G7 leaders agree on $50 billion loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

The United States and other major Western economies have agreed on a plan to issue a loan of about $50 billion to Ukraine that would be repaid with interest and profits from nearly $300 billion in Russian assets frozen in the West.
The promise of much-needed financial support for weapons and to begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure comes as Ukraine has been forced to sell some state assets and as the momentum of the war on its territory has shifted in favor of its enemy, Russia, whose forces launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.
President Biden agreed to let the United States finance the entire loan, but U.S. officials said they expected allies, including members of the European Union, to provide some of the initial funding.
The loan would eventually be repaid through interest and profits earned on frozen Russian assets, which would serve as collateral.
At a news conference Thursday with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Italy on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit, Biden said the deal was another reminder to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia that “we are not going to turn back. In fact, we are united against this illegal aggression.”
On Thursday in New York, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, one of the architects of the plan, said that the gains from Russia’s assets would provide Ukraine with additional aid in the future, making it more difficult for Putin to wait for West.
“This is the first tranche and, if necessary, there will be more behind it,” Yellen said. “In a sense, we are getting Russia to help pay for the damage it has caused.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that all members of the Group of 7, the world’s richest large democracies, would participate, including the European Union itself, but work was underway on the scope of participation. of each member. carried out by finance ministers and other technical experts.
The European Union could contribute up to half the money, a senior European official said, speaking anonymously under normal diplomatic rules, while U.S. officials said Washington would cover any remaining difference.
The issue is complicated, because if Russian assets are unfrozen or interest rates fall significantly, then interest and profits may not cover the loan, requiring a burden-sharing agreement with other countries to ensure repayment. .
The idea of a loan using the assets is American, given the need to get money to Ukraine quickly and before the US elections in November that could return to the presidency Donald J. Trump, who has been more critical of aid to Ukraine .
The European Union had agreed to use only annual profits and interest on assets (perhaps $3 billion) to help Ukraine, but embraced the substance of the American plan once the question of who would guarantee the loan appeared to have been resolved.
The money is expected to be disbursed through various channels, rather than given directly to Ukraine, so that it will be used for Ukraine’s pressing military, budgetary and reconstruction needs, the European official said.
