Friday briefing: Vladimir Putin visits Vietnam

Putin visits Vietnam after North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vietnam yesterday, a day after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.
There was no major breakthrough, but the visit offered Russia a veneer of international legitimacy as its isolation over the invasion of Ukraine grows.
Putin and Vietnamese leaders acted cautiously. The countries have a shared communist history and Moscow has long been Vietnam’s main source of weapons. But Hanoi has recently moved closer to the United States. Before the visit, American officials rebuked Vietnam, saying that “no country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and allow him to normalize his atrocities.”
Here are three takeaways from the visit.
Consequences of the visit to North Korea: The defense pact that Russia signed with North Korea this week rattled officials in South Korea and Japan, who expected growing security challenges from Pyongyang. It is also a headache for Beijing: the treaty increases the risk of confrontation in the region and could lead the United States and its allies to reinforce their military presence on China’s periphery.
Israel’s military at odds with Netanyahu
For months, reports had circulated about divisions between Israel’s military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the direction of the war in Gaza. This week, that gap came to light.
The sharpest and most public rift came with unusually blunt comments from the military’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. In an interview broadcast on Israeli television on Wednesday, Hagari appeared to counter Netanyahu’s promises of an “absolute victory” over Hamas. “The idea that it is possible to destroy Hamas, to make Hamas disappear, is throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” he said.
Netanyahu’s office was quick to issue a statement that both the military and his government were committed to “the destruction of Hamas’s military and governance capabilities.”
Analysis: Hagari’s comments reflected growing concern among Israeli military leaders that they could be handed responsibility for administering Gaza, a retired Israeli general said.
US: After Netanyahu lashed out at the United States on Tuesday for withholding some heavy munitions, the White House spokesman yesterday described his comments as “deeply disappointing.” It was the latest back-and-forth between allies who have increasingly diverged over how Israel is conducting the war.
Loop: The only way for almost all Gazans to escape the horrors of the war between Israel and Hamas is to leave through neighboring Egypt. But it is a complicated and expensive test that involves paying thousands of dollars to intermediaries or an Egyptian company.
Dutch PM ready to lead NATO
Mark Rutte, the outgoing prime minister of the Netherlands, is expected to be elected NATO’s next secretary general after Romania’s president abandoned his candidacy.
Rutte, 57, has directed more than $3 billion in Dutch military support to Ukraine since 2022. He has increasingly echoed NATO’s core message that supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia is vital to preserving democracy and national sovereignty throughout the alliance.
MORE TOP NEWS
Famous mainland Chinese restaurants have opened outposts in Hong Kong in recent months. For some residents, this migration is another sign that mainland China is slowly taking over their culture.
Lives lived: Donald Sutherland, star of the 1970 film “M*A*S*H,” displayed an ability to charm and unsettle in dozens of films. He died at 88 years old.
A change for sea nomads
The people of the Bajo once spent much of their lives on boats or in offshore cabins on wooden posts anchored to the sea floor. Traditionally, they came ashore only to trade supplies or protect themselves from storms. Their communities are located off the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. They are experts in fishing and free diving.
Starting in the late 1980s, the Indonesian government developed settlements for them on land to access services such as schools. More of the Bajo began to spend more time on land. Some completely abandoned their life at sea.
For those who study the Bajo, there is no doubt that the culture is losing touch with its nomadic and seafaring past. Advocates hope the younger generation doesn’t abandon its connection to the sea.