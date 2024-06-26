From rogue to victim: what Australia sees in Julian Assange

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, received a hero’s welcome even before his return to his native Australia on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of violating the U.S. Espionage Act.
Australian politicians were quick to release statements supporting a plea deal that earned him his freedom. Kevin Rudd, former prime minister and now Australia’s ambassador to the United States, even joined him in the American courtroom on the Pacific island of Saipan.
That Assange’s case concluded in a distant outpost – the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a community linked to the United States through post-World War II imperialism – seemed appropriate.
He ended his standoff with the U.S. government far from Washington, 14 years after he published classified military and diplomatic documents, revealing secret details about American espionage and the killing of civilians during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He was a divisive figure then: a brave journalist to some, a reckless anarchist endangering Americans to others. He became even more polarizing during the 2016 presidential election, when WikiLeaks published thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee that had been stolen by Russian hackers.
But after five years in a British prison, where he married and fathered two children, Assange had become a more attractive figure to Australians. Somewhere along the way, he became the underdog forced to endure the resentment of the superpowers and, in a land inhabited by convicts, a rebellious guy who had served his time and deserved to return home.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia said the court process that freed Assange was “a welcome development.”
“This is something that has been considered, patient, worked on in a calibrated way, and this is how Australia behaves internationally,” he said on Wednesday.
“Regardless of your opinion of Mr. Assange’s activities,” he added, “his case has dragged on too long.”
Critics saw a lack of introspection in that response. He ignored that Australia’s own spy laws are some of the harshest in the democratic world, with penalties reaching 25 years in prison and weak protections for journalism. And it avoided the continued resistance of the Albanian administration to granting greater transparency to public records and the lack of strengthen whistleblower protection lawsalthough frustration about several secret cases.
Johan Lidberg, an associate professor of journalism at Monash University in Melbourne who has worked with the United Nations on global press freedom, said he was surprised by the broad political support for Assange. He had somehow unified, for a moment, Green and Labor MPs together with Conservative leaders. But how?
Lidberg said sympathy for Assange began to grow in Australia after 2016, when, at the behest of President Trump, he was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy and interned in Belmarsh, a prison in southeast London.
“Their case went from being a case of hacking, journalism, publishing and advocacy to becoming a humanitarian issue,” he said. “It could be that the Australian ‘fair go’ myth has played a role. He saw that he did not have fair treatment and was mistreated.”
The desire to protect journalism from accountability (a factor for many Americans who feared that an Assange conviction would send a threatening message to journalists and sources) was not a major concern in Australia, where there is no constitutional right to freedom. expression.
James Curran, a history professor at the University of Sydney and international affairs columnist, said Australians don’t necessarily share the same kind of reverence as Americans for “the whole culture of secrecy and classified documents.”
When a bipartisan group of Australian politicians went to Washington to lobby for Assange in October, they did not emphasize the need to protect the Fourth Estate.
“They emphasized that China and Russia are using the Assange case as evidence of blatant Western hypocrisy when it comes to the treatment of political prisoners,” Curran said. “This caused a sensation in Washington.”
American law and order had already lost some respect. Many Australians now harbor a whispered disapproval of the American criminal justice system, which they see as too performative and punitive, with capital punishment in some states and long prison sentences in most.
“It’s the high incarceration rates, the abuse of the plea bargaining process, even the conduct of the American police,” said Hugh White, a former Australian defense official and now a professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University. “I think even fairly conservative people doubted that Assange ‘received a fair deal’ at the hands of the Justice Department.”
Last year, when Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visited Australia for high-level defense talks in Brisbane, he was asked about the Assange case, and he bristled at the idea that Assange was a victim of American whim.
Standing at an outdoor lectern, flanked by military veterans, Blinken said he understood “the concerns and views of Australians” but that it was “very important that our friends here” understand Assange’s “alleged role in one of the most important commitments.” of classified information in the history of our country.”
His comments seemed defensive and condescending to many Australians. Australia and the United States remain allies shoulder to shoulder, having fought together in past wars and are now building a collective defense framework to deter potential Chinese aggression. But Blinken’s tone helped Assange represent another element of Australia’s relationship with the United States: a continuing ambivalence about the idea of American exceptionalism.
“In part, this is just a reflection of the ambivalence that great powers always generate among their smaller satellites, but it’s not just that,” White said.
Among conservative and Anglocentric Australians, there is also some resentment that the United States displaced the British Empire after World War II, he added. Others have felt that the United States has often been quick to dismiss the concerns of its friends and, in continuing to prosecute Assange, “the United States has appeared unreasonably vindictive,” he said.
Getting America to back down (and listen with a little more humility) seems to be what Australian politicians are eager to celebrate. Along with Albanese, rural conservative lawmakers and Green Party liberals also praised Assange’s release. Rudd smiled enough during his court appearance to be mistaken for a defense attorney.
However, your spirit of victory may still fade. Will the next round of leaks reveal secrets about Australia? What will happen if Assange and WikiLeaks choose a side in the US election or the war in Ukraine that the majority of Australians do not support?
“You can argue that WikiLeaks helped Trump and Putin more than anyone else and put lives at risk,” Curran said. “This doesn’t seem to have really permeated the Australian debate.”