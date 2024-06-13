Friday Briefing: G7 $50 Billion Loan to Ukraine

G7 leaders agreed to grant Ukraine a $50 billion loan

At the G7 summit in Italy, member countries agreed on a plan to give Ukraine a loan of 50 billion dollars to help you purchase weapons and begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The new loan comes at a crucial time in the war, when Russia has the momentum on the battlefield.

The loan is expected to be repaid using interest earned on $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, most of which are held at a financial institution in Belgium. In our Opinion section, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, explained how the loan will work.

President Biden also signed a 10-year security pact with the government of Ukraine, to show the United States’ long-term commitment to the country. It is designed to be a bridge to Ukraine’s membership in NATO. Japan also signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, which included a pledge of $4.5 billion.

Separately, NATO defense chiefs met in Brussels yesterday to promise additional weapons to kyiv. They also met to prepare long-term military commitments that will be announced next month at a summit in Washington. A boost for Ukraine: a deal in which Hungary would not contribute to the military alliance’s war effort, but would not block it either.