration, which has helped fuel a recent resurgence of populism and far-right parties in Europe and the United States. The leaders will also discuss economic competition with China, security in the Indo-Pacific and relations between the West and countries known collectively as the Global South, which broadly includes Latin America, Africa and much of the Middle East and Asia. .

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, host of the meeting, said the goal of her expanded guest list was to “strengthen dialogue with nations in the Global South.” She insisted that the Group of 7 “is not a closed fortress in itself,” but rather “an offering of values ​​that we open to the world.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan also emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with partners beyond the group, particularly the Global South, as the world faces challenges such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, which threatens spread to Lebanon.