Friday Briefing – The New York Times

G7 leaders agreed to grant Ukraine a $50 billion loan

At the G7 summit in Italy, member countries agreed on a plan to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan to help it buy weapons and begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The new loan comes at a crucial time in the war, when Russia has the momentum on the battlefield.

The loan is expected to be repaid using interest earned on nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, which are mostly held in European banks. In our Opinion section, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, explained how the loan will work.

President Biden also signed a 10-year security pact with the government of Ukraine, to show the United States’ long-term commitment to the country. It is designed to be a bridge to Ukraine’s membership in NATO. Japan also signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, which included a pledge of $4.5 billion.

Separately, NATO defense chiefs met in Brussels yesterday to promise additional weapons to kyiv. They also met to prepare long-term military commitments that will be announced next month at a summit in Washington. A boost for Ukraine: an agreement under which Hungary would not contribute to the military alliance’s war effort, but would not block it either.