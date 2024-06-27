Friday’s report: What to watch out for in the French elections

As Macron rolls the dice, France holds its breath
Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, shocked his nation when he dissolved parliament and called for a snap election after his party was routed by the far right during the European elections. On Sunday, voters go to the polls for the first round of voting as French politics reels.
For information, my colleague Daniel Slotnik spoke to Roger Cohen, the Times’s Paris bureau chief.
What is at stake?
Roger: President Macron has taken a big gamble. The immediate possibility is that the far-right National Rally party will win a majority, or even an absolute majority, in the national parliament. That would mark the end of an absolute post-war taboo in France against the possibility of the far right gaining access to the highest positions in government.
Why would Macron call for this vote after having been soundly defeated in the EU parliamentary elections?
Some think he may be calculating that if the National Rally enters government now, the party will be discredited in the 2027 presidential election, because it is much harder to govern than to criticise from outside the gates of power.
Do you think this is a good strategy?
No. I think that, first of all, it is unnecessary. Secondly, it is an extremely high risk. Thirdly, the Olympic Games are about to start in less than three weeks and all eyes will be on France. Fourthly, it raises the possibility, if the far right wins, of violence in the streets, of protests and chaos. So the fifth question is: is the president really prepared for France to present an image of chaos when the Olympics begin?
Now, none of that may have happened, but was it wise? Was it wise? Was it rational? Actually, I don’t think it was.
What do the French think about this?
The general atmosphere here is one of dismay, bewilderment and tension, now mostly below the surface, with fears of violent demonstrations if the far right wins by a large margin.
What do you think is likely to happen?
I think the most likely outcome is a National Rally victory, with maybe a 20 percent chance of them winning an outright majority. But chances are they are by far the largest party. Macron will then face a Parliament dominated by the National Rally, with a large presence of the extreme left and with his party and its relative power in Parliament very reduced.
The first confrontation between Biden and Trump in 2024
President Biden and Donald Trump will meet on stage for the first debate of the 2024 election. It begins at 9 pm Eastern Time (i.e. 9 am in Hong Kong, 11 am in Sydney). This could be the most important moment of the campaign. Follow our live updates.
Biden will seek to prioritize abortion and the future of democracy. His team wants to move voters away from the idea that 2024 will be a vote on Biden’s leadership and toward the idea that a second Trump term would be more radical and vindictive than the first.
Trump is willing to attack Biden’s record and his age (Biden is 81 and Trump is 78). Expect Trump to focus on immigration and inflation. He currently leads Biden by three percentage points, according to a Times/Siena College poll.
Iran holds presidential elections
Iran is holding special elections today to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who was assassinated last month. Voters have shown little enthusiasm for any of the six candidates.
In the past, some Iranians have boycotted elections to express their frustration with the government. Even people who said they would vote in this election had little faith that their lives would change for the better.
“We have been going backwards and we are crying inside,” said a 53-year-old engineer.
Arms: For the first time, some members of Iran’s ruling elite have abandoned their insistence that their nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and are talking openly about building the bomb.
As the planet warmed, atoll nations like the Maldives were expected to disappear beneath rising waves. But my colleague Raymond Zhong reports that scientists have begun to see something shocking: some of these islands are growing.
