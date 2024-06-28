Friday Briefing – The New York Times

In the first debate of 2024, Biden struggled and Trump blustered

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked a disjointed President Biden during the first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign yesterday.

Trump, 78, spoke clearly and forcefully, attacking Biden’s record, making wild claims and lying repeatedly. Many of Trump’s claims have become staples of his campaign, such as the counterfactual that there would be no war in Ukraine if he were in the White House or the false claim that the Justice Department was involved in the state cases against him.

Trump criticized Biden for fueling “Biden’s immigration crime” with his border policy and corruption, among other things. Biden attacked Trump for threatening to pull the U.S. out of NATO and failing to respect veterans, but stumbled when he tried to contrast Trump on abortion.

Biden also exaggerated some issues, such as how much Trump’s tariff plan on most imported goods would cost American citizens. Here’s our fact-check of the candidates’ claims.