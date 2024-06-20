Friday briefing: Vladimir Putin visits Vietnam

Putin visits Vietnam after North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vietnam yesterday, a day after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

There was no major breakthrough, but the visit offered Russia a veneer of international legitimacy as its isolation over the invasion of Ukraine grows.

Putin and Vietnamese leaders acted cautiously. The countries have a shared communist history and Moscow has long been Vietnam’s main source of weapons. But Hanoi has recently moved closer to the United States. Before the visit, American officials rebuked Vietnam, saying that “no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and allow him to normalize his atrocities.”

Here are three takeaways from the visit.

Consequences of the visit to North Korea: The defense pact that Russia signed with North Korea this week rattled officials in South Korea and Japan, who expected growing security challenges from Pyongyang. It is also a headache for Beijing: the treaty increases the risk of confrontation in the region and could lead the United States and its allies to reinforce their military presence on China’s periphery.