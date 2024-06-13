French early elections trigger wild week of politics

Intense maneuvering as left-wing rivals rush to unite. Accusations of betrayal as right-wing allies turn against each other. One party leader even briefly barricaded himself in his office.
In the days since President Emmanuel Macron of France shocked the country by dissolving the lower house of Parliament and calling early elections, French politics has felt like a television drama in overdrive.
Parties are scrambling to forge alliances, line up candidates and print leaflets for one of the shortest election campaigns in modern French history, with votes scheduled for June 30 and July 7. Nominations must be officially submitted on Sunday evening.
The French president says he called the elections to respect the will of the people and “clarify” the country’s political landscape after his party was defeated in European parliamentary elections by a growing far-right. He now urges voters to reject the extremes and embrace his centrist coalition.
Macron’s gamble has unnerved the electorate and forced political parties to confront long-simmering internal tensions.
For his political right, this has led to implosion. For his political left, he has fostered a rare unity. It is unclear where it will ultimately leave him and his centrist alliance. He latest polls put the far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen and her protégé, Jordan Bardella, comfortably in the lead.
“The French political landscape has been changing daily,” Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote in a note to clients.
The latest sign of that came Thursday night, when France’s left-wing parties put aside months of bickering and agreed to work together on the election.
The Socialist Party, the far-left France Insoumise Party, the Greens and the Communist Party Announced who had established a common platform, ruled out competing candidates and agreed to govern together if they could win a majority in the lower house of Parliament.
Notably, François Hollande, former Socialist president and Macron’s predecessor, immediately gave his blessing to the deal, even though he and other moderate socialists have a contentious relationship with the far left.
“For me, the most important thing is that unity has been achieved,” Hollande said. he told TF1 television. “There comes a point when you go beyond the differences and go to the essentials.”
However, the dominant right is fracturing ahead of early elections.
France’s conservative Republican Party has been in crisis since its president, Éric Ciotti, broke a long-standing taboo on Tuesday and made an electoral deal with the National Rally.
The National Rally agreed not to run candidates against Ciotti or Republicans in other electoral districts that also agree to the agreement.
Ciotti’s decision unleashed such chaos within the party that the final days seemed straight out of a political soap opera.
Almost all senior party officials called on Ciotti to resign, but he closed the Republican headquarters in central Paris on Wednesday (apparently for security reasons, though more likely to prevent his colleagues from gathering to overthrow him) and retreated to his office.
Instead, the party’s top leadership met in a nearby building and unanimously decided to expel Ciotti from the party. Later, using a copy of the keys to the party headquarters, they reopened the doors while dozens of journalists looked on. Mr. Ciotti was no longer inside.
But on Thursday he came back in, briefly discussed journalists from a balcony; released a strange 13 second clip, with dramatic instrumental music, of himself sitting at an empty desk; and then went to lunch with Mr. Bardella.
“I am the president of the party,” Ciotti told reporters Thursday, stating that the move to expel him was illegal and that he would challenge it in court. “The seizure of power is taken by those who do not respect our statutes.”
Republican Party leaders are furious with Ciotti for making a deal behind their backs with the National Rally. It’s still unclear how many Republicans might side with Ciotti. None of the party’s heavyweights have done so.
Still, his decision reflected more than personal whim. For years, Republicans have been divided between those who felt closer to Macron’s centrist, pro-business agenda and those who were more in tune with the National Rally’s tough line on curbing immigration and fighting crime.
The far right has its own divisions. The Reconquête party of Éric Zemmour, a far-right writer and television pundit who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency, has also imploded ahead of early elections.
Marion Maréchal, the party’s main candidate in the European elections and Le Pen’s niece, accused Zemmour of wanting to run her own candidates against the National Rally.
On French television, Zemmour accused Maréchal of lying and said she was surrounded by “professional traitors.” He quickly kicked her and several others out of the party.
“It’s tragic and a little ridiculous,” Gaspard Gantzer, Hollande’s former adviser, said of the week’s political chaos.
“But I think things will stabilize this weekend,” he said.
Those running in early elections have until Sunday night to officially file their candidacies, leaving them less than two weeks to campaign; very little time, Gantzer noted, for Macron’s bet to bear fruit.
Members of Macron’s centrist alliance (many of whom were surprised by his decision to call early elections) have tried to characterize the frantic attempts to build alliances as disconnected from voters.
“We are not at party headquarters making secret deals,” Gabriel Attal, prime minister and member of Macron’s Renaissance party, said Thursday during a campaign stop in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. “We are on the ground.”
But some voters have questioned why Macron caused political chaos in the first place.
Éric Le Goff, 62, who works for a chamber of commerce, said near the Republican headquarters in Paris that Ciotti had taken a “disgusting and dishonorable” step in dealing with the National Rally, and called the chaos on the right a “clown show.”
But, he added, “trapping the French in a rushed three-week campaign in which we are caught between the two extremes, frankly, is not a good move on the president’s part,” Le Goff said. “It seems like he denies it.”
Catalina Porter and Ségolène Le Stradic contributed with reports.