Friday Briefing – The New York Times

G7 leaders agreed to grant Ukraine a $50 billion loan
At the G7 summit in Italy, member countries agreed on a plan to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan to help it buy weapons and begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The new loan comes at a crucial time in the war, when Russia has the momentum on the battlefield.
The loan is expected to be repaid using interest earned on nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, which are mostly held in European banks. In our Opinion section, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, explained how the loan will work.
President Biden also signed a 10-year security pact with the government of Ukraine, to show the United States’ long-term commitment to the country. It is designed to be a bridge to Ukraine’s membership in NATO. Japan also signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, which included a pledge of $4.5 billion.
Separately, NATO defense chiefs met in Brussels yesterday to promise additional weapons to kyiv. They also met to prepare long-term military commitments that will be announced next month at a summit in Washington. A boost for Ukraine: an agreement under which Hungary would not contribute to the military alliance’s war effort, but would not block it either.
Biden’s angle: The security agreement is the president’s latest effort to persuade his allies that the United States will continue to support Ukraine even if Donald Trump wins the presidency this fall. But the agreement could prove fleeting: It contains a provision that allows either party to terminate it with six months’ notice.
More about the G7: Most leaders reached the summit beleaguered, embattled, or in danger. Many of them face elections that could weaken their positions. Read more about the summit.
The United States Supreme Court upheld access to the abortion pill
The Supreme Court upheld broad access to mifepristone, a widely available abortion pill, rejecting an attempt by anti-abortion organizations and doctors to undo a U.S. regulator’s approval of the drug. The unanimous decision was a major loss for the anti-abortion movement, which aggressively seeks to end all abortions in the country.
The ruling means that access to medication abortion, by far the most common method used in the United States, will continue for now. But that doesn’t change the fact that medical abortion remains restricted in the 14 states with near-total abortion bans.
The numbers: More than 171,000 people traveled outside their states for abortions in 2023. This map shows where they went.
More news from the Supreme Court: Judge Clarence Thomas never disclosed three trips he took aboard Texas billionaire Harlan Crow’s private jet, according to documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Scientists have struggled for decades to explain racial disparities in reproductive health in the U.S. Hair straighteners, which are widely used by black women, may offer an answer: They contain many substances that are banned in other countries and They have been linked to reproductive disorders and cancers. .
Lives lived: Akira Endo, whose research paved the way for the emergence of drugs that reduce “bad” cholesterol, has died aged 90.
An ode to barbecue and fatherhood
Gabriel Sánchez, photo editor of The Times, watched his father light the fire at a historic barbecue smokehouse in Texas. Sometimes his father’s nose would almost freeze after working for hours in a subzero refrigerator. Or his hands were stained by flames, his clothes blackened by soot. When Gabriel grew up, his father also taught him how to barbecue.
“I realized that my dad was never just teaching me about barbecue, but rather he was showing me what it takes to be a good father,” Gabriel writes in an essay. “Learning to cook barbecue is learning to accept failure as an opportunity for growth. And it goes without saying that the most essential ingredient in raising children is patience.”