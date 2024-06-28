Friday Briefing – The New York Times

In the first debate of 2024, Biden struggled and Trump blustered
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked a disjointed President Biden during the first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign yesterday.
Trump, 78, spoke clearly and forcefully, attacking Biden’s record, making wild claims and lying repeatedly. Many of Trump’s claims have become staples of his campaign, such as the counterfactual that there would be no war in Ukraine if he were in the White House or the false claim that the Justice Department was involved in the state cases against him.
Trump criticized Biden for fueling “Biden’s immigration crime” with his border policy and corruption, among other things. Biden attacked Trump for threatening to pull the U.S. out of NATO and failing to respect veterans, but stumbled when he tried to contrast Trump on abortion.
Biden also exaggerated some issues, such as how much Trump’s tariff plan on most imported goods would cost American citizens. Here’s our fact-check of the candidates’ claims.
President Biden, 81, who entered the debate hoping to reassure voters concerned about his age, spoke mostly in a soft, raspy tone, with a shaky expression that was sometimes difficult to decipher. He rambled and often seemed to lose his train of thought; At one point, Trump said, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I also don’t think he knows what he said.”
Biden’s campaign later said he had a cold, but his performance will likely exacerbate concerns about his suitability for office.
Trump supporters quickly proclaimed their victory, while many Democrats began wailing just minutes into the debate. Below is a sample of the reactions.
It became very personal: Biden called Trump a “dumb” and a “loser,” and compared him to a “street cat” for his alleged infidelity with a porn star. Trump called Biden a “weak” president who world leaders “laughed at.”
Quotable: “It was a really disappointing performance by Joe Biden in the debate,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s former White House communications director, said on CNN. “I don’t think there’s any other way to say it. His biggest problem was proving to the American people that he had the energy, the stamina, and he didn’t do it.”
As Macron rolls the dice, France holds its breath
Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, shocked his nation when he dissolved parliament and called for early elections after his party was defeated by the far right during the European elections. On Sunday, voters will go to the polls for the first round of voting.
For more information, I spoke to Roger Cohen, the Times’s Paris bureau chief.
What is at stake?
Roger: President Macron has taken a big gamble. The immediate possibility is that the far-right National Rally party will achieve a majority, or even an absolute majority, in the national Parliament. That would represent the end of an absolute post-war taboo in France against the possibility of the far right accessing the highest positions of government.
Why would Macron call for this vote after having been soundly defeated in the EU parliamentary elections?
Some think he may be calculating that if the National Rally enters government now, the party will be discredited in the 2027 presidential elections, because it is much more difficult to govern than to criticize from outside the doors of power.
Do you think it is a successful strategy?
No. I think, first of all, it’s unnecessary. Secondly, it is extremely high risk. Thirdly, the Olympic Games are about to begin in less than three weeks and all eyes will be on France. Fourth, it raises the possibility, if the far right wins, of violence in the streets, protests and chaos. So the question is: Is the president really prepared for France to present a picture of chaos when the Olympics begin?
Now, none of that can happen. But was it prudent? Was it prudent? Was it rational? I really don’t think it was.
What do the French think about this?
The general atmosphere here is one of dismay, bewilderment and tension, now mostly below the surface, with fears of violent demonstrations if the far right wins.
What do you think is likely to happen?
I think the most likely outcome is a victory for the National Rally, with perhaps a 20 percent chance of an absolute majority. But the most likely outcome is that they will be by far the largest party. Macron is then facing a parliament dominated by the National Rally, with a large far-left presence, and with his party and its relative power in parliament greatly reduced.
For more information on the French elections:
Iran’s lackluster presidential election
Iran will hold special elections today to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who was assassinated last month. Voters are showing little enthusiasm for any of the six candidates, and even people who said they would vote in this election have little faith that their lives would improve.
MORE TOP NEWS
On a warming planet, nations with atolls like the Maldives were expected to disappear under rising waves. But my colleague Raymond Zhong reports that scientists have begun to see something shocking: some of these islands are growing.
CONVERSATION STARTERS
ARTS AND IDEAS
When I was 30
In honor of Pride Month, 30 LGBTQ artists, ranging in age from 34 to 93, shared a throwback to their 30th year with my colleagues at T: The Times Style Magazine.
Their responses constitute a chronology, a group portrait, and a multivalent gay history that spans from nearly a decade before Stonewall to 2024.