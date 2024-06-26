From rogue to victim: what Australia sees in Julian Assange

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, received a hero’s welcome even before his return to his native Australia on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of violating the U.S. Espionage Act.

Australian politicians were quick to release statements supporting a plea deal that earned him his freedom. Kevin Rudd, former prime minister and now Australia’s ambassador to the United States, even joined him in the American courtroom on the Pacific island of Saipan.

That Assange’s case concluded in a distant outpost – the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a community linked to the United States through post-World War II imperialism – seemed appropriate.

He ended his standoff with the U.S. government far from Washington, 14 years after he published classified military and diplomatic documents, revealing secret details about American espionage and the killing of civilians during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.