Friday’s report: What to watch out for in the French elections

As Macron rolls the dice, France holds its breath

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, shocked his nation when he dissolved parliament and called for a snap election after his party was routed by the far right during the European elections. On Sunday, voters go to the polls for the first round of voting as French politics reels.

For information, my colleague Daniel Slotnik spoke to Roger Cohen, the Times’s Paris bureau chief.

What is at stake?

Roger: President Macron has taken a big gamble. The immediate possibility is that the far-right National Rally party will win a majority, or even an absolute majority, in the national parliament. That would mark the end of an absolute post-war taboo in France against the possibility of the far right gaining access to the highest positions in government.

Why would Macron call for this vote after having been soundly defeated in the EU parliamentary elections?

Some think he may be calculating that if the National Rally enters government now, the party will be discredited in the 2027 presidential election, because it is much harder to govern than to criticise from outside the gates of power.